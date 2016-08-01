Host-Microbe Interactions, Volume 142
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: Michael San Francisco Brian San Francisco
eBook ISBN: 9780128096178
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128093856
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st August 2016
Page Count: 340
Table of Contents
- Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter One: Competition for Manganese at the Host–Pathogen Interface
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Imposition of Manganese Starvation by the Host
- 3. Bacterial Adaptation to Manganese Limitation
- 4. Impact of Manganese Limitation on Invading Microbes
- 5. Conclusions and Broader Impacts
- Chapter Two: Microbial Virulence and Interactions With Metals
- Abstract
- 1. Iron
- 2. Copper
- 3. Manganese
- 4. Zinc
- Chapter Three: Virulence Program of a Bacterial Plant Pathogen: The Dickeya Model
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Dickeya Ecology
- 3. The Virulence Determinants of D. Dadantii
- 4. Plant–Pathogen Interaction Process
- 5. Regulatory Mechanisms Coordinating the Virulence Program
- 6. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Four: Metabolism and Virulence Strategies in Dickeya–Host Interactions
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Dickeya Virulence Strategy
- 3. The Dickeya Catabolic Capacities
- 4. The Major Carbon Sources Assimilated by Bacteria in Plant Tissues
- 5. The Regulators Coordinating Virulence and Metabolism
- 6. Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Multidrug Efflux Pumps in the Genus Erwinia: Physiology and Regulation of Efflux Pump Gene Expression
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Bacterial efflux pumps
- 3. Efflux pumps in Erwinia
- 4. Mechanism of regulation of efflux pump gene expression
- 5. Future directions
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter Six: In Vitro Analysis of Pseudomonas aeruginosa Virulence Using Conditions That Mimic the Environment at Specific Infection Sites
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Virulence Factors Produced by P. aeruginosa
- 3. Specific Virulence Factors Affected By Host Conditions
- 4. Synthetic Media That Mimic Specific Host Environments
- 5. Conclusions
- Chapter Seven: Host Responses to Biofilm
- Abstract
- 1. Host Immune Responses to Biofilm Constituents
- 2. Pathogenic Biofilms and Host Cells
- 3. Interactions of Commensal Biofilms With the Immune System
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eight: Viral interactions with components of the splicing machinery
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Spliceosome
- 3. The Splicing Reaction
- 4. Viruses and Alternative Splicing
- 5. Retroviruses
- 6. Herpesviruses
- 7. Influenza Viruses
- 8. Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Nine: Insights From Genomics Into Spatial and Temporal Variation in Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis
- Abstract
- 1. Insights From Genomics Into Bd Variation
- 2. New Frontiers in Bd Genomics
- 3. Conclusions
- Chapter Ten: Translational Activities to Enable NTD Vaccines
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Current Landscape of Vaccines for NTDs
- 3. Developmental Process for NTD Vaccines
- 4. Vaccine Embodiment—Going From an Antigen to a Deployable Vaccine
- 5. Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Index
Description
Host-Microbe Interactions, the latest volume in the Progress in Molecular Biology series, provides a forum for the discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology. It contains contributions from leaders in their respective fields, along with abundant references. This volume is dedicated to the subject of host-microbe interactions.
Key Features
- Provides the latest research on host-microbe interactions, including new discoveries, approaches, and ideas
- Contains contributions from leading authorities on topics relating to molecular biology
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Students, researchers, microbiologists, molecular biologists
