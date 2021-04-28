Hot Topics in Orthopedics, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics  - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323835763

Hot Topics in Orthopedics, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics , Volume 52-2

1st Edition

Author: Frederick Azar
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323835763
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2021
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This volume of Orthopedic Clinics will focus on Common Complications in Orthopedic Surgery. Edited by members of a distinguished board from the Campbell Clinic, including Dr. Frederick Azar as editor-in-chief, each issue features several articles from the key subspecialty areas of knee and hip, hand and wrist, shoulder and elbow, foot and ankle, pediatrics, and trauma. 

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
28th April 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323835763

About the Author

Frederick Azar

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Tennessee- Campbell Clinic; Chief of Staff, Campbell Clinic, Memphis, Tennessee

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.