Hormones and Embryonic Development
1st Edition
Advances in the Biosciences
Description
Advances in the Biosciences 13: Hormones and Embryonic Development investigates various aspects of hormones and embryonic development, including their physiological and pharmacological effects. More specifically, this volume considers which maternal hormones are essential for normal mammalian embryonic development, as well as the time course of the occurrence of endocrine systems during mammalian fetal development. In addition, it examines the role of maternal or fetal hormones in the induction and differentiation processes during embryonic or fetal development.
Comprised of 13 chapters, this book begins with an analysis of the metabolic effects of insulin and glucagon in fetal and newborn rats, as well as their physiologic significance during the perinatal period in rat and other species. The next chapter deals with sexual differentiation in the rat fetus; how hormones regulate sexual development and disrupt sexual differentiation; the role of progesterone and estrone in pregnant rats fed a protein-free diet; and effects of brain implants of testosterone propionate in newborn hamsters on sexual differentiation. The link between diethylstilbestrol ingestion during pregnancy and development of clear-cell adenocarcinoma in the vagina and cervix of the female offspring is also examined.
This monograph will be of interest to biologists, bioscientists, physiologists, and pharmacologists.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Publisher Summary
Chapter 2: Glucagon and Perinatal Metabolism in the Rat
Abstract:
Problem
Material and Methods
Results and Discussion
Chapter 3: Sexual Programing of the Rat Fetus and Neonate Studied by Selective Biochemical Testosterone-Depriving Agents
Publisher Summary
Introduction
Hypothalamic Sex
Anatomic Sex
Sexual Programing of Human Anatomic Sex
Testicular Feminization
Biochemical Sex
Development of Testosterone Biosynthesis
Testosterone Deficiency in Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia
Inhibition of the Oxidoreductase
Animal Models
Critical Periods
Prevention of Genital Defects
Mammary Gland Differentiation
Antibodies to Testosterone
Antibodies to LH:FSH
Progestins and Hypospadias
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Produced by Estradiol-17β
Further Evidence for Explanation of Paradoxic Effects
Specificity and Persistence of Analog Uptake and Action
Pubertal Expression of Programing Defects in the Fetus
Female Hypothalamic Centers Controlling Puberty
Saccharin Preference
Target Organ, Steroid-Metabolizing Enzyme Levels
Castration-Induced Elevation of Adrenal 5α-Reductase
Review
Acknowledgements:
Chapter 4: Hormonal Control of Sexual Development
Publisher Summary
Introduction
History of Experimental Research on Sex Differentiation
The Sex-Dependent Differentiation of the Mammary Gland
Conclusion
Acknowledgements:
Chapter 5: Hormone-Induced Disturbances in Sexual Differentiation
Abstract:
Introduction
Basic Remarks on Sex Differentiation
Progestogens
Effects of “pure”1) progestogens
Effects of Progestogens with Androgenic = Virilizing, Antiandrogenic = Feminizing, and Paradoxical Side Effects
Androgens and Anabolics
Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgements:
Chapter 6: The Maintenance of Pregnancy by Progesterone and Estrone in Rats Fed a Protein-Free Diet
Abstract:
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Results and Discussion
Chapter 7: Effects of Brain Implants of Testosterone Propionate in Newborn Hamsters on Sexual Differentiation
Abstract:
Introduction
Methods
Chapter 8: Induction of Conditions Leading to Cancer in the Genital Tract by Estrogen During the Differentiation Phase of the Genital Epithelium
Abstract:
Introduction
Arguments for an Association between Diethylstilbestrol (DES) Ingestion during Pregnancy and Clear-Cell Adenocarcinoma in the Cervix and Vagina of the Female Offspring
Comments on the Use of DES and the Incidence of Clear-Cell Adenocarcinoma in the Population
The Relationship between Clear-Cell Adenocarcinoma and Vaginal Adenosis
Possible Modes for DES Influencing the Cervicovaginal Epithelium
Conclusion
Acknowledgements:
Chapter 9: Androgens in Prenatal Development: Behavior Changes in Nonhuman Primates and Men
Abstract:
Introduction
Nonhuman Primates: Prenatal Androgenization in Genetic Female Rhesus Monkeys
Androgenic Effects on Human Sexually Dimorphic Behavior
Review
Acknowledgements:
Chapter 10: A Comparative Endocrinological and Pharmacological View of the Maintenance or Interruption of Pregnancy
Publisher Summary
Introduction
Maintenance of Pregnancy
Abortive Effects
Conclusion
Acknowledgements:
Chapter 11: Steroid Hormone Levels During Pregnancy in Various Species
Abstract:
Introduction
Estrogens
Conclusion
Chapter 12: Ovarian Steroids in Embryonic Development Before Nidation
Abstract:
Introduction
Development of the Blastocyst
Hormone-Sensitive Proteins in Blastocyst Development
Exogenous Estrogens Interrupt Preimplantational Development
Exogenous Progestins are Beneficial for Preimplantational Blastocysts
Steroids in Blastocyst-Uterine Metabolic Relationships
Effect of Steroids on In Vitro Development
Presence and Function of Steroids in Blastocyst Compartments
Ovarian Hormones and Blastocyst Development at Abnormal Conditions
Conclusion
Acknowledgement:
Chapter 13: Hormone Control of Early Pregnancy
Abstract:
Introduction
Hormone Control of Oviductal Functions
Hormone Control of Uterine Functions
Acknowledgements:
Chapter 14: Morphology of Development of the Endocrine System in Human Embryos and Fetuses
Publisher Summary
Acknowledgement:
