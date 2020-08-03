Hormones and Synapse, Volume 114
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Evolutionary origins of chemical synapses
Saak V. Ovsepian, Valerie B. O'Leary and Nikolai P. Vesselkin
2. Ultrastructural and molecular features of excitatory and glutamatergic synapses. The auditory nerve synapses
María E. Rubio
3. Corticotropin releasing factor modulates excitatory synaptic transmission
Neal Joshi, Michael Aree and Daniel Chandler
4. Neurotrophin-3 modulates synaptic transmission
Elizabeth Hernández-Echeagaray
5. Growth hormone (GH) and synaptogenesis
Carlos G. Martínez-Moreno and Carlos Arámburo
6. Neural sex steroids and hippocampal synaptic plasticity
N. Brandt, L. Fester and G.M. Rune
7. Sex hormones and proteins involved in brain plasticity
Ignacio Camacho-Arroyo, Ana Gabriela Piña-Medina, Claudia Bello-Alvarez and Carmen Janín Zamora-Sánchez
8. Synaptic effects of estrogen
Kate Nicholson, Neil J. MacLusky and Csaba Leranth
9. Estrogen receptor signaling through metabotropic glutamate receptors
Kellie S. Gross and Paul G. Mermelstein
10. Estradiol induces synaptic rearrangements
Ivana Grković and Nataša Mitrović
11. Stress and remodeling of hippocampal spine synapses
Tibor Hajszan
12. Brain insulin resistance impairs hippocampal plasticity
Matteo Spinelli, Salvatore Fusco and Claudio Grassi
13. A potential role for dendritic spines in bisphenol-A induced memory impairments during adolescence and adulthood
Maya Frankfurt, Victoria Luine and Rachel E. Bowman
Description
Hormones and Synapse, Volume 114 in the Vitamins and Hormones series, highlights advances in the field, with this new volume presenting timely topics, including how growth hormone promotes synaptogenesis, sex hormones and proteins involved in brain plasticity, corticotropin releasing factor modulates excitatory synaptic transmission, bisphenol a and memory: a role for dendritic spines, brain insulin resistance impairs hippocampal synaptic plasticity, estradiol induces synaptic rearrangements, stress and remodeling of hippocampal spine synapses, neurotrophin-3 modulates synaptic transmission, nongenomic neurosteroid modulation of hippocampal dendritic spines, neural sex steroids and hippocampal synaptic plasticity, origin of chemical synapses, neural sex steroids and hippocampal synaptic plasticity, and much more.
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of vitamins and hormones
