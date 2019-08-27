Hot Topics in Interventional Cardiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323712293, 9780323712309

Hot Topics in Interventional Cardiology, Volume 8-4

1st Edition

Editors: Matthew Price
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323712293
eBook ISBN: 9780323712309
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th August 2019
Description

This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics will review some of the hottest topics currently in Interventional Cariology. Curated by the series Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Matthew J. Price, this issue will cover topics and advances in the field that are relevant for practicing clinicians. This issue is one of four selected each year by Dr. Price. The volume will include articles on: IV antiplatelet therapy during PCI; Pharmacodynamics during transition between P2Y12 therapies; Balloon valve fracture for TAVR valve-in-valve; Transcatheter Closure of Patent Foramen Ovale – Randomized Trial Update; Adjunct Pharmacotherapy after TAVR: Current Status and Future Directions; Transcatheter approaches to the treatment of mitral valve leaflet perforation; Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement with the Lotus Valve; Conduction system abnormalities after TAVR, among other topics.

About the Editors

Matthew Price Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Scripps Clinic, La Jolla CA

