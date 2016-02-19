Hormones and Atherosclerosis covers the proceedings of the conference held in Brighton, Utah on March 11-14, 1958. The book focuses on the role of hormones in atherosclerosis, as well as cholesterol metabolism and biosynthesis, lipogenesis, and lipid transport. The selection first discusses the biosynthesis of cholesterol and aspects of the biosynthesis of cholesterol from mevalonic acid. Discussions focus on components of liver homogenates and coenzymes required for squalene and sterol synthesis from mevalonic acid and preservation of enzymes and microsomes. The text also ponders on the formation and metabolism of bile acids under different conditions and thyroid function, thyroxine analogs, and cholesterol metabolism in rats and rabbits. The book elaborates on the comparison of the participations of fibroblasts and reticuloendothelial cells in the synthesis and metabolism of cortisol and cholesterol and control of aortal lipid metabolism and lipid movement by hormones and vitamins. The manuscript also examines the influence of estrogens on lipids and atherosclerosis in experimental animals and the effect of adrenals, pituitary, liver, and mucopolysaccharides on blood lipids. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the relationship of hormones and atherosclerosis.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Conference Membership

Preface

1. Biosynthesis of Cholesterol

2. Some Aspects of the Biosynthesis of Cholesterol from Mevalonic Acid

Discussion of Chapters 1 and 2

3. The Formation and Metabolism of Bile Acids under Different Conditions

Discussion

4. Thyroid Function, Thyroxine Analogs, and Cholesterol Metabolism in Rats and Rabbits

Discussion

5. The Conversion of C14-Acetate to Cholesterol in the Euthyroid and Hypothyroid Dog

Discussion

6. The Relationship between Thyroid Hormones and Cholesterol, Biosynthesis and Turnover

7. Methyltestosterone and the Thyroid

Discussion of Chapters 6 and 7

8. A Comparison of the Participations of Fibroblasts and Reticuloendothelial Cells in the Synthesis and Metabolism of Cortisol and Cholesterol

Discussion

9. Influence of Hormones on Lipid Biosynthesis in Liver

Discussion

10. The Arterial Wall as an Organ

11. Control of Aortal Lipid Metabolism and Lipid Movement by Hormones and Vitamins

Discussion

12. Phospholipid Turnover in Atheromatous Lesions

Discussion

13. Isotopic Studies of Cholesterol Metabolism in Man

Discussion

14. Influences of Thyroid, Pancreatic, and Adrenal Hormones on Lipid Metabolism and Atherosclerosis in Experimental Animals

Discussion

15. Adrenocortical Hormones and Experimental Atherosclerosis

Discussion

16. Experimental Stress, Blood Lipids, and Atherosclerosis

Discussion

17. Experimental Atherosclerosis in Dogs

Discussion

18. Influence of Estrogens on Lipids and Atherosclerosis in Experimental Animals

Discussion

19. Effect of New Steroids on Blood Lipids

Discussion

20. Effect of Adrenals, Pituitary, Liver, and Mucopolysaccharides on Blood Lipids

Discussion

21. The Possible Relationship of the Emotions to Clinical Coronary Heart Disease

Discussion

22. Influences of Hormones on Circulating Lipids

Discussion

23. Effect of Desiccated Thyroid Substance and Thyroid Congeners upon Serum Lipoproteins and Serum Cholesterol Levels

Discussion

24. The Effects of Sex Hormones on Serum Lipids and Lipoproteins

Discussion

25. Modification of the Effects of Adrenal Cortical Steroids and Androgens on Serum Lipids and Lipoproteins by Caloric Supplementation and by Isocaloric Substitution of Carbohydrate for Dietary Protein

Discussion

26. Prediction of Estrogenic Side Effects of Steroids in Man

Discussion

27. Approaches to the Problem of the Relation of Emotions to Hormonal Function and Atherosclerosis

Discussion

28. Some Aspects of the Endocrinological Picture of the South African Bantu—A Population Relatively Free from Mortality from Coronary Disease

Discussion

29. Thyroid and Estrogen Treatment of Hypercholesterolemia in Man

Discussion

30. Interim Report on Clinical Experiences with Long-Term Estrogen Administration to Middle-Aged Men with Coronary Heart Disease

31. Studies with Manvene

32. Hormonal Treatment in Arteriosclerotic Disease

Discussion

Author Index

Subject Index