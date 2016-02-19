Horse Feeding and Nutrition is the fourth in a series of books on animal feeding and nutrition that focuses on horse feeding and nutrition, aiming to assist in world food production. Organized into 20 chapters, the book contains basic information on horse industry, feeding problems, and importance in food production of proper horse nutrition. The introductory chapters discuss the importance of the horse industry; the art, science, and myths in feeding horses; the problems involved in supplying an adequate level of nutrients in horse rations; and the digestion of feeds. Chapters 5-10 cover concise, up-to-date summaries on macro- and micronutrients, including vitamins, minerals, protein, and water. The book goes on, examining the important interrelationships between nutrition, disease, and performance; the relative value of various feeds in horse rations; and the value of pasture and hay for horses. Chapters 15-18 focus on feeding the foal, growing horses; the performance and race horses; and the mares and stallions. The final chapters discuss purified rations for horses, antibiotics, founder, learning ability, feeding behavior, nutrient toxicity, weight equivalents, weight-unit conversion factors, and the effect of cold weather on horses. The book provides information helpful to beginners and experts in horse production. It will also be valuable for county agents, farm advisors, consultants, veterinarians, and teachers of vocational agriculture, as well as animal science students and teachers.

Table of Contents



1 Past, Present, and Future in the Horse Industry

I. Future Outlook

II. The Need for More University Involvement

III. Inadequacy of Present Research Effort

IV. Other Facts on Horse Industry

References

2 Art, Science, and Myths in Feeding Horses

I. Art of Feeding

II. Science of Feeding

III. Myths in Feeding

3 Supplying Feed Nutrients for the Horse

I. The Lack of Nutrient Requirement Data

II. What Makes a Good Ration

III. Supplying Adequate Feed Intake

IV. Use Regularity in Feeding

V. Nutrient Requirements of Horses

VI. Summary

References

4 The Digestive Tract

I. Digestive System

II. Digestion and Absorption

References

5 Vitamin Requirements

I. Introduction

II. Listing of Vitamins

III. Status of Vitamin Knowledge

IV. The Existence of Borderline Deficiencies

V. Vitamin Needs Becoming More Critical

VI. Unidentified Nutrient Factors

VII. Suggested Vitamin Levels

VIII. Vitamin A

IX. Vitamin D

X. Vitamin E

XI. Vitamin K

XII. Vitamin C

XIII. Thiamin

XIV. Riboflavin

XV. Vitamin B12

XVI. Niacin

XVII. Pantothenic Acid

XVIII. Vitamin B6

XIX. Choline

XX. Folacin

XXI. Biotin

XXII. p-Aminobenzoic Acid (PABA)

XXIII. Myo-Inositol

References

6 Mineral Requirements of the Horse

I. Decline of Fertility in Soils

II. Productivity and Confinement Increases Supplementation Needs

III. Functions of Minerals and Effects of Deficiency

IV. The Mineral Content of the Animal Body

V. Essential Mineral Elements

VI. Macro- and Microminerals

VII. Mineral Interrelationships and Availability

VIII. Other Minerals

IX. Availability of Minerals

X. Calcium and Phosphorus

XI. Salt

XII. Iodine

XIII. Iron and Copper

XIV. Cobalt

XV. Manganese

XVI. Zinc

XVII. Selenium

XVIII. Potassium

XIX. Magnesium

XX. Molybdenum

XXI. Sulfur

XXII. Fluorine

XXIII. Horses Should Be Self-Fed Minerals

XXIV. Why Horses Eat Dirt or Chew Wood

XXV. Hair Analysis as Nutritional Indicator

References

7 Protein Requirements of the Horse

I. Introduction

II. Amino Acids

III. Quality of Protein

IV. Balance of Amino Acids

V. Excess Protein

VI. Energy-Protein Ratio Relationship

VII. Effect of Processing on Amino Acids

VIII. NPN as a Protein Substitute

IX. Protein Requirement Information

References

8 Carbohydrates and Fiber for Horses

I. Classification of Carbohydrates

II. Volatile Fatty Acids

III. Roughage Level in Rations

References

9 Fatty Acids, Fat, Volatile Fatty Acids, and Energy

I. Energy Use by the Horse

II. Fatty Acids

III. Adding Fat to Rations

IV. Body Fat

V. Energy Requirements

References

10 Water Needs of the Horse

I. Factors Affecting Water Requirement

II. Safe Mineral Levels in Water

III. Saline Water

References

11 Nutrition, Disease, and Performance

I. Nutrition and Disease

II. The Need for Continuous Good Nutrition

III. Nutrition and the Performance Horse

References

12 Value of Feeds for Horses

I. Deficiencies in Cereal Grains

II. Evaluating Grains

III. Processing Grains

IV. Feeding Value of Grains

V. Feeding Value of Other High-Energy Feeds

VI. Protein Supplements

VII. Feeding Values of Hays

VIII. Feeding Value of Silage

IX. Other Feeds

References

13 Value of Pasture for Horses

I. Introduction

II. Pasture Helps Reproduction

III. Managing Pastures

IV. Supplementation on Pasture

V. Forage Maturity and Nutritional Value

VI. Pasture and Hay Digestibility

VII. Summary

References

14 Hints on Feeding Horses

I. Introduction

II. Hints on Feeding

References

15 Feeding the Foal

I. Mare's Milk

II. Creep Feed

III. Self-Feed Minerals

IV. Rapidity of Early Growth

V. Milk Replacers and Early Weaning

VI. Foal Weights and Birth Dates

VII. Suggested Ration

References

16 Feeding the Growing Horse

I. Feeding the Weaning

II. Feeding the Yearling

III. Feeding the Long Yearlings

References

17 Feeding the Performance and Race Horse

I. Treat Horse Like an Athlete

II. Increase Energy Availability

III. Effect of Exercise on Calcium Needs

IV. Effect of Hard and Prolonged Exercise

V. Avoid Excess Fat

VI. Suggested Ration

References

18 Feeding the Mare and Stallion

I. Effect of Condition on Reproduction

II. Factors Affecting Reproduction Rate

III. Feeding the Mare during Gestation

IV. Feeding the Mare during Lactation

V. Mare's Milk

VI. Feeding the Stallion

References

19 Purified Rations for Horses

I. Introduction

II. Purified Ration Composition

References

20 Miscellaneous Topics

I. Antibiotics

II. Effect of Cold Weather on Horses

III. Founder in the Horse

IV. Learning Ability

V. Feeding Behavior

VI. Nutrient Toxicity

VII. Weight Equivalents

References

Index

