Hormone Action, Part G: Calmodulin and Calcium-Binding Proteins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121820022, 9780080882192

Hormone Action, Part G: Calmodulin and Calcium-Binding Proteins, Volume 102

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Nathan Kaplan Nathan Colowick
Serial Volume Editors: Anthony Means Bert O'Malley
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121820022
eBook ISBN: 9780080882192
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1983
Page Count: 368
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31200.00
23400.00
21840.00
23400.00
24960.00
23400.00
23400.00
24960.00
187.00
130.90
130.90
130.90
149.60
130.90
130.90
149.60
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The critically acclaimed laboratory standard, Methods in Enzymology, is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. The series contains much material still relevant today - truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121820022
eBook ISBN:
9780080882192

Reviews

Praise for the Series:
"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." --NEUROSCIENCE
"Incomparably useful." --ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY
"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." --BIO/TECHNOLOGY
"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." --CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY
"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." --AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS
"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be Colowick and Kaplan's multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." --ENZYMOLOGIA
"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." --JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

Nathan Kaplan Editor-in-Chief

Nathan Colowick Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.A.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Anthony Means Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, U.S.A.

Bert O'Malley Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.