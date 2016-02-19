Hormonal Steroids

Table of Contents



Plenary Lectures

Steroid-Protein Interaction: From Past to Present

Hormonal Interactions in the Control of Granulosa Cell Differentiation

Enzyme Induction by Estrogen

The Hormonal and Cellular Control of Sertoli Cell Secretion

Symposia

1. Estrogen Antagonists

Aromatase Inhibitors, Their Pharmacology and Application

Antiestrogen Pharmacology and Mechanism of Action

Cellular and Molecular Mechanism of Action of Antiestrogens

Guide-Lines in the Design of New Antiestrogens and Cytotoxic-Linked Estrogens for the Treatment of Breast Cancer

2. Mechanism of Steroid Action

Immunoreactivity of the Core of Estrogen Receptors Found in Different Subcellular Compartments of Target Cells from a Variety of Mammalian Species

Eosinophil-Mediated Non-Genomic Parameters of Estrogen Stimulation - A Separate Group of Responses Mediated by an Independent Mechanism

Enhanced Transcription of RRNA Genes by Purified Androgen Receptor Complexes In Vitro

Specific Cell Adhesion to Estradiol-Derivatized Agarose Beads

3. Ovarian Function: Follicle

The Endrocrine Control of Follicle Androgen Biosynthesis

Acute Stimulatory Effects of Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone (LHRH) and LHRH Analogues on the Preovulatory Rat Follicle

The Actions of Follicular Fluid Factors on Steroidogenesis by Cultured Ovarian Granulosa Cells

The Role of Steroid Signals in the Maturation of Mammalian Oocytes

Steroidal and Peptidic Control Mechanisms in Membrane of Xenopus Laevis Oocytes Resuming Meiotic Division

4. Steroid Pathophysiology of BPH

Correlative Morphological and Biochemical Investigations on the Stromal Tissue of the Human Prostate

Androgens and Estrogens: Their Interaction with Stroma and Epithelium of Human Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Normal Prostate

Progestin Binding in Benign Hyperplastic Prostatic Tissue

Kinetic Analysis of 5α-Reductase Isoenzymes in Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)

5. Analytical Methods: Physicochemical Assays

Use of Ion Exchange Chromatography in Steroid Analysis

Recent Applications of N.M.R. to the Investigation of Steroid Structures

Selective Reactions in the Analytical Characterization of Steroids by Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

Special Uses of a Gas Chromatograph-Mass Spectrometer is Endocrinology

Analysis of Intact Steroid Conjugates by Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (Including FABMS) and by Gas Chromatography

6. Steroid Metabolism in Neuroendocrine Structures

Specific and Nonspecific Components in the Oxidative Metabolism of Estradiol by the Male Rat Brain In Vitro

Is the 5α-Reductase of the Hypothalamus and of the Anterior Pituitary Neurally Regulated? Effects of Hypothalamic Deafferentations and of Centrally Acting Drugs

5α-Dihydrotestosterone Formation and Its Functional Significance in Rat Anterior Pituitary, Subpopulations of Gonadotrophs and Cell Cultures

Binding and Effects of 5α-Androstane-3ß,17ß-Diol in the Male Rat Pituitary

7. Corticosteroid Secretion—Clinical Aspects

Plasma Cortisol Concentrations in the Functional Psychoses and Alzheimer Type Dementia: A Neuroendocrine Day Approach in Drug-Free Patients

The Dexamethasone Suppression Test in Depressed Patients: Clinical and Biochemical Aspects

Rapid Corticosterone Pulses

Salivary Steroid Assays for Assessing Variation in Endocrine Activity

Quantitative Characterization of ACTH and Adrenocortical Episodic Secretion in Man: An Introduction

8. Steroids and Differentiation

The Role of Estrogen in the Differentiation of Prolactin Producing Cells

The Modulation of Decidual Cells Proliferation and Differentiation by Progesterone and Prostaglandins

Interactions between Hormones and Growth Factors in the Regulation of Granulosa Cell Differentiation In Vitro

9. Steroid Receptors

Correlation of Estrogen and Progesterone Receptor Status with Ultrastructural Differentiation in Breast Tumors

Development of Responsiveness to Glucocorticoid Hormones

Steroid Receptor Forms and Their Interaction with Cytoplasmic Modulators

Corticosteroid Binder IB: A Model of Glucocorticoid Receptor Diversity

10. Hypertension

A Comparison of the Effects of Angiotensin II Infusion and Variations in Salt Intake on Plasma Aldosterone Levels in Normal Subjects, Patients with Essential Hypertension and Patients with Hyperaldosteronism

Arterial Steroid Receptors and Their Putative Role in the Mechanism of Hypertension

Aldosterone Metabolites and Possible Aldosterone Precursors in Hypertension

19-Hydroxyandrostenedione: A Potent Hypertensinogenic Steroid in Man

11. Testicular and Epididymal Function

Effects of Isolation and Purification Procedures on the Viability and Properties of Testis Leydig Cells

The Role of Phosphoproteins and Newly Synthesized Proteins in the Hormonal Regulation of Steroidogenesis in Leydig Cells

Hormonal Regulation of Pig Leydig Cells in Culture

12. Androgens: Pharmacodynamics and Antagonists

Biochemical and Biological Studies with 4-Aza-Steroidal 5α-Reductase Inhibitors

Pharmacological Basis for Clinical Use of Antiandrogens

13. Analytical Methods: Immunoassays

Problems of Validity in Steroid Immunoassays

Preparation and Evaluation of Steroid Chemiluminescent Tracers

Development of Chemiluminescence Monitored Immunoassays for Steroid Hormones

Penicillinase as a Marker in Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays for Steroid Hormones

Steroid Determination in Milk by Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)

On Some Useful Statistical Techniques in the Analysis of Hormone Data

14. Effects on CNS and Anterior Pituitary Function

Effects of Anterior Pituitary Hormones and Their Releasing Hormones on Physiological and Behavioral Functions in Rats

Multiple Factors Involved in the Control of ACTH and α-MSH Secretion

Effects of Estradiol Benzoate and Castration on LH in Experimental Hyperprolactinemia

Influence of Adrenalectomy and Ovariectomy on Gonadrophin Secretion

15. Steroids and the Immune System

The Interrelationship of the HPG-Thymic Axis and Immune System Regulation

Epithelial Cell Involvement in the Estradiol-Stimulated Accumulation of IgA in the Rat Uterus

Glucocorticoid Receptors of Wild-Type and Variant Mouse Lymphoma Cells

Glucocorticoid Induced Cytolysis of Human Normal and Malignant Lymphocytes

16. Testicular and Epididymal Function-II

Effect of GNRH Superactive Analogs (Alone and Combined with Androgen) on Testicular Function in Man and Experimental Animals

Chemical Messengers Between Sertoli Cells and Neighbouring Cells

17. Vitamin D: Clinical Aspects

Circulating Levels and Function of L,25-(OH)2 D3 in Lactation

Follow-Up of Long-Term Treatment of Predialysis Renal Bone Disease with 1-α-Hydroxy-Derivatives of Vitamin D

Chronic Renal Failure and Vitamin D Metabolites: A Status Report

18. Control of Corticosteroid Secretion

Regulation of Aldosterone Secretion during Altered Sodium Intake

Effect of Metergoline on the Aldosterone-Stimulating Properties of Metoclopramide

α-MSH and Zona Glomerulosa Function in the Rat

Glucocorticoid Secretion: A Circadian Synchronizer of the Human Temporal Structure

19. Steroid Resistance

Possible Mechanisms of Androgen Resistance in 5α-Reductase Deficiency: Implications for the Physiological Roles of 5α-Reductases

Possible Implications of the Comparative Dissociative Behavior of Testosterone- and 5α-Dihydrotestosterone-Receptor Complexes Formed by Human Skin Fibroblasts

Primary Cortisol Resistance: A Familial Syndrome and an Animal Model

Residual Androgen Binding in Testicular Feminization (TFM)

Fibroblast Studies on Clinical Androgen Insensitivity

20. Steroids and Skin

Steroid Inhibitors of Androgen-Potentiated Actions on Skin

Antiandrogens in the Treatment of Acne and Hirsutism

Transformation of Dehydroepiandrosterone into Dihydrotestosterone by Isolated Cells from Rat Preputial Gland

A Comparison of Androgen Production and Clearance in Hirsute and Obese Women

21. Catechol Estrogens

Catecholestrogens in the Brain: Neuroendocrine Integration

Catechol Estrogens and the Control of Gonadotropin and Prolactin Secretion in Man

Radioimmunoassay and Metabolic Clearance Rate of Catecholestrogens, 2-Hydroxyestrone and 2-Hydroxyestradiol in Man

The Role of 2-Methoxyesterone in Estrogen Action

Possible Mechanism of Action of 2-Hydroxylated Estradiol on the Positive Feedback Control of LH Release in the Rat

22. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia and Sexual Dimorphism

Diagnosis of Homozygosity and Heterozygosity in Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) and Control of Treatment

Suppression and Stimulation of Mineralocorticoid Hormones (MCH) in the Simple Virilizing Form of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Evaluated by the Quantitation in Adrenal Venous Blood

Male Pseudohermaphroditism Due to 17ß-Hydroxysteroid Dehydrogenase Deficiency: Studies on the Natural History of the Defect and Effect of Androgens on Gender Role

Apparent Double Defect in C11ß and C21-Steroid Hydroxylation in Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

23. Metabolism of Androgens

Metabolism in Vitro of Testosterone (T) to 17ß-Hydroxy-5α-Androstane-3-One (DHT) and 5α-Androstane-3α,17ß-Diol (3α) by the 800g Supernatant Fraction of Ileum from Rats

Aromatization of Steroids in Peripheral Tissues

Regulation of Sexually Dimorphic Hepatic Steroid Metabolism by the Somatostatin-Growth Hormone Axis

Current Status of the Molecular Structure and Function of the Plasma Sex Steroid-Binding Protein (SBP)

Aromatization of Androgens by Human Adipose Tissue in Vitro

24. Rhythms

Effect of Diet and Season on Steroid Hormones in the Ruminant

Seasonal Effect on Steroids in Blood Plasma and Seminal Plasma of Boars

The Annual Reproductive Cycle in Mallards

Ontogeny of an Oscillation Underlying the Circadian Rhythm of Plasma Corticosterone in Rats

25. Sex Steroid Induced Proteins

Properties of an Estrogen-Induced Hydrolytic Enzyme from Mouse Uterus

A Progestagen-Associated Protein of the Human Endometrium: Basic Studies and Potential Clinical Applications

26. New Steroids: Synthesis and Structure/Activity Relationships

A New Series of Steroidal Antidysrhythmic Agents

New Routes to A-Ring Substituted Estrogens

Synthesis and Activities of Anti-Aldosterones

5-Chloro-5ß-Cholestane, the First Simple 5ß-Chlorosteroid

Recent Developments in Corticoid Synthesis

27. Ovarian Function: Corpus Luteum

Purine Modulation of LH Action in Gonadal Cells

Gonadotropin and Lipoprotein Receptor Levels in Rat Luteal Cells of Early Pregnancy

The Role of Calcium Ion in Luteal Function in the Rat

Interrelation Between Luteal Cell Types in Steroidogenesis In Vitro of Human Corpus Luteum

28. Pharmacology and Pharmacodynamics of Contraceptive Steroids

Variability of Pharmacokinetic Parameters for Contraceptive Steroids

Drug Effects on the Intestinal Absorption of Estrogens

29. Steroid Receptors As Predictors of Cancer Response

Female Sex Steroid Receptors in Gynecological Malignancies: Clinical Correlates

Steroid Receptors as a Guide for Therapy of Primary and Metastatic Breast Cancer

The Significance of Lectin Receptors for the Evaluation of Hormone Dependence in Breast Cancer

Present Concept of the Relevance of Steroid Receptors for Prostatic Cancer

Significance of Glucocorticoid Receptors and Responses in Leukemia

30. Monitoring and Control of Reproductive Cycle in Ruminants

Fertility of Dairy Cattle Following Oestrous and Ovulation Controlled with Cloprostenol, Oestradiol Benzoate and Progesterone Or Progesterone and Cloprostenol

The Effect of Dietary and Climatic Factors on Fertility, and on Plasma Progesterone and Oestradiol-17ß Levels in Dairy Cows

The Induction of Oestrous and Ovulation in Seasonally Anovular Ewes by Exposure to Rams

Oestrogens in Milk

31. Puberty

Blood Concentrations and Biological Effects of Androstanediols at the Onset of Puberty in the Female Rat

On the Significance of 5α-Androstane-3α,17ß-Diol in the Peripubertal Female Rat

Correlations Between Plasma Levels of Opioid Peptides and Adrenal Androgens in Prepuberty and Puberty

Steroid Secretion by the Prepubertal Human Testis

The Role of Thyrotrophin Releasing Hormone in the Diagnosis of Isolated Gonadotrophin Deficiency

32. Vitamin D: Basic Aspects

Synthesis and Biological Activity of Vitamin D3 Analogues

Possible Significance of New Target Tissues for 1,25-Dihydroxyvitamin D3

Radiochemical Assays for Vitamin D Metabolites: Technical Possibilities and Clinical Applications

33. Endogenous Androgens in Tissues

Regulation and Compartmentalization of Androgens in Rat Prostate and Muscle

Subcellular Distribution of Androgens and Oestrogens in Target Tissue

Use of Radioimmunoassay Procedures for the Determination of Sex Hormones in Animal Tissues

Steroid Biosynthesis by Zona Fasciculata and Zona Reticularis Cells Purified from the Mammalian Adrenal Cortex

Testicular Testosterone and Dihydrotestosterone during Sexual Development in Humans

34. Steroids and Early Development

Role of FSH and Oestradiol-17ß in the Development of Meiotic Competence in Rat Oocytes

Embryonic Steroid Synthesis and Luteal Oxytocin Production: Controlling Mechanisms for the Maternal Recognition of Pregnancy

35. Steroid Rhythms and Disorders Related to Aging

Hormone Production by the Early Bovine Embryo

Altered Androgen Regulation of Differentiated Ventral Prostate Function During Aging of the AXC Rat

Suppression of Testicular Steroidogenesis by the GnRh Agonistic Analogue Buserelin (HOE-766) in Patients with Prostatic Cancer: Studies in Relation to Dose and Route of Administration

New Hormonal Treatment in Cancer of the Prostate: Combined Administration of an LHRH Agonist and an Antiandrogen

CNS Control of the Circadian Adrenocortical Rhythm

36. Control of Cholesterol Metabolism in Steroidogenic Tissues

Cholesterol Metabolism in the Adrenal Cortex

The Role of the Phosphatidate-Inositide Cycle in the Action of Steroidogenic Agents

The Role of Lipoproteins in Steroidogenesis by Human Luteinized Granulosa Cells in Culture

