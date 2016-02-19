Horse Feeding And Nutrition
1st Edition
Horse Feeding and Nutrition is the fourth in a series of books on animal feeding and nutrition that focuses on horse feeding and nutrition, aiming to assist in world food production. Organized into 20 chapters, the book contains basic information on horse industry, feeding problems, and importance in food production of proper horse nutrition. The introductory chapters discuss the importance of the horse industry; the art, science, and myths in feeding horses; the problems involved in supplying an adequate level of nutrients in horse rations; and the digestion of feeds. Chapters 5-10 cover concise, up-to-date summaries on macro- and micronutrients, including vitamins, minerals, protein, and water. The book goes on, examining the important interrelationships between nutrition, disease, and performance; the relative value of various feeds in horse rations; and the value of pasture and hay for horses. Chapters 15-18 focus on feeding the foal, growing horses; the performance and race horses; and the mares and stallions. The final chapters discuss purified rations for horses, antibiotics, founder, learning ability, feeding behavior, nutrient toxicity, weight equivalents, weight-unit conversion factors, and the effect of cold weather on horses. The book provides information helpful to beginners and experts in horse production. It will also be valuable for county agents, farm advisors, consultants, veterinarians, and teachers of vocational agriculture, as well as animal science students and teachers.
Foreword
Preface
1 Past, Present, and Future in the Horse Industry
I. Future Outlook
II. The Need for More University Involvement
III. Inadequacy of Present Research Effort
IV. Other Facts on Horse Industry
References
2 Art, Science, and Myths in Feeding Horses
I. Art of Feeding
II. Science of Feeding
III. Myths in Feeding
3 Supplying Feed Nutrients for the Horse
I. The Lack of Nutrient Requirement Data
II. What Makes a Good Ration
III. Supplying Adequate Feed Intake
IV. Use Regularity in Feeding
V. Nutrient Requirements of Horses
VI. Summary
References
4 The Digestive Tract
I. Digestive System
II. Digestion and Absorption
References
5 Vitamin Requirements
I. Introduction
II. Listing of Vitamins
III. Status of Vitamin Knowledge
IV. The Existence of Borderline Deficiencies
V. Vitamin Needs Becoming More Critical
VI. Unidentified Nutrient Factors
VII. Suggested Vitamin Levels
VIII. Vitamin A
IX. Vitamin D
X. Vitamin E
XI. Vitamin K
XII. Vitamin C
XIII. Thiamin
XIV. Riboflavin
XV. Vitamin B12
XVI. Niacin
XVII. Pantothenic Acid
XVIII. Vitamin B6
XIX. Choline
XX. Folacin
XXI. Biotin
XXII. p-Aminobenzoic Acid (PABA)
XXIII. Myo-Inositol
References
6 Mineral Requirements of the Horse
I. Decline of Fertility in Soils
II. Productivity and Confinement Increases Supplementation Needs
III. Functions of Minerals and Effects of Deficiency
IV. The Mineral Content of the Animal Body
V. Essential Mineral Elements
VI. Macro- and Microminerals
VII. Mineral Interrelationships and Availability
VIII. Other Minerals
IX. Availability of Minerals
X. Calcium and Phosphorus
XI. Salt
XII. Iodine
XIII. Iron and Copper
XIV. Cobalt
XV. Manganese
XVI. Zinc
XVII. Selenium
XVIII. Potassium
XIX. Magnesium
XX. Molybdenum
XXI. Sulfur
XXII. Fluorine
XXIII. Horses Should Be Self-Fed Minerals
XXIV. Why Horses Eat Dirt or Chew Wood
XXV. Hair Analysis as Nutritional Indicator
References
7 Protein Requirements of the Horse
I. Introduction
II. Amino Acids
III. Quality of Protein
IV. Balance of Amino Acids
V. Excess Protein
VI. Energy-Protein Ratio Relationship
VII. Effect of Processing on Amino Acids
VIII. NPN as a Protein Substitute
IX. Protein Requirement Information
References
8 Carbohydrates and Fiber for Horses
I. Classification of Carbohydrates
II. Volatile Fatty Acids
III. Roughage Level in Rations
References
9 Fatty Acids, Fat, Volatile Fatty Acids, and Energy
I. Energy Use by the Horse
II. Fatty Acids
III. Adding Fat to Rations
IV. Body Fat
V. Energy Requirements
References
10 Water Needs of the Horse
I. Factors Affecting Water Requirement
II. Safe Mineral Levels in Water
III. Saline Water
References
11 Nutrition, Disease, and Performance
I. Nutrition and Disease
II. The Need for Continuous Good Nutrition
III. Nutrition and the Performance Horse
References
12 Value of Feeds for Horses
I. Deficiencies in Cereal Grains
II. Evaluating Grains
III. Processing Grains
IV. Feeding Value of Grains
V. Feeding Value of Other High-Energy Feeds
VI. Protein Supplements
VII. Feeding Values of Hays
VIII. Feeding Value of Silage
IX. Other Feeds
References
13 Value of Pasture for Horses
I. Introduction
II. Pasture Helps Reproduction
III. Managing Pastures
IV. Supplementation on Pasture
V. Forage Maturity and Nutritional Value
VI. Pasture and Hay Digestibility
VII. Summary
References
14 Hints on Feeding Horses
I. Introduction
II. Hints on Feeding
References
15 Feeding the Foal
I. Mare's Milk
II. Creep Feed
III. Self-Feed Minerals
IV. Rapidity of Early Growth
V. Milk Replacers and Early Weaning
VI. Foal Weights and Birth Dates
VII. Suggested Ration
References
16 Feeding the Growing Horse
I. Feeding the Weaning
II. Feeding the Yearling
III. Feeding the Long Yearlings
References
17 Feeding the Performance and Race Horse
I. Treat Horse Like an Athlete
II. Increase Energy Availability
III. Effect of Exercise on Calcium Needs
IV. Effect of Hard and Prolonged Exercise
V. Avoid Excess Fat
VI. Suggested Ration
References
18 Feeding the Mare and Stallion
I. Effect of Condition on Reproduction
II. Factors Affecting Reproduction Rate
III. Feeding the Mare during Gestation
IV. Feeding the Mare during Lactation
V. Mare's Milk
VI. Feeding the Stallion
References
19 Purified Rations for Horses
I. Introduction
II. Purified Ration Composition
References
20 Miscellaneous Topics
I. Antibiotics
II. Effect of Cold Weather on Horses
III. Founder in the Horse
IV. Learning Ability
V. Feeding Behavior
VI. Nutrient Toxicity
VII. Weight Equivalents
References
Index
- 308
- English
- © Academic Press 1980
- 28th January 1980
- Academic Press
- 9780323156622