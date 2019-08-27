Hot Topics in Interventional Cardiology, Volume 8-4

This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics will review some of the hottest topics currently in Interventional Cariology. Curated by the series Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Matthew J. Price, this issue will cover topics and advances in the field that are relevant for practicing clinicians. This issue is one of four selected each year by Dr. Price. The volume will include articles on: IV antiplatelet therapy during PCI; Pharmacodynamics during transition between P2Y12 therapies; Balloon valve fracture for TAVR valve-in-valve; Transcatheter Closure of Patent Foramen Ovale – Randomized Trial Update; Adjunct Pharmacotherapy after TAVR: Current Status and Future Directions; Transcatheter approaches to the treatment of mitral valve leaflet perforation; Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement with the Lotus Valve; Conduction system abnormalities after TAVR, among other topics.