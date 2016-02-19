Hormones and the Fetus - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080197081, 9781483285382

Hormones and the Fetus

1st Edition

Volume 1: Production, Concentration and Metabolism During Pregnancy

Authors: F. A. Kincl J. R. Pasqualini
eBook ISBN: 9781483285382
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 20th January 1986
Description

Written by the world's two leading researchers in steroid biochemistry this volume describes the ways in which hormonal concentration is regulated during pregnancy. It is a comprehensive account of how biosynthesis, metabolism and inter-compartmental transport are related to the concentration of each hormone found in placental, fetal and maternal compartments. There is also an introductory chapter on hormonal mechanism of action.

Readership

For developmental biologists, endocrinologists, gynaecologists, biochemists and students in physiology of reproduction.

Table of Contents

Hormonal mechanism in reproduction. Biosynthesis and metabolism of different hormones in the fetal and placental compartments. Hormone production and concentrations during pregnancy in humans and in other mammalian species. Transfer of hormones between the fetal, placental and maternal compartments. Hormonal changes preceding paturition. Appendix I: The nomenclature, structure and physical properties of main pregnancy hormones. Appendix II: Trivial names and nomenclature of steroids used in this book. Index.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285382

About the Author

F. A. Kincl

Affiliations and Expertise

The City University of New York, Staten Island, New York, USA

J. R. Pasqualini

Affiliations and Expertise

CNRS Steroid Hormone Research Unit, Foundation for Hormone Research, 26 Boulevard Brune, 75014 Paris, France

