Housing for Special Groups - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080219851, 9781483181981

Housing for Special Groups

1st Edition

Proceedings of an International Seminar Organized by the Committee on Housing, Building and Planning of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, and Held in The Hague, at the Invitation of the Government of The Netherlands, 8-13 November 1976

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483181981
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 188
Description

Housing for Special Groups contains the proceedings of an international seminar held in the Netherlands on November 8-13, 1976 under the auspices of the Committee on Housing, Building and Planning of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe. The seminar provided a forum for discussing the special housing requirements of certain groups, including the elderly and the handicapped. The emphasis is on the scope and size of special housing problems and their likely future evolution, as well as the general lines of approach adopted by various countries to tackle these problems.

The discussions are organized around three themes: specific housing needs in relation to overall housing policy; social principles, including financial aid; and architectural, planning, and technical aspects. The issues covered include the right to housing and the integration of such housing into the community and the avoidance of segregation; the possibility of housing choice; the relationship between the life-cycle of households and housing needs; and the architecture, planning, and technical aspects of housing for special groups in western Europe and eastern Europe. The possibilities offered both by new production and by alterations to existing buildings are considered.

This monograph will be of interest to housing officials and policymakers.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Introductory Statement

Introductory Statement

Summary of the Debate and Conclusions

List of Contributors

Theme I

Special Housing Needs in Relation to Overall Housing Policy

Theme I

Specific Housing Problems in Relation to Housing Policy in the Socialist Countries of Eastern Europe

Theme I

Recent Developments in Methods of Evaluating Housing Needs and their Application to the Needs of Special Groups of the Population

Theme II

Social Principles, Including Financial Aid

Theme III

Architectural, Planning, and Technical Aspects: Western Europe

Theme III

Architectural, Planning and Technical Aspects of Housing

Synthesis Report

Study Tour

Annexes

Special Housing Needs in Relation to Overall Housing Policy

Directives for the Establishment of Living Units Suitable for Young Couples, Pensioners, or Single Persons

Research on Housing for the Handicapped in the United States

Consideration of Special Groups in Support Measures for Housing in Finland

Details

No. of pages:
188
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483181981

