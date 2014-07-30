Hormones
The 3rd edition of Hormones offers a comprehensive treatment of the hormones of humans all viewed from the context of current theories of their action in the framework of our current understanding their physiological actions as well as their molecular structures, and those of their receptors. This new edition of Hormones is intended to be used by advanced undergraduates and graduate students in the biological sciences. It will also provide useful background information for first year medical students as they engage in studies which are increasingly problem-based rather than discipline-focused. As the field of endocrinology itself has expanded so much in the past two decades, the up to date presentation of the basics presented in this book will be a solid foundation on which more specialized considerations can be based.
New to this Edition: Hormones, 3rd Edition is organized with two introductory chapters followed by 15 chapters on selected topics of the molecular biology of the major endocrine systems operative in humans. Coverage, for the first time of the following hormones; ghrelin, oxyntomodulin, kisspeptin, adrenomedullin, FGF23, erythropoietin, VIP and extended coverage of NO. Coverage of the hypothalamus has been integrated with the anterior pituitary because of the intimate functional and relationship between the two. Consideration of the role of hormones in cancer has been integrated into the chapters on the relevant hormones. Each of these areas occupies a unique niche in our understanding of the biological world and is part of the universality of signaling systems and how they govern biological systems.
- Organized with two introductory chapters, followed by 15 chapters on selected topics of the molecular biology of the major human endocrine systems
- New full color format includes over 300 full color, completely redrawn images
- Companion web site will host all images from the book as PPT slides and .jpeg files
- All chapters have been completely updated and revitalized. Coverage of the hypothalamus has been integrated into the anterior pituitary chapter and coverage of the thymus has been eliminated and left to immunology textbooks
- Provides essential basics for advanced undergraduates and graduate students in the biological sciences, as well as first year medical students as they engage in studies which are increasingly problem-based rather than discipline-focused
Advanced undergraduates and graduate students in the biological sciences (physiology, biochemistry, cell biology, ) in courses covering cellular and molecular endocrinology; first year medical students as they engage in studies which are increasingly problem-based rather than discipline-focused
- Preface
- About the Cover
- Front Cover Image
- Back Cover Image
- Chapter 1. Hormones: An Introduction
- I Overview of Hormones
- II Hormone Receptors
- III Mechanisms of Hormone Action
- IV Clinical Aspects
- Further Reading
- Chapter 2. Steroid Hormones: Chemistry, Biosynthesis, and Metabolism
- I Introduction
- II Chemistry of Steroids
- III Biosynthesis of Steroids
- IV Serum Binding Proteins for Steroid Hormones
- Further Reading
- Chapter 3. The Hypothalamus and Anterior Pituitary
- I Introduction
- II Anatomical Relationships
- III Structure, Synthesis, Secretion, and Target Cells of the Hypothalamic Releasing Hormones
- IV Chemistry of the Anterior Pituitary Hormones
- V Regulation and Biological Actions of Growth Hormone and Prolactin
- VI The Hypothalamus and Appetite Regulation
- VII Clinical Aspects
- Further Reading
- Chapter 4. Posterior Pituitary Hormones
- I Introduction
- II Anatomy of the Posterior Pituitary
- III Chemistry, Biosynthesis, and Secretion of the Posterior Pituitary Hormones
- IV Biological Actions of Arginine Vasopressin (AVP)
- V Biological Actions of Oxytocin
- VI Clinical Aspects
- Further Reading
- Chapter 5. Thyroid Hormones
- I Introduction
- II Anatomy of the Thyroid Gland
- III Chemistry of the Thyroid Hormones
- IV Synthesis and Secretion of Thyroid Hormones
- V Regulation of Thyroid Hormone Secretion
- VI Biological Actions of T3
- VII Clinical Aspects
- Further Reading
- Chapter 6. Pancreatic Hormones: Insulin and Glucagon
- I Introduction
- II Anatomical, Morphological, and Physiological Relationships
- III Chemistry, Biochemistry, and Biological Activities of the Pancreatic Hormones
- IV Clinical Aspects
- Further Reading
- Chapter 7. Gastrointestinal Hormones
- I Introduction
- II Anatomical and Physiological Relationships
- III Biochemical Properties and Molecular Actions
- IV Clinical Aspects
- Further Reading
- Chapter 8. Eicosanoids
- I Introduction
- II Structure and Nomenclature of Eicosanoids
- III Synthesis and Inactivation of Eicosanoids
- IV Eicosanoid Receptors and Signaling
- V Examples of Biological Actions of Prostaglandins
- VI Clinical Aspects
- Further Reading
- Chapter 9. Calcium-Regulating Hormones: Vitamin D, Parathyroid Hormone, Calcitonin, and Fibroblast Growth Factor 23
- I Introduction
- II Anatomical and Physiological Relationships
- III Chemistry and Biochemistry
- IV Biology and Molecular Actions
- V Clinical Aspects
- Further Reading
- Chapter 10. Adrenal Corticoids
- I Introduction
- II Anatomy
- III Biochemistry and Biosynthesis of Adrenal Steroids and Testosterone Steroids
- IV Biological and Molecular Actions of Glucocorticoids
- V Clinical Aspects
- Further Reading
- Chapter 11. Hormones of the Adrenal Medulla
- I Introduction
- II Anatomical and Physiological Relationships
- III Chemistry and Biochemistry of the Catecholamines
- IV Biological Actions of Catecholamines
- V Clinical Aspects
- Further Reading
- Chapter 12. Androgens
- I Introduction
- II Anatomy of the Male Reproductive System
- III Chemistry and Metabolism of Androgens
- IV Regulation of Androgen Production
- V Biological Responses to Androgens
- VI Clinical Aspects
- Further Reading
- Chapter 13. Estrogens and Progestins
- I Introduction
- II Anatomy of the Female Reproductive System
- III Chemistry and Metabolism of Female Steroid Hormones
- IV Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Ovary Axis
- V Biological Responses to Female Sex Steroids
- VI Clinical Aspects
- Further Reading
- Chapter 14. Hormones of Pregnancy, Parturition and Lactation
- I Introduction
- II Anatomical Relationships and the Beginning of Pregnancy
- III Chemistry, Biochemistry, and Activity of the Hormones of Pregnancy
- IV Parturition
- V Lactation
- VI Clinical Aspects
- Further Reading
- Chapter 15. Hormones Related to the Kidney and Cardiovascular System
- I Introduction
- II Anatomical, Morphological, and Physiological Relationships
- III Homeostasis of Fluid, Electrolytes, and Blood Pressure
- IV Hormones and Blood Cell Production
- V Clinical Aspects
- Further Reading
- Chapter 16. The Pineal Gland
- I Introduction
- II Anatomical Features of the Pineal Gland
- III Synthesis and Secretion of Melatonin
- IV Biological Actions of melatonin
- V Clinical Aspects
- Further Reading
- Chapter 17. Growth Factors
- I Introduction
- II Epidermal Growth Factor
- III Fibroblast Growth Factor Family
- IV Platelet Derived Growth Factors
- V Insulin-Like Growth Factors
- VI Transforming Growth Factor β
- VII Clinical Aspects
- Further Reading
- Appendix A
- Appendix B
- Appendix C
- Appendix D
- Appendix E
- Appendix F
- Units of Measurement in Biological Systems
- Index
Anthony W. Norman
Anthony W. Norman received his A.B. from Oberlin College in 1959, and an M.S. and Ph.D. in Biochemistry in 1961 and 1963, respectively, from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Following postdoctoral work in Paul D. Boyer’s group at UCLA, in 1964 he joined the Department of Biochemistry at University of California, Riverside, as an Assistant Professor. From 1976 to 1981 he served as Chair of the department and currently holds a Presidential Chair and is a Distinguished Professor of Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences. Dr. Norman has also been active for some 25 years in medical education on the UC-Riverside campus and at UCLA through participation in the UR/UCLA Program in Biomedical Sciences, of which he was Dean and Director from 1986 to 1991.
Dr. Norman's biomedical research career has focused on the mechanism of action of the vitamin D family of steroids. His chief contributions to these areas of cellular and molecular endocrinology have played a pivotal role in defining the boundaries of this research domain via discoveries that have opened new areas of investigation. The first of these was the discovery in 1968, and chemical characterization in 1971, of the hormonally active form of vitamin D, 1a,25(OH)2-vitamin D3. Subsequent achievements include the discovery and characterization of the nuclear receptor for 1a,25(OH)2D3, the clinical evaluation of 1a,25(OH)2D3 in renal osteodystrophy, articulation of the concept of the vitamin D endocrine system, the importance of 1a,25(OH)2D3 to insulin secretion and the discovery of a new rapid, nongenomic, signal transduction process for 1a,25(OH)2D3.
Dr. Norman has been the recipient of awards that include a Fulbright Fellowship, 1970; Public Health Service Career Development Award, 1970; Mead Johnson Award, American Institute of Nutrition, 1977; Ernst Oppenheimer Award, Endocrine Society, 1977; Visiting Lecturer Australian Society of Endocrinology, 1978; Visiting Faculty Member, Mayo Clinic, 1981; Prix Andre.
University of California, Riverside, USA
Helen L. Henry
Helen L. Henry received her Ph.D. in 1970 from Washington University, St. Louis and did postdoctoral work in animal reproduction at Ohio State University. Following further postdoctoral work at University of California, Riverside, she joined the faculty and is currently Professor of Biochemistry. From 1990 to 1996 she served as Associate Dean of Biological Sciences in the College of Natural and Agricultural Sciences.
Dr. Henry’s laboratory has made major contributions to the understanding of vitamin D metabolism, particularly regulation of the production of the active vitamin D hormone by the kidney. She pioneered the use of cell culture systems to study renal vitamin D metabolism. A related area of research focus is the regulation of gene expression in the kidney by 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D3. In addition to peer-reviewed research articles, Dr. Henry has authored chapters for the books Vitamin D and Handbook of Physiology, as well as the chapter on “Vitamin D Metabolism” for this Encyclopedia.
Dr. Henry was awarded a National Institutes of Health (NIH) Research Career Development Award in 1977. She received the Fuller Albright Award from the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research in 1984 and has served this Society as a member of the Council and several Scientific Program Committees. Dr. Henry has been a member of the NIH General Medicine B Study Section (1989-1993) and the National Science Foundation Panel on Integrative Biology (1994-1996). She has served on the editorial boards of several scientific journals, including Endocrinology, American Journal of Physiology, and the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. She is currently a member of the Endocrine Society, the American Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research, and the American Institute of Nutritional Sciences.
University of California, Riverside, USA
"This authorative textbook describes the biochemistry, cell biology, physiology and molecular biology of hormones...All chapters have been completely updated and revitalized." --Anticancer Research, 2015