Household Service Robotics
1st Edition
Description
Copyright ©2015 Zhejiang University Press, Published by Elsevier Inc.
Household Service Robotics is a collection of the latest technological advances in household service robotics in five main areas: robot systems, manipulation, navigation, object recognition, and human-robot interaction. The book enables readers to understand development s and apply them to their own working areas, including:
- Robotic technologies for assisted living and elderly care
- Domestic cleaning automation
- Household surveillance
- Guiding systems for public spaces
Service robotics is a highly multidisciplinary field, requiring a holistic approach. This handbook provides insights to the disciplines involved in the field as well as advanced methods and techniques that enable the scale-up of theory to actual systems. It includes coverage of functionalities such as vision systems, location control, and HCI, which are important in domestic settings.
Key Features
- Provides a single source collection of the latest development in domestic robotic systems and control
- Covers vision systems, location control, and HCI, important in domestic settings
- Focuses on algorithms for object recognition, manipulation, human-robot interaction, and navigation for household robotics
Readership
Engineers and researchers working on robotics, automation, control, computer vision and robotic systems development.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Part 1. Introduction
- Chapter 1.1. Introduction
- 1.1.1. Work Environments for Household Service Robots
- 1.1.2. Functionalities of Household Service Robots
- Part 2. Service Robotic System Design
- Chapter 2.1. The State of the Art in Service Robotic System Design
- 2.1.1. Stationary Service Robotic Systems
- 2.1.2. Attached Mobile Service Robotic Systems
- 2.1.3. Mobile Household Service Robotic Systems
- 2.1.4. Summary of Case Studies
- Chapter 2.2. Surveillance Robot Utilizing Video and Audio Information
- 2.2.1. Introduction
- 2.2.2. System Initialization
- 2.2.3. Video Surveillance
- 2.2.4. Abnormal Audio Information Detection
- 2.2.5. Experimental Results Utilizing Video and Audio Information
- 2.2.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 2.3. Robot-Assisted Wayfinding for the Visually Impaired in Structured Indoor Environments
- 2.3.1. Introduction
- 2.3.2. An Ontology of Environments
- 2.3.3. RG-I: A Robotic Guide
- 2.3.4. Wayfinding
- 2.3.5. Pilot Experiments
- 2.3.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 2.4. Design and Implementation of a Service Robot for Elders
- 2.4.1. Introduction
- 2.4.2. Robot System
- 2.4.3. Human–Robot Interaction
- 2.4.4. Experiments
- 2.4.5. Conclusion
- Chapter 2.5. A Household Service Robot with a Cellphone Interface
- 2.5.1. Introduction
- 2.5.2. System Architecture
- 2.5.3. Grasping Algorithm
- 2.5.4. Solving Subproblem 1
- 2.5.5. Solving Subproblem 2
- 2.5.6. Experiments
- 2.5.7. Conclusion and Future Work
- Part 3. Mapping and Navigation
- Chapter 3.1. The State of the Art in Mapping and Navigation for Household Service
- 3.1.1. Map Building and Localization
- 3.1.2. Navigation, Path Planning, and Obstacle Avoidance
- 3.1.3. Summary of Case Studies
- Chapter 3.2. An Error-Aware Incremental Planar Motion Estimation Method Using Paired Vertical Lines for Small Robots in Urban Areas
- 3.2.1. Introduction
- 3.2.2. Related Studies
- 3.2.3. Problem Definition
- 3.2.4. Deriving a Minimum Solution with a Single Vertical Line Pair
- 3.2.5. Error-Aware Ego-Motion Estimation Using Multiple Vertical Line Pairs
- 3.2.6. Algorithms
- 3.2.7. Experiments
- 3.2.8. Conclusion and Future Work
- Chapter 3.3. Planning and Obstacle Avoidance in Mobile Robotics
- 3.3.1. Introduction
- 3.3.2. Related Work
- 3.3.3. Navigation Architecture
- 3.3.4. Roaming Trails
- 3.3.5. Experimental Results
- 3.3.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 3.4. Monocular SLAM with Undelayed Initialization for an Indoor Robot
- 3.4.1. Introduction
- 3.4.2. EKF Framework
- 3.4.3. Implementation of SLAM
- 3.4.4. Simulation and Experiment
- 3.4.5. Conclusions and Future Work
- Appendix Supplementary Data
- Chapter 3.5. Human-Centered Robot Navigation-Towards a Harmoniously Human—Robot Coexisting Environment
- 3.5.1. Introduction
- 3.5.2. Harmonious Rules
- 3.5.3. Various Sensitive Fields
- 3.5.4. Human-Centered Sensitive Navigation System Architecture
- 3.5.5. Human-Centered Sensitive Navigation
- 3.5.6. Simulations
- 3.5.7. Experimental Results
- 3.5.8. Conclusion and Future Work
- Part 4. Object Recognition
- Chapter 4.1. The State of the Art in Object Recognition for Household Services
- 4.1.1. Overview
- 4.1.2. Summary of Case Studies
- Chapter 4.2. A Side of Data with My Robot
- 4.2.1. Related Work
- 4.2.2. Contents and Collection Methodology
- 4.2.3. Contents: Robot Sensor Data
- 4.2.4. Annotations and Annotation Methodology
- 4.2.5. Annotation Methodology
- 4.2.6. Applications
- 4.2.7. Future Work
- Chapter 4.3. Robust Recognition of Planar Mirrored Walls
- 4.3.1. Introduction
- 4.3.2. Related Work
- 4.3.3. Problem Definition
- 4.3.4. Modeling
- 4.3.5. Algorithm
- 4.3.6. Experiments
- 4.3.7. Conclusion and Future Work
- Chapter 4.4. Evaluation of Three Vision Based Object Perception Methods for a Mobile Robot
- 4.4.1. Introduction
- 4.4.2. Datasets and Performance Metrics
- 4.4.3. Lowe's SIFT
- 4.4.4. Vocabulary Tree Method
- 4.4.5. Viola–Jones Boosting
- 4.4.6. Discussion
- 4.4.7. Conclusions
- Part 5. Grasping and Manipulation
- Chapter 5.1. The State of the Art in Grasping and Manipulation for Household Service
- 5.1.1. Target Detection
- 5.1.2. Planning
- 5.1.3. Control
- 5.1.4. Summary of Case Studies
- Chapter 5.2. A Geometric Approach to Robotic Laundry Folding
- 5.2.1. Introduction
- 5.2.2. Related Work
- 5.2.3. Problem Description
- 5.2.4. Fold Execution
- 5.2.5. Determining the Cloth Polygon
- 5.2.6. Experimental Results
- 5.2.7. Conclusion and Future Work
- Funding
- Appendix A: Proof of Theorem 1
- Appendix B: Shape Models Used
- Appendix C: Black Box Numerical Optimization
- Chapter 5.3. Robust Visual Servoing
- 5.3.1. Introduction
- 5.3.2. Motivation
- 5.3.3. Detection and Pose Estimation
- 5.3.4. Transportation: Coarse Visual Servoing
- 5.3.5. Model-Based Visual Servoing
- 5.3.6. Example Tasks
- 5.3.7. Conclusion
- Chapter 5.4. Implementation of Cognitive Controls for Robots
- 5.4.1. Introduction
- 5.4.2. Cognitive Control for Robots
- 5.4.3. The Working Memory System
- 5.4.4. The Role of CEA and FRA for Task Switching
- 5.4.5. Self-Motivated, Internal State-Based Action Selection Mechanism
- 5.4.6. Future Plans
- 5.4.7. Conclusions
- Appendix 1. Spatial Attention and Action Selection
- Appendix 2. Verbs and Adverbs for Behavior Execution
- Appendix 3. Memory Contents during Work Memory Training
- Appendix 4. Perception Encoding Used in FRA Experiment
- Part 6. Human–Robot Interaction
- Chapter 6.1. The State of the Art in Human—Robot Interaction for Household Services
- 6.1.1. Tactile HRI Systems
- 6.1.2. Summary of Case Studies
- Chapter 6.2. Evaluating the Robot Personality and Verbal Behavior of Domestic Robots Using Video-Based Studies
- 6.2.1. Introduction
- 6.2.2. VHRI Methodology
- 6.2.3. Experiments
- 6.2.4. Results
- 6.2.5. Discussion
- 6.2.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 6.3. Using Socially Assistive Human–Robot Interaction to Motivate Physical Exercise for Older Adults
- 6.3.1. Introduction
- 6.3.2. Related Work
- 6.3.3. SAR Approach
- 6.3.4. Robot Exercise System
- 6.3.5. Motivation Study I: Praise and Relational Discourse Effects
- 6.3.6. Motivation Study II: User Choice and Self-Determination
- 6.3.7. Conclusion
- Chapter 6.4. Toward a Human–Robot Symbiotic System
- 6.4.1. Introduction
- 6.4.2. Framework for Human–Humanoid Interaction
- 6.4.3. Robot Memory Data Structures
- 6.4.4. Current Applications
- 6.4.5. Conclusion
- Index
About the Author
Yangsheng Xu
Professor, Chinese University of Hong Kong
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chinese University of Hong Kong
Huihuan Qian
Chinese University of Hong Kong
Affiliations and Expertise
Chinese University of Hong Kong
Xinyu Wu
Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology
Affiliations and Expertise
Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology