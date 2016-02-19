Housing for Special Groups
1st Edition
Proceedings of an International Seminar Organized by the Committee on Housing, Building and Planning of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, and Held in The Hague, at the Invitation of the Government of The Netherlands, 8-13 November 1976
Description
Housing for Special Groups contains the proceedings of an international seminar held in the Netherlands on November 8-13, 1976 under the auspices of the Committee on Housing, Building and Planning of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe. The seminar provided a forum for discussing the special housing requirements of certain groups, including the elderly and the handicapped. The emphasis is on the scope and size of special housing problems and their likely future evolution, as well as the general lines of approach adopted by various countries to tackle these problems.
The discussions are organized around three themes: specific housing needs in relation to overall housing policy; social principles, including financial aid; and architectural, planning, and technical aspects. The issues covered include the right to housing and the integration of such housing into the community and the avoidance of segregation; the possibility of housing choice; the relationship between the life-cycle of households and housing needs; and the architecture, planning, and technical aspects of housing for special groups in western Europe and eastern Europe. The possibilities offered both by new production and by alterations to existing buildings are considered.
This monograph will be of interest to housing officials and policymakers.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Introductory Statement
Introductory Statement
Summary of the Debate and Conclusions
List of Contributors
Theme I
Special Housing Needs in Relation to Overall Housing Policy
Theme I
Specific Housing Problems in Relation to Housing Policy in the Socialist Countries of Eastern Europe
Theme I
Recent Developments in Methods of Evaluating Housing Needs and their Application to the Needs of Special Groups of the Population
Theme II
Social Principles, Including Financial Aid
Theme III
Architectural, Planning, and Technical Aspects: Western Europe
Theme III
Architectural, Planning and Technical Aspects of Housing
Synthesis Report
Study Tour
Annexes
Special Housing Needs in Relation to Overall Housing Policy
Directives for the Establishment of Living Units Suitable for Young Couples, Pensioners, or Single Persons
Research on Housing for the Handicapped in the United States
Consideration of Special Groups in Support Measures for Housing in Finland
Details
- No. of pages:
- 188
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483181981