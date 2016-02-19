Hormones and Embryonic Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080182391, 9781483151717

Hormones and Embryonic Development

1st Edition

Advances in the Biosciences

Editors: G. Raspé
eBook ISBN: 9781483151717
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 17th January 1975
Page Count: 260
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in the Biosciences 13: Hormones and Embryonic Development investigates various aspects of hormones and embryonic development, including their physiological and pharmacological effects. More specifically, this volume considers which maternal hormones are essential for normal mammalian embryonic development, as well as the time course of the occurrence of endocrine systems during mammalian fetal development. In addition, it examines the role of maternal or fetal hormones in the induction and differentiation processes during embryonic or fetal development.

Comprised of 13 chapters, this book begins with an analysis of the metabolic effects of insulin and glucagon in fetal and newborn rats, as well as their physiologic significance during the perinatal period in rat and other species. The next chapter deals with sexual differentiation in the rat fetus; how hormones regulate sexual development and disrupt sexual differentiation; the role of progesterone and estrone in pregnant rats fed a protein-free diet; and effects of brain implants of testosterone propionate in newborn hamsters on sexual differentiation. The link between diethylstilbestrol ingestion during pregnancy and development of clear-cell adenocarcinoma in the vagina and cervix of the female offspring is also examined.

This monograph will be of interest to biologists, bioscientists, physiologists, and pharmacologists.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Publisher Summary

Chapter 2: Glucagon and Perinatal Metabolism in the Rat

Abstract:

Problem

Material and Methods

Results and Discussion

Chapter 3: Sexual Programing of the Rat Fetus and Neonate Studied by Selective Biochemical Testosterone-Depriving Agents

Publisher Summary

Introduction

Hypothalamic Sex

Anatomic Sex

Sexual Programing of Human Anatomic Sex

Testicular Feminization

Biochemical Sex

Development of Testosterone Biosynthesis

Testosterone Deficiency in Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

Inhibition of the Oxidoreductase

Animal Models

Critical Periods

Prevention of Genital Defects

Mammary Gland Differentiation

Antibodies to Testosterone

Antibodies to LH:FSH

Progestins and Hypospadias

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Produced by Estradiol-17β

Further Evidence for Explanation of Paradoxic Effects

Specificity and Persistence of Analog Uptake and Action

Pubertal Expression of Programing Defects in the Fetus

Female Hypothalamic Centers Controlling Puberty

Saccharin Preference

Target Organ, Steroid-Metabolizing Enzyme Levels

Castration-Induced Elevation of Adrenal 5α-Reductase

Review

Acknowledgements:

Chapter 4: Hormonal Control of Sexual Development

Publisher Summary

Introduction

History of Experimental Research on Sex Differentiation

The Sex-Dependent Differentiation of the Mammary Gland

Conclusion

Acknowledgements:

Chapter 5: Hormone-Induced Disturbances in Sexual Differentiation

Abstract:

Introduction

Basic Remarks on Sex Differentiation

Progestogens

Effects of “pure”1) progestogens

Effects of Progestogens with Androgenic = Virilizing, Antiandrogenic = Feminizing, and Paradoxical Side Effects

Androgens and Anabolics

Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgements:

Chapter 6: The Maintenance of Pregnancy by Progesterone and Estrone in Rats Fed a Protein-Free Diet

Abstract:

Introduction

Materials and Methods

Results and Discussion

Chapter 7: Effects of Brain Implants of Testosterone Propionate in Newborn Hamsters on Sexual Differentiation

Abstract:

Introduction

Methods

Chapter 8: Induction of Conditions Leading to Cancer in the Genital Tract by Estrogen During the Differentiation Phase of the Genital Epithelium

Abstract:

Introduction

Arguments for an Association between Diethylstilbestrol (DES) Ingestion during Pregnancy and Clear-Cell Adenocarcinoma in the Cervix and Vagina of the Female Offspring

Comments on the Use of DES and the Incidence of Clear-Cell Adenocarcinoma in the Population

The Relationship between Clear-Cell Adenocarcinoma and Vaginal Adenosis

Possible Modes for DES Influencing the Cervicovaginal Epithelium

Conclusion

Acknowledgements:

Chapter 9: Androgens in Prenatal Development: Behavior Changes in Nonhuman Primates and Men

Abstract:

Introduction

Nonhuman Primates: Prenatal Androgenization in Genetic Female Rhesus Monkeys

Androgenic Effects on Human Sexually Dimorphic Behavior

Review

Acknowledgements:

Chapter 10: A Comparative Endocrinological and Pharmacological View of the Maintenance or Interruption of Pregnancy

Publisher Summary

Introduction

Maintenance of Pregnancy

Abortive Effects

Conclusion

Acknowledgements:

Chapter 11: Steroid Hormone Levels During Pregnancy in Various Species

Abstract:

Introduction

Estrogens

Conclusion

Chapter 12: Ovarian Steroids in Embryonic Development Before Nidation

Abstract:

Introduction

Development of the Blastocyst

Hormone-Sensitive Proteins in Blastocyst Development

Exogenous Estrogens Interrupt Preimplantational Development

Exogenous Progestins are Beneficial for Preimplantational Blastocysts

Steroids in Blastocyst-Uterine Metabolic Relationships

Effect of Steroids on In Vitro Development

Presence and Function of Steroids in Blastocyst Compartments

Ovarian Hormones and Blastocyst Development at Abnormal Conditions

Conclusion

Acknowledgement:

Chapter 13: Hormone Control of Early Pregnancy

Abstract:

Introduction

Hormone Control of Oviductal Functions

Hormone Control of Uterine Functions

Acknowledgements:

Chapter 14: Morphology of Development of the Endocrine System in Human Embryos and Fetuses

Publisher Summary

Acknowledgement:

Lecturers

Name Index

Details

No. of pages:
260
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483151717

About the Editor

G. Raspé

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.