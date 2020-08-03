COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Hormones and Synapse - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128220252

Hormones and Synapse, Volume 114

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780128220252
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd August 2020
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

1. Evolutionary origins of chemical synapses

Saak V. Ovsepian, Valerie B. O'Leary and Nikolai P. Vesselkin

2. Ultrastructural and molecular features of excitatory and glutamatergic synapses. The auditory nerve synapses

María E. Rubio

3. Corticotropin releasing factor modulates excitatory synaptic transmission

Neal Joshi, Michael Aree and Daniel Chandler

4. Neurotrophin-3 modulates synaptic transmission

Elizabeth Hernández-Echeagaray

5. Growth hormone (GH) and synaptogenesis

Carlos G. Martínez-Moreno and Carlos Arámburo

6. Neural sex steroids and hippocampal synaptic plasticity

N. Brandt, L. Fester and G.M. Rune

7. Sex hormones and proteins involved in brain plasticity

Ignacio Camacho-Arroyo, Ana Gabriela Piña-Medina, Claudia Bello-Alvarez and Carmen Janín Zamora-Sánchez

8. Synaptic effects of estrogen

Kate Nicholson, Neil J. MacLusky and Csaba Leranth

9. Estrogen receptor signaling through metabotropic glutamate receptors

Kellie S. Gross and Paul G. Mermelstein

10. Estradiol induces synaptic rearrangements

Ivana Grković and Nataša Mitrović

11. Stress and remodeling of hippocampal spine synapses

Tibor Hajszan

12. Brain insulin resistance impairs hippocampal plasticity

Matteo Spinelli, Salvatore Fusco and Claudio Grassi

13. A potential role for dendritic spines in bisphenol-A induced memory impairments during adolescence and adulthood

Maya Frankfurt, Victoria Luine and Rachel E. Bowman

Description

Hormones and Synapse, Volume 114 in the Vitamins and Hormones series, highlights advances in the field, with this new volume presenting timely topics, including how growth hormone promotes synaptogenesis, sex hormones and proteins involved in brain plasticity, corticotropin releasing factor modulates excitatory synaptic transmission, bisphenol a and memory: a role for dendritic spines, brain insulin resistance impairs hippocampal synaptic plasticity, estradiol induces synaptic rearrangements, stress and remodeling of hippocampal spine synapses, neurotrophin-3 modulates synaptic transmission, nongenomic neurosteroid modulation of hippocampal dendritic spines, neural sex steroids and hippocampal synaptic plasticity, origin of chemical synapses, neural sex steroids and hippocampal synaptic plasticity, and much more.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Vitamins and Hormones series
  • Includes the latest information on Hormones and Synapse

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of vitamins and hormones

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
3rd August 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128220252

