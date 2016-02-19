Hormones, Lipoproteins and Atherosclerosis
1st Edition
Advances in Physiological Sciences
Description
Hormones, Lipoproteins and Atherosclerosis, Volume 35, emerged from the international symposium on ""Hormones, Lipoproteins and Atherosclerosis"" held in Bratislava, Czechoslovakia. The symposium was devoted to the problems of hormonal effects on lipoprotein metabolism and atherosclerosis, and was also concerned with problems of composition, structure, synthesis, and degradation of liporoteins, as well as with genetical and clinical aspects. The participants of the symposium have contributed to this volume not only by presenting new data but also new ideas and stimulating new trends in the research and therapy of metabolic derangements of lipoproteins and the resulting pathological conditions. The 51 contributions are organized into five parts. Part I includes papers on the metabolism of lipoproteins. Part II presents studies on hormones and lipoproteins. Part III is devoted to atherosclerosis and lipoproteins. Part IV takes up the clinical aspects of hyperlipoproteinemias. Part V on methods contains two studies—the first on the isolation of human plasma high density lipoproteins; the second on the separation of subfractions of the serum triacylglycerols.
Table of Contents
Preface
Metabolism of Lipoproteins
Biochemical and Clinical Significance of Apolipoproteins and Lipoprotein Families
The Influence of Post-Heparin VLDL Fraction on LDL Binding to High Affinity Receptors on Fibroblasts
Transfer of Unsaponifiable Lipid Radioactivity from Cultured Fibroblasts to the Medium in the Presence of Various Serum Proteins
A Mechanistic Model of the Lipoprotein Lipase System
Influence of Physical Activity on Serum Cholesterol Values in Healthy Young Men
Synergism between Ascorbic Acid and Bile Acid Binding Agents
Formation of Lipoproteins in the Gut of Rabbits
Relationship of Free Fatty Acid Concentration to the Turnover Rate of Endogenous and Exogenous Triglycerides
Correlations between Parameters of Lipoprotein Metabolism and Magnesium, Copper, and Zinc
The Role of Plasma Lecithin: Cholesterol Acyl Transferase (LCAT) in the Pathogenesis of Hyperlipoproteinemia in Nephrotic Rats
The Electrophoretic Pattern of Two Populations of Very Low Density Lipoprotein (VLDL) and its Relationship with Thyroid Function
Relations between Hormonal Regulation, Atherosclerosis and Hyperlipoproteinemia in Patients with Ischemic Heart Disease or Peripheral Vascular Disease
Changes in Lipoprotein Metabolism during Sexual Maturation
Prolactin Secretion, Blood Sugar Levels and Serum Lipid Fractions in Patients with Active Acromegaly
Comparative Analysis of Blood Glycosylated Hemoglobin and HDL-Cholesterin Level in Diabetic Patients
Plasma Concentration of Hormones and Lipoproteins after Hyperthermic Bath in Man
Plasma Lipoproteins in Hypothyroid Patients
Dyslipidemia in Rats with Hypothyroidism
Lipid, Hydroxyproline and Protein Content of Arterial Wall of Rats with Hypercholesterolemia Induced by Diet or Thyroidectomy. Effect of Protein Undernutrition
Synthesis and Secretion of Lipids by the Liver of Hypothyroid Rats
Influence of Gonads on the Changes of Thyroid Gland Functions Produced by Cholesterol-Enriched Diet in Rats
Effect of Thyroid State on Enzymes Linked with Lipoprotein Metabolism in Rats
Effect of Neonatal Nutrition on Cholesterol Metabolism in Rats
Alterations of Insulin Secretion Modifying Triglyceride Turnover
Insulin Receptors and Lipid Metabolism in Isolated Fat Cells of Rats with Different Neonatal Nutrition
Atherosclerosis and Lipoproteins
On the Mechanisms of Lipoprotein Penetration into the Arterial Wall
Levels and Lipid Composition of the Major Lipoprotein Classes in Coronary and Cerebral Atherosclerotic Patients
Demonstration of Cholesterol Crystals in Human Plasma
The Effect of HDL and its Fractions on In Vitro Collagen Fibril Formation
Comparison of Lipid Levels and Apolipoprotein B Concentration in Patients with Ischemic Coronary Heart Disease
Metabolism of Lipids and Lipoproteins. The Vascular Wall in Rats with Spontaneous High and Low Response to Cholesterol Diet
Plasma Lipoproteins and Activities of Several Enzymes Involved in the Lipid Metabolism in Spontaneously obese Rats
Aortic Wall Enzymes in Spontaneously Hypertensive (SH) and Spontaneously Atherosclerotic (CP) Rats
Effect of Pectin-Rich Diets on the Lipid Composition of Plasma and Liver Lipoproteins
Cardiovascular Regulation in Experimental Atherosclerosis after Cholesterol Feeding in Rabbits
Effect of Protein Hydrolysate on Serum Beta-Lipoproteins in Rabbits with Experimental Atherosclerosis
Clinical Aspects of Hyperlipoproteinemias
Plasma Lipids and Apolipoproteins in Survivors of Myocardial Infarction
The Relationship of Hyperlipoproteinemia to other Coronary Risk Factors in a Male Population Aged 20-50 Years
Serum Lipoprotein Levels in Coronary Heart Disease
Relationship between Serum Lipoprotein Fractions, Sex and Ischemic Heart Diseases in Hyperlipoproteinemia
Ischemic Heart Disease in Type V Primary Hyperlipoproteinemia
Therapy of Hypertriglyceridemia (HTG) from the Pathophysiologic Point of View
The Influence of Clofibrate on Apolipoprotein C (apo C) Subunits of VLDL Fraction in Hyperlipoproteinemia
The Composition of Endogenous Triacylglycerol Pattern in Normo- and Hyperlipemic Patients during Heparin-Induced Lipolysis
The Influence of Fructose and Glucose in Diet on VLDL Apolipoproteins in Hypertriglyceridemia
The Influence of Lipid Lowering Drugs on HDL-Cholesterol Concentration and HDL-Composition in Patients with Hyperlipidemia Type Lib, IV and V
Butyl-Biguanides Reduce Serum HDL-Cholesterol Concentration
Studies on Lipoproteins and Apolipoproteins in Hemodialysis Patients and in Nephrotic Syndrome
Effects of the Hypolipidemic Drugs Clofibrate and Gemfibrozil on Palmitate and Glucose Oxidation by the Isolated Rat Diaphragm
Methods
Isolation of Human Plasma High Density Upoproteins by Column Chromatography
Separation of Subfractions of the Serum Triacylglycerols by the Method of Thin Layer Chromatography
Index
