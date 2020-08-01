Hormones and Synapse, Volume 114
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Growth hormone promotes synaptogenesis
2. A molecular mechanism for the thyroid hormone-dependence of brain function
3. Sex hormones and proteins involved in brain plasticity
4. Corticotropin releasing factor modulates excitatory synaptic transmission
5. Synaptic regulation by bdnf
6. Bisphenol a and memory: a role for dendritic spines
7. Brain insulin resistance impairs hippocampal synaptic plasticity
8. Estradiol induces synaptic rearrangements
9. Stress and remodelling of hippocampal spine synapses
10. Neurotrophin-3 modulates sybaptic transmission
11. Nongenomic neurosteroid modulation of hippocampal dendritic spines
12. Trh modulates glutamatergic synaptic iputs
13. Neural sex steroids and hippocampal synaptic plasticity
14. Origin of chemical synapses
15. Ultrastructure of auditory nerve synapse, molecular aspects and comparison to other glutamatergic synapses
16. Neural sex steroids and hippocampal synaptic plasticity
Description
Hormones and Synapse, Volume 114 in the Vitamins and Hormones series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting updates on timely topics, including Growth hormone promotes synaptogenesis, Sex hormones and proteins involved in brain plasticity, Corticotropin releasing factor modulates excitatory synaptic transmission, Bisphenol a and memory: a role for dendritic spines, Brain insulin resistance impairs hippocampal synaptic plasticity, Estradiol induces synaptic rearrangements, Stress and remodelling of hippocampal spine synapses, Neurotrophin-3 modulates sybaptic transmission, Nongenomic neurosteroid modulation of hippocampal dendritic spines, Neural sex steroids and hippocampal synaptic plasticity, Origin of chemical synapses, Neural sex steroids and hippocampal synaptic plasticity, and much more.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Vitamins and Hormones series
- Includes the latest information on Hormones and Synapse
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of vitamins and hormones
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128220252
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128220269
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Gerald Litwack Editor
Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Toluca Lake, North Hollywood, California, USA