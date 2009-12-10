Hospital Emergency Response Teams - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856177016, 9780080964959

Hospital Emergency Response Teams

1st Edition

Triage for Optimal Disaster Response

Authors: Jan Glarum Don Birou Ed Cetaruk
eBook ISBN: 9780080964959
Paperback ISBN: 9781856177016
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 10th December 2009
Page Count: 256
Description

Hospital Emergency Response Teams aims to provide authoritative training for hospital personnel in the emergency department, as well community-level medical service personnel, assisting them in times of disaster and emergency.

Comprised of six chapters, the book covers various aspects of emergency response. Some of the aspects are the National Incident Management System (NIMS) implementation activities for hospitals and health care systems and the Hospital Incident Command System (HICS) IV missions. The book also explains the implementation issues, requirements, and timelines in establishing an internal HICS IV program. It presents the assessment of likely mass casualty events and potential hospital impact. The book also features appendices for emergency response team checklists, PPE donning and doffing guide, ambulatory and non-ambulatory decontamination setup, ETA exercises, and ETA drills.

The book is intended to provide understanding of emergency response to first emergency medicine professionals, first responders, security staff, community-level disaster planners, and public health and disaster management researchers.

Key Features

  • Common sense approach shows what really works, not what is theoretically achievable

  • Forms, checklists, and guidelines can be used to develop concrete response plans, validate existing operations, or simply expand knowledge base

  • The latest from OSHA, Joint Commission and NIMS (National Incident Management System)

  • Cross-disciplinary author team ensures material is appropriate for all member of this important collaboration

Readership

Emergency medicine professionals and first responders; hospital security staff; community-level disaster planners. Researchers in public health and disaster management.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Command and Control

Introduction

History of Incident Command Systems Development

2. Assessment of Likely Mass Casualty Events and Potential Hospital Impact

Planning Practicality

Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosive Threats

Radiation Doses

Blast Injuries

Summary

References

3. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Introduction

Local Hazard Assessment and Selection Criteria

Components of Protective Ensembles

Hazards Associated with Utilization of PPE

Logistical Considerations

Related Worldwide Considerations—International Look

References

4. Emergency Treatment Area

Introduction

Purpose of the Emergency Treatment Area (ETA)

ETA Decontamination Zone

Summary

5. Triage Principles

Introduction

Triage Stages

Summary

6. Decontamination

Introduction

Decontamination Principles

Technical Decontamination

Reference

Appendix A: Checklist for Developing HERT

Appendix B: HERT Level C PPE Donning and Doffing Guide

Appendix C: HERT Ambulatory/Non-Ambulatory/Technical Decontamination: Decontamination Lane Setup

Appendix D: HERT Decontamination Techniques

Appendix E: HERT Emergency Treatment Area Exercise (7-hour exercise)

Appendix F: HERT Emergency Treatment Area (ETA) Drill (short, intense 2.0-hour drill)

Index




About the Author

Jan Glarum

Jan Glarum has over 35 years of experience in the fields of EMS, Fire, Law Enforcement, Hospital, Public Health, and Emergency Management, including response to federally declared disasters. His experience includes an extensive background in planning, training, education and response at the local, county, regional, state and federal government levels, including Department of Defense initiatives CONUS and OCONUS. In 1999, he became a founding member of Oregon’s Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) and continues his association with the team.

He has co-authored a number of books including Biosecurity and Bioterrorism, Hospital Emergency Response Teams, Pandemic Influenza and a Homeland Security Field Guide. Additionally, he has written numerous articles on emergency and disaster planning and response. He serves as a subject matter expert and speaker on emergency management, disaster planning, and has led hospital emergency response team development for hazardous materials events. He has developed a number of Incident Command System courses for hospital personnel to create operationally competent Incident Management Team members.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emergency Response Consultant, Alcoa, TN, USA

Don Birou

Ed Cetaruk

Reviews

"...an excellent starting point for someone about to embark on the process of building a decontamination program in his or her facility."--Anjanette Hebert, Director of Security and Safety, Lafayette General Medical Center, Lafayette, LA

