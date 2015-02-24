Hospital and Healthcare Security

Don MacAlister, CHPA, is the Chief Operating Officer for Paladin Security Group, a privately owned full service security company and the largest provider of healthcare security in Canada. He has more than 35 years of experience in the security industry, learning the fundamentals while working in the federal prison system early in his career, before moving on to university security as a precursor to his nearly quarter century spent in healthcare, in both the public and private sectors. As the Executive Director of Integrated Protection Services, he oversaw security and parking for 27 hospitals and more than 300 community sites in the Vancouver-area, before moving to Paladin in 2011. Don is a past member of the IAHSS Board of Directors and has been a member of the Association’s Council on Guidelines since 2008. Don was named Canada’s Security Director of the Year in 2010. Originally from Scotland, he grew up on Canada’s west coast, where he earned a B.A. degree in Criminal Justice from the University of the Fraser Valley.