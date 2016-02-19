Hormones and the Fetus
1st Edition
Volume 1: Production, Concentration and Metabolism During Pregnancy
Description
Written by the world's two leading researchers in steroid biochemistry this volume describes the ways in which hormonal concentration is regulated during pregnancy. It is a comprehensive account of how biosynthesis, metabolism and inter-compartmental transport are related to the concentration of each hormone found in placental, fetal and maternal compartments. There is also an introductory chapter on hormonal mechanism of action.
Readership
For developmental biologists, endocrinologists, gynaecologists, biochemists and students in physiology of reproduction.
Table of Contents
Hormonal mechanism in reproduction. Biosynthesis and metabolism of different hormones in the fetal and placental compartments. Hormone production and concentrations during pregnancy in humans and in other mammalian species. Transfer of hormones between the fetal, placental and maternal compartments. Hormonal changes preceding paturition. Appendix I: The nomenclature, structure and physical properties of main pregnancy hormones. Appendix II: Trivial names and nomenclature of steroids used in this book. Index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1985
- Published:
- 20th January 1986
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483285382
About the Author
F. A. Kincl
Affiliations and Expertise
The City University of New York, Staten Island, New York, USA
J. R. Pasqualini
Affiliations and Expertise
CNRS Steroid Hormone Research Unit, Foundation for Hormone Research, 26 Boulevard Brune, 75014 Paris, France