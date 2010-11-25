Hormones and Reproduction of Vertebrates
1st Edition
Description
This series of volumes represents a comprehensive and integrated treatment of reproduction in vertebrates from fishes of all sorts through mammals. It is designed to provide a readable, coordinated description of reproductive basics in each group of vertebrates as well as an introduction to the latest trends in reproductive research and our understanding of reproductive events. Whereas each chapter and each volume is intended to stand alone as a review of that topic or vertebrate group, respectively, the volumes are prepared so as to provide a thorough topical treatment across the vertebrates. Terminology has been standardized across the volumes to reduce confusion where multiple names exist in the literature, and a comprehensive glossary of these terms and their alternative names is provided.
Key Features
- A complete, essential and up to date reference for research scientists working on vertebrate hormones and reproduction - and on animlals as models in human reproductive research.
- Covers the endocrinology, neuroendocrinology, physiology, behaviour and anatomy of vertebrate reproduction.
- Structured coverage of the major themes for all five vertebrate groups allows a consistent treatment for all.
- Special chapters elaborate on features specific to individual vertebrate groups and to comparative aspects, similarities and differences between them.
Readership
In online MRW format and as a five volume shrink wrapped print set to
- Libraries and labs in biology and life science instututions serving vertebrate physiologists, endocrinologists and reproductive biologists.
- Libraries and labs serving reproductive physiologists using animals as models for human reproductive research.
As individual volumes for personal purchase in print only format to
- Research and Post-Graduate scientists studying non-human vertebrate physiology, hormones and reproductive biology.
- Animal Scientists
- Reproductive Physiologists using animals as models for human reproductive research
Table of Contents
Vol 1. Fishes Sex determination in fishes; Neuroendocrine regulation of reproduction; Regulation of testicular function; Regulation of ovarian function; Ducts and sex accessory structures in fishes; Sex change in fishes ; Pheromones and reproduction in fishes; Stress and Reproduction in fishes; Thyroid and Reproduction in fishes; Migration and spawning behavior ; Reproductive cycles in agnathan fishes; Reproductive Cycles in Chondrichthyean Fishes; Reproductive; Cycles in Oviparous Bony Fishes; Reproductive cycles in viviparous bony fishes; Endocrine disruption of reproduction in fishes
Volume 2: Amphibians Sex determination and sexual differentiation in amphibians; Neuroendocrine regulation of reproduction; Regulation of testicular function; Regulation of ovarian function ; Development and functions of reproductive ducts; Sex accessory structures; Pheromones and reproduction in amphibians; Stress and reproduction in amphibians; Viviparity in amphibians; Endocrine control of reproductive behaviors in amphibians; Reproductive cycles in anuran amphibians; Reproductive cycles in apodan amphibians; Reproductive cycles in urodele amphibians; Endocrine disruption of reproduction in amphibians
Volume 3: Reptiles Sex determination in reptiles ; Neuroendocrine regulation of reproduction;Regulation of testicular function; Regulation of ovarian function; Regulation of reproductive ducts; Pheromones and reproduction in reptiles Stress and reproduction in reptiles; Viviparity in amphibians and reptiles; Endocrine control of reproductive behavior in reptiles; Reproductive cycles in turtles; Reproductive cycles in lizards; Reproductive cycles in snakes; Endocrine disruption in reptiles.
Volume 4 Birds
Sex determination and differentiation in birds; Neuroendocrine regulation of reproduction in birds; Regulation of testicular function in birds; Regulation of ovarian function in birds; Stress and reproduction in birds; Thyroid and reproduction in birds; Migration and reproduction in birds (Wingfield)
Parental Behavior in Birds ; Reproductive cycles in birds; Endocrine Disruption in Birds
Volume 5 Mammals Sex determination and differentiation in mammals; Neuroendocrine regulation of reproduction in mammals; Regulation of testicular function; Regulation of ovarian function; Regulation of reproductive ducts; Regulation of Pregnancy; Regulation of Parturition; Stress and reproduction; Thyroid and reproduction; Pheromones and reproduction in mammals; Reproductive cycles in Monotremes and Marsupials; Reproductive cycles in marine mammals; Reproductive cycles in rodents ; Reproductive cycles in carnivores ; Reproductive cycles in domesticated mammals; Reproductive cycles in primates; Endocrine Disruption of reproduction in Mammals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 25th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123749321
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080958095
About the Editor
David Norris
Dr. David Norris has done research in environmental endocrinology and neuroendocrinology for more than 50 years. Dr. Norris is a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Integrative Physiology at the University of Colorado. He received his bachelor’s degree from Baldwin-Wallace College and his Ph.D. in 1966 from the University of Washington. Dr. Norris has worked in the area of forensic botany with Dr. Jane H. Bock, since 1982, primarily on developing the use of plant cells in the gastrointestinal tract to aid in homicide investigations. Dr. Norris and Dr. Bock have been involved in investigations in numerous states as well as throughout the State of Colorado. Dr. Norris has been certified as an expert witness in this area for the State of Colorado. With Dr. Bock, Dr. Norris also has consulted on other botanical evidence for criminal investigations. He was elected a Fellow of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences in 2014.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Integrative Physiology, University of Colorado, Boulder, CO, USA
Kristin H Lopez
Kristin H. Lopez teaches human reproductive biology through the Department of Integrative Physiology at the University of Colorado-Boulder. With a background in comparative reproduction and endocrinology, she is an editor of the fi ve-volume work Hormones and Reproduction of Vertebrates (Academic Press, 2011). Her ongoing work with Colorado Diversity Initiative promotes increased access to higher education of underrepresented students in STEM.
Affiliations and Expertise
Integrative Physiology, University of Colorado at Boulder, Colorado, U.S.A.