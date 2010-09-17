Hormones and Reproduction of Vertebrates, Volume 5
1st Edition
Mammals
Description
This series of volumes represents a comprehensive and integrated treatment of reproduction in vertebrates from fishes of all sorts through mammals. It is designed to provide a readable, coordinated description of reproductive basics in each group of vertebrates as well as an introduction to the latest trends in reproductive research and our understanding of reproductive events. Whereas each chapter and each volume is intended to stand alone as a review of that topic or vertebrate group, respectively, the volumes are prepared so as to provide a thorough topical treatment across the vertebrates. Terminology has been standardized across the volumes to reduce confusion where multiple names exist in the literature, and a comprehensive glossary of these terms and their alternative names is provided.
Key Features
- A complete, essential and up to date reference for research scientists working on vertebrate hormones and reproduction - and on animlals as models in human reproductive research
- Covers the endocrinology, neuroendocrinology, physiology, behaviour and anatomy of vertebrate reproduction
- Structured coverage of the major themes for all five vertebrate groups allows a consistent treatment for all
- Special chapters elaborate on features specific to individual vertebrate groups and to comparative aspects, similarities and differences between them
Readership
Research and Post-Graduate scientists studying non-human vertebrate physiology, hormones and reproductive biology. Animal Scientists Reproductive Physiologists using animals as models for human reproductive research Libraries and labs in vertebrate physiology, endocrinology and reproductive biology.
Table of Contents
1. Sexual Differentiation of the Mammalian Brain
Desiree L. Krebs-Kraft and Margaret M. Mc McCarthy
2. Neuroendocrine Control of Gonadotropins in Mammals
Toni R. Pak and Wilson C.J. Chung
3. Endocrine and Paracrine Regulation of Mammalian Spermatogenesis
Zirkin, B.R., Brown, T.R., Jarow, J.P. and Wright, W.W.
4. Hormonal Regulation of the Ovary in Mammals
5. Hormones and Pregnancy in Eutherian Mammals
Fuller W. Bazer and Thomas E. Spencer
6. The Comparative Physiology of Parturition in Mammals: Hormones and Parturition in Mammals
Ross Young, Marilyn B Renfree, Sam Mesiano, Geoff Shaw, Graham Jenkin and Roger Smith
7. Stress and Reproduction in Mammals
Lynda Uphouse
8. Behavioral Neuroendocrinology of Reproduction: Mammals
Jin Ho Park and Emilie F. Rissman
9. Pheromones and Reproduction in Mammals
Aras Petrulis
10. Hormones and Reproductive Cycles in Prototherians and Metatherians
Bronwyn M. McAllan
11. Hormones and reproductive cycles in rodents
Karen L. Bales and Caroline M. Hostetler
12. Hormones and Reproductive Cycles in Bats
Amitabh Krishna and Kunwar P. Bhatnagar
13. Hormones and Reproductive Cycles in Primates
Wendy Saltzman, Suzette D. Tardif, and Julienne N. Rutherford
14. Endocrine Disruption of Reproduction in Mammals
Katherine E. Pelch, Joseph M. Beeman, Bridget A. Niebruegge, Stacey R. Winkeler, and
Susan C. Nagel
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 17th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080958040
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123749284
About the Editor
David Norris
Dr. David Norris has done research in environmental endocrinology and neuroendocrinology for more than 50 years. Dr. Norris is a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Integrative Physiology at the University of Colorado. He received his bachelor’s degree from Baldwin-Wallace College and his Ph.D. in 1966 from the University of Washington. Dr. Norris has worked in the area of forensic botany with Dr. Jane H. Bock, since 1982, primarily on developing the use of plant cells in the gastrointestinal tract to aid in homicide investigations. Dr. Norris and Dr. Bock have been involved in investigations in numerous states as well as throughout the State of Colorado. Dr. Norris has been certified as an expert witness in this area for the State of Colorado. With Dr. Bock, Dr. Norris also has consulted on other botanical evidence for criminal investigations. He was elected a Fellow of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences in 2014.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Integrative Physiology, University of Colorado, Boulder, CO, USA
Kristin H Lopez
Kristin H. Lopez teaches human reproductive biology through the Department of Integrative Physiology at the University of Colorado-Boulder. With a background in comparative reproduction and endocrinology, she is an editor of the fi ve-volume work Hormones and Reproduction of Vertebrates (Academic Press, 2011). Her ongoing work with Colorado Diversity Initiative promotes increased access to higher education of underrepresented students in STEM.
Affiliations and Expertise
Integrative Physiology, University of Colorado at Boulder, Colorado, U.S.A.