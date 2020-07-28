COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Hospice and Palliative Medicine, An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323722377

Hospice and Palliative Medicine, An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Volume 5-3

1st Edition

Editors: Donna Seton Rich Lamkin
Paperback ISBN: 9780323722377
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th July 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, guest edited by Donna Seton and Rich Lamkin, is devoted to Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine. Articles in this issue include: Introduction to Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine, The Role of the Physician Assistant in Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine, Breaking Serious News: Communication in Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine, Advance Care Planning and Goals of Care in Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine, Palliative Care and Spirituality, Prognostic Tools in Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine, Basics of Pain Management in Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine, Dyspnea in Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine, Gastrointestinal Symptoms in Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine, Psychiatric Issues in Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine, Pediatric Palliative Care Basics in Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine, and more.

About the Editors

Donna Seton

Rich Lamkin

