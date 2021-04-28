Hot Topics in Orthopedics, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics , Volume 52-2
1st Edition
Description
This volume of Orthopedic Clinics will focus on Common Complications in Orthopedic Surgery. Edited by members of a distinguished board from the Campbell Clinic, including Dr. Frederick Azar as editor-in-chief, each issue features several articles from the key subspecialty areas of knee and hip, hand and wrist, shoulder and elbow, foot and ankle, pediatrics, and trauma.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th April 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323835763
About the Author
Frederick Azar
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Tennessee- Campbell Clinic; Chief of Staff, Campbell Clinic, Memphis, Tennessee
