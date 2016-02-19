Hormones, Lipoproteins and Atherosclerosis, Volume 35, emerged from the international symposium on ""Hormones, Lipoproteins and Atherosclerosis"" held in Bratislava, Czechoslovakia. The symposium was devoted to the problems of hormonal effects on lipoprotein metabolism and atherosclerosis, and was also concerned with problems of composition, structure, synthesis, and degradation of liporoteins, as well as with genetical and clinical aspects. The participants of the symposium have contributed to this volume not only by presenting new data but also new ideas and stimulating new trends in the research and therapy of metabolic derangements of lipoproteins and the resulting pathological conditions. The 51 contributions are organized into five parts. Part I includes papers on the metabolism of lipoproteins. Part II presents studies on hormones and lipoproteins. Part III is devoted to atherosclerosis and lipoproteins. Part IV takes up the clinical aspects of hyperlipoproteinemias. Part V on methods contains two studies—the first on the isolation of human plasma high density lipoproteins; the second on the separation of subfractions of the serum triacylglycerols.

Metabolism of Lipoproteins

Biochemical and Clinical Significance of Apolipoproteins and Lipoprotein Families

The Influence of Post-Heparin VLDL Fraction on LDL Binding to High Affinity Receptors on Fibroblasts

Transfer of Unsaponifiable Lipid Radioactivity from Cultured Fibroblasts to the Medium in the Presence of Various Serum Proteins

A Mechanistic Model of the Lipoprotein Lipase System

Influence of Physical Activity on Serum Cholesterol Values in Healthy Young Men

Synergism between Ascorbic Acid and Bile Acid Binding Agents

Formation of Lipoproteins in the Gut of Rabbits

Relationship of Free Fatty Acid Concentration to the Turnover Rate of Endogenous and Exogenous Triglycerides

Correlations between Parameters of Lipoprotein Metabolism and Magnesium, Copper, and Zinc

The Role of Plasma Lecithin: Cholesterol Acyl Transferase (LCAT) in the Pathogenesis of Hyperlipoproteinemia in Nephrotic Rats

The Electrophoretic Pattern of Two Populations of Very Low Density Lipoprotein (VLDL) and its Relationship with Thyroid Function

Relations between Hormonal Regulation, Atherosclerosis and Hyperlipoproteinemia in Patients with Ischemic Heart Disease or Peripheral Vascular Disease

Changes in Lipoprotein Metabolism during Sexual Maturation

Prolactin Secretion, Blood Sugar Levels and Serum Lipid Fractions in Patients with Active Acromegaly

Comparative Analysis of Blood Glycosylated Hemoglobin and HDL-Cholesterin Level in Diabetic Patients

Plasma Concentration of Hormones and Lipoproteins after Hyperthermic Bath in Man

Plasma Lipoproteins in Hypothyroid Patients

Dyslipidemia in Rats with Hypothyroidism

Lipid, Hydroxyproline and Protein Content of Arterial Wall of Rats with Hypercholesterolemia Induced by Diet or Thyroidectomy. Effect of Protein Undernutrition

Synthesis and Secretion of Lipids by the Liver of Hypothyroid Rats

Influence of Gonads on the Changes of Thyroid Gland Functions Produced by Cholesterol-Enriched Diet in Rats

Effect of Thyroid State on Enzymes Linked with Lipoprotein Metabolism in Rats

Effect of Neonatal Nutrition on Cholesterol Metabolism in Rats

Alterations of Insulin Secretion Modifying Triglyceride Turnover

Insulin Receptors and Lipid Metabolism in Isolated Fat Cells of Rats with Different Neonatal Nutrition

Atherosclerosis and Lipoproteins

On the Mechanisms of Lipoprotein Penetration into the Arterial Wall

Levels and Lipid Composition of the Major Lipoprotein Classes in Coronary and Cerebral Atherosclerotic Patients

Demonstration of Cholesterol Crystals in Human Plasma

The Effect of HDL and its Fractions on In Vitro Collagen Fibril Formation

Comparison of Lipid Levels and Apolipoprotein B Concentration in Patients with Ischemic Coronary Heart Disease

Metabolism of Lipids and Lipoproteins. The Vascular Wall in Rats with Spontaneous High and Low Response to Cholesterol Diet

Plasma Lipoproteins and Activities of Several Enzymes Involved in the Lipid Metabolism in Spontaneously obese Rats

Aortic Wall Enzymes in Spontaneously Hypertensive (SH) and Spontaneously Atherosclerotic (CP) Rats

Effect of Pectin-Rich Diets on the Lipid Composition of Plasma and Liver Lipoproteins

Cardiovascular Regulation in Experimental Atherosclerosis after Cholesterol Feeding in Rabbits

Effect of Protein Hydrolysate on Serum Beta-Lipoproteins in Rabbits with Experimental Atherosclerosis

Clinical Aspects of Hyperlipoproteinemias

Plasma Lipids and Apolipoproteins in Survivors of Myocardial Infarction

The Relationship of Hyperlipoproteinemia to other Coronary Risk Factors in a Male Population Aged 20-50 Years

Serum Lipoprotein Levels in Coronary Heart Disease

Relationship between Serum Lipoprotein Fractions, Sex and Ischemic Heart Diseases in Hyperlipoproteinemia

Ischemic Heart Disease in Type V Primary Hyperlipoproteinemia

Therapy of Hypertriglyceridemia (HTG) from the Pathophysiologic Point of View

The Influence of Clofibrate on Apolipoprotein C (apo C) Subunits of VLDL Fraction in Hyperlipoproteinemia

The Composition of Endogenous Triacylglycerol Pattern in Normo- and Hyperlipemic Patients during Heparin-Induced Lipolysis

The Influence of Fructose and Glucose in Diet on VLDL Apolipoproteins in Hypertriglyceridemia

The Influence of Lipid Lowering Drugs on HDL-Cholesterol Concentration and HDL-Composition in Patients with Hyperlipidemia Type Lib, IV and V

Butyl-Biguanides Reduce Serum HDL-Cholesterol Concentration

Studies on Lipoproteins and Apolipoproteins in Hemodialysis Patients and in Nephrotic Syndrome

Effects of the Hypolipidemic Drugs Clofibrate and Gemfibrozil on Palmitate and Glucose Oxidation by the Isolated Rat Diaphragm

Isolation of Human Plasma High Density Upoproteins by Column Chromatography

Separation of Subfractions of the Serum Triacylglycerols by the Method of Thin Layer Chromatography

