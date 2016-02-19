Hormones and Atherosclerosis
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Conference Held in Brighton, Utah, March 11-14, 1958
Description
Hormones and Atherosclerosis covers the proceedings of the conference held in Brighton, Utah on March 11-14, 1958. The book focuses on the role of hormones in atherosclerosis, as well as cholesterol metabolism and biosynthesis, lipogenesis, and lipid transport.
The selection first discusses the biosynthesis of cholesterol and aspects of the biosynthesis of cholesterol from mevalonic acid. Discussions focus on components of liver homogenates and coenzymes required for squalene and sterol synthesis from mevalonic acid and preservation of enzymes and microsomes. The text also ponders on the formation and metabolism of bile acids under different conditions and thyroid function, thyroxine analogs, and cholesterol metabolism in rats and rabbits.
The book elaborates on the comparison of the participations of fibroblasts and reticuloendothelial cells in the synthesis and metabolism of cortisol and cholesterol and control of aortal lipid metabolism and lipid movement by hormones and vitamins. The manuscript also examines the influence of estrogens on lipids and atherosclerosis in experimental animals and the effect of adrenals, pituitary, liver, and mucopolysaccharides on blood lipids.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the relationship of hormones and atherosclerosis.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Conference Membership
Preface
1. Biosynthesis of Cholesterol
2. Some Aspects of the Biosynthesis of Cholesterol from Mevalonic Acid
Discussion of Chapters 1 and 2
3. The Formation and Metabolism of Bile Acids under Different Conditions
Discussion
4. Thyroid Function, Thyroxine Analogs, and Cholesterol Metabolism in Rats and Rabbits
Discussion
5. The Conversion of C14-Acetate to Cholesterol in the Euthyroid and Hypothyroid Dog
Discussion
6. The Relationship between Thyroid Hormones and Cholesterol, Biosynthesis and Turnover
7. Methyltestosterone and the Thyroid
Discussion of Chapters 6 and 7
8. A Comparison of the Participations of Fibroblasts and Reticuloendothelial Cells in the Synthesis and Metabolism of Cortisol and Cholesterol
Discussion
9. Influence of Hormones on Lipid Biosynthesis in Liver
Discussion
10. The Arterial Wall as an Organ
11. Control of Aortal Lipid Metabolism and Lipid Movement by Hormones and Vitamins
Discussion
12. Phospholipid Turnover in Atheromatous Lesions
Discussion
13. Isotopic Studies of Cholesterol Metabolism in Man
Discussion
14. Influences of Thyroid, Pancreatic, and Adrenal Hormones on Lipid Metabolism and Atherosclerosis in Experimental Animals
Discussion
15. Adrenocortical Hormones and Experimental Atherosclerosis
Discussion
16. Experimental Stress, Blood Lipids, and Atherosclerosis
Discussion
17. Experimental Atherosclerosis in Dogs
Discussion
18. Influence of Estrogens on Lipids and Atherosclerosis in Experimental Animals
Discussion
19. Effect of New Steroids on Blood Lipids
Discussion
20. Effect of Adrenals, Pituitary, Liver, and Mucopolysaccharides on Blood Lipids
Discussion
21. The Possible Relationship of the Emotions to Clinical Coronary Heart Disease
Discussion
22. Influences of Hormones on Circulating Lipids
Discussion
23. Effect of Desiccated Thyroid Substance and Thyroid Congeners upon Serum Lipoproteins and Serum Cholesterol Levels
Discussion
24. The Effects of Sex Hormones on Serum Lipids and Lipoproteins
Discussion
25. Modification of the Effects of Adrenal Cortical Steroids and Androgens on Serum Lipids and Lipoproteins by Caloric Supplementation and by Isocaloric Substitution of Carbohydrate for Dietary Protein
Discussion
26. Prediction of Estrogenic Side Effects of Steroids in Man
Discussion
27. Approaches to the Problem of the Relation of Emotions to Hormonal Function and Atherosclerosis
Discussion
28. Some Aspects of the Endocrinological Picture of the South African Bantu—A Population Relatively Free from Mortality from Coronary Disease
Discussion
29. Thyroid and Estrogen Treatment of Hypercholesterolemia in Man
Discussion
30. Interim Report on Clinical Experiences with Long-Term Estrogen Administration to Middle-Aged Men with Coronary Heart Disease
31. Studies with Manvene
32. Hormonal Treatment in Arteriosclerotic Disease
Discussion
Author Index
Subject Index
