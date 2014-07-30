The 3rd edition of Hormones offers a comprehensive treatment of the hormones of humans all viewed from the context of current theories of their action in the framework of our current understanding their physiological actions as well as their molecular structures, and those of their receptors. This new edition of Hormones is intended to be used by advanced undergraduates and graduate students in the biological sciences. It will also provide useful background information for first year medical students as they engage in studies which are increasingly problem-based rather than discipline-focused. As the field of endocrinology itself has expanded so much in the past two decades, the up to date presentation of the basics presented in this book will be a solid foundation on which more specialized considerations can be based.

New to this Edition: Hormones, 3rd Edition is organized with two introductory chapters followed by 15 chapters on selected topics of the molecular biology of the major endocrine systems operative in humans. Coverage, for the first time of the following hormones; ghrelin, oxyntomodulin, kisspeptin, adrenomedullin, FGF23, erythropoietin, VIP and extended coverage of NO. Coverage of the hypothalamus has been integrated with the anterior pituitary because of the intimate functional and relationship between the two. Consideration of the role of hormones in cancer has been integrated into the chapters on the relevant hormones. Each of these areas occupies a unique niche in our understanding of the biological world and is part of the universality of signaling systems and how they govern biological systems.