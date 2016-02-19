Hormonal Steroids
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Sixth International Congress on Hormonal Steroids
Description
Hormonal Steroids presents the proceedings of the Sixth International Congress on Hormonal Steroids, held in Jerusalem, Israel in September 1982. The book covers a wide range of topics on the field of hormonal steroids research. The topics discussed include the history of steroid-protein interaction; enzyme induction by estrogen; steroids and the immune system; correlative morphological and biochemical investigations on the stromal tissue of the human prostate; analysis of intact steroid conjugates by secondary ion mass spectrometry (including fabms) and by gas chromatography; and the role of lipoproteins in steroidogenesis by human luteinized granulosa cells in culture. Biochemists, pathologists, pharmacologists, and medical and pharmaceutical researchers will find the book a good source of insight.
Table of Contents
Plenary Lectures
Steroid-Protein Interaction: From Past to Present
Hormonal Interactions in the Control of Granulosa Cell Differentiation
Enzyme Induction by Estrogen
The Hormonal and Cellular Control of Sertoli Cell Secretion
Symposia
1. Estrogen Antagonists
Aromatase Inhibitors, Their Pharmacology and Application
Antiestrogen Pharmacology and Mechanism of Action
Cellular and Molecular Mechanism of Action of Antiestrogens
Guide-Lines in the Design of New Antiestrogens and Cytotoxic-Linked Estrogens for the Treatment of Breast Cancer
2. Mechanism of Steroid Action
Immunoreactivity of the Core of Estrogen Receptors Found in Different Subcellular Compartments of Target Cells from a Variety of Mammalian Species
Eosinophil-Mediated Non-Genomic Parameters of Estrogen Stimulation - A Separate Group of Responses Mediated by an Independent Mechanism
Enhanced Transcription of RRNA Genes by Purified Androgen Receptor Complexes In Vitro
Specific Cell Adhesion to Estradiol-Derivatized Agarose Beads
3. Ovarian Function: Follicle
The Endrocrine Control of Follicle Androgen Biosynthesis
Acute Stimulatory Effects of Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone (LHRH) and LHRH Analogues on the Preovulatory Rat Follicle
The Actions of Follicular Fluid Factors on Steroidogenesis by Cultured Ovarian Granulosa Cells
The Role of Steroid Signals in the Maturation of Mammalian Oocytes
Steroidal and Peptidic Control Mechanisms in Membrane of Xenopus Laevis Oocytes Resuming Meiotic Division
4. Steroid Pathophysiology of BPH
Correlative Morphological and Biochemical Investigations on the Stromal Tissue of the Human Prostate
Androgens and Estrogens: Their Interaction with Stroma and Epithelium of Human Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Normal Prostate
Progestin Binding in Benign Hyperplastic Prostatic Tissue
Kinetic Analysis of 5α-Reductase Isoenzymes in Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)
5. Analytical Methods: Physicochemical Assays
Use of Ion Exchange Chromatography in Steroid Analysis
Recent Applications of N.M.R. to the Investigation of Steroid Structures
Selective Reactions in the Analytical Characterization of Steroids by Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry
Special Uses of a Gas Chromatograph-Mass Spectrometer is Endocrinology
Analysis of Intact Steroid Conjugates by Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (Including FABMS) and by Gas Chromatography
6. Steroid Metabolism in Neuroendocrine Structures
Specific and Nonspecific Components in the Oxidative Metabolism of Estradiol by the Male Rat Brain In Vitro
Is the 5α-Reductase of the Hypothalamus and of the Anterior Pituitary Neurally Regulated? Effects of Hypothalamic Deafferentations and of Centrally Acting Drugs
5α-Dihydrotestosterone Formation and Its Functional Significance in Rat Anterior Pituitary, Subpopulations of Gonadotrophs and Cell Cultures
Binding and Effects of 5α-Androstane-3ß,17ß-Diol in the Male Rat Pituitary
7. Corticosteroid Secretion—Clinical Aspects
Plasma Cortisol Concentrations in the Functional Psychoses and Alzheimer Type Dementia: A Neuroendocrine Day Approach in Drug-Free Patients
The Dexamethasone Suppression Test in Depressed Patients: Clinical and Biochemical Aspects
Rapid Corticosterone Pulses
Salivary Steroid Assays for Assessing Variation in Endocrine Activity
Quantitative Characterization of ACTH and Adrenocortical Episodic Secretion in Man: An Introduction
8. Steroids and Differentiation
The Role of Estrogen in the Differentiation of Prolactin Producing Cells
The Modulation of Decidual Cells Proliferation and Differentiation by Progesterone and Prostaglandins
Interactions between Hormones and Growth Factors in the Regulation of Granulosa Cell Differentiation In Vitro
9. Steroid Receptors
Correlation of Estrogen and Progesterone Receptor Status with Ultrastructural Differentiation in Breast Tumors
Development of Responsiveness to Glucocorticoid Hormones
Steroid Receptor Forms and Their Interaction with Cytoplasmic Modulators
Corticosteroid Binder IB: A Model of Glucocorticoid Receptor Diversity
10. Hypertension
A Comparison of the Effects of Angiotensin II Infusion and Variations in Salt Intake on Plasma Aldosterone Levels in Normal Subjects, Patients with Essential Hypertension and Patients with Hyperaldosteronism
Arterial Steroid Receptors and Their Putative Role in the Mechanism of Hypertension
Aldosterone Metabolites and Possible Aldosterone Precursors in Hypertension
19-Hydroxyandrostenedione: A Potent Hypertensinogenic Steroid in Man
11. Testicular and Epididymal Function
Effects of Isolation and Purification Procedures on the Viability and Properties of Testis Leydig Cells
The Role of Phosphoproteins and Newly Synthesized Proteins in the Hormonal Regulation of Steroidogenesis in Leydig Cells
Hormonal Regulation of Pig Leydig Cells in Culture
12. Androgens: Pharmacodynamics and Antagonists
Biochemical and Biological Studies with 4-Aza-Steroidal 5α-Reductase Inhibitors
Pharmacological Basis for Clinical Use of Antiandrogens
13. Analytical Methods: Immunoassays
Problems of Validity in Steroid Immunoassays
Preparation and Evaluation of Steroid Chemiluminescent Tracers
Development of Chemiluminescence Monitored Immunoassays for Steroid Hormones
Penicillinase as a Marker in Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays for Steroid Hormones
Steroid Determination in Milk by Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)
On Some Useful Statistical Techniques in the Analysis of Hormone Data
14. Effects on CNS and Anterior Pituitary Function
Effects of Anterior Pituitary Hormones and Their Releasing Hormones on Physiological and Behavioral Functions in Rats
Multiple Factors Involved in the Control of ACTH and α-MSH Secretion
Effects of Estradiol Benzoate and Castration on LH in Experimental Hyperprolactinemia
Influence of Adrenalectomy and Ovariectomy on Gonadrophin Secretion
15. Steroids and the Immune System
The Interrelationship of the HPG-Thymic Axis and Immune System Regulation
Epithelial Cell Involvement in the Estradiol-Stimulated Accumulation of IgA in the Rat Uterus
Glucocorticoid Receptors of Wild-Type and Variant Mouse Lymphoma Cells
Glucocorticoid Induced Cytolysis of Human Normal and Malignant Lymphocytes
16. Testicular and Epididymal Function-II
Effect of GNRH Superactive Analogs (Alone and Combined with Androgen) on Testicular Function in Man and Experimental Animals
Chemical Messengers Between Sertoli Cells and Neighbouring Cells
17. Vitamin D: Clinical Aspects
Circulating Levels and Function of L,25-(OH)2 D3 in Lactation
Follow-Up of Long-Term Treatment of Predialysis Renal Bone Disease with 1-α-Hydroxy-Derivatives of Vitamin D
Chronic Renal Failure and Vitamin D Metabolites: A Status Report
18. Control of Corticosteroid Secretion
Regulation of Aldosterone Secretion during Altered Sodium Intake
Effect of Metergoline on the Aldosterone-Stimulating Properties of Metoclopramide
α-MSH and Zona Glomerulosa Function in the Rat
Glucocorticoid Secretion: A Circadian Synchronizer of the Human Temporal Structure
19. Steroid Resistance
Possible Mechanisms of Androgen Resistance in 5α-Reductase Deficiency: Implications for the Physiological Roles of 5α-Reductases
Possible Implications of the Comparative Dissociative Behavior of Testosterone- and 5α-Dihydrotestosterone-Receptor Complexes Formed by Human Skin Fibroblasts
Primary Cortisol Resistance: A Familial Syndrome and an Animal Model
Residual Androgen Binding in Testicular Feminization (TFM)
Fibroblast Studies on Clinical Androgen Insensitivity
20. Steroids and Skin
Steroid Inhibitors of Androgen-Potentiated Actions on Skin
Antiandrogens in the Treatment of Acne and Hirsutism
Transformation of Dehydroepiandrosterone into Dihydrotestosterone by Isolated Cells from Rat Preputial Gland
A Comparison of Androgen Production and Clearance in Hirsute and Obese Women
21. Catechol Estrogens
Catecholestrogens in the Brain: Neuroendocrine Integration
Catechol Estrogens and the Control of Gonadotropin and Prolactin Secretion in Man
Radioimmunoassay and Metabolic Clearance Rate of Catecholestrogens, 2-Hydroxyestrone and 2-Hydroxyestradiol in Man
The Role of 2-Methoxyesterone in Estrogen Action
Possible Mechanism of Action of 2-Hydroxylated Estradiol on the Positive Feedback Control of LH Release in the Rat
22. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia and Sexual Dimorphism
Diagnosis of Homozygosity and Heterozygosity in Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) and Control of Treatment
Suppression and Stimulation of Mineralocorticoid Hormones (MCH) in the Simple Virilizing Form of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Evaluated by the Quantitation in Adrenal Venous Blood
Male Pseudohermaphroditism Due to 17ß-Hydroxysteroid Dehydrogenase Deficiency: Studies on the Natural History of the Defect and Effect of Androgens on Gender Role
Apparent Double Defect in C11ß and C21-Steroid Hydroxylation in Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia
23. Metabolism of Androgens
Metabolism in Vitro of Testosterone (T) to 17ß-Hydroxy-5α-Androstane-3-One (DHT) and 5α-Androstane-3α,17ß-Diol (3α) by the 800g Supernatant Fraction of Ileum from Rats
Aromatization of Steroids in Peripheral Tissues
Regulation of Sexually Dimorphic Hepatic Steroid Metabolism by the Somatostatin-Growth Hormone Axis
Current Status of the Molecular Structure and Function of the Plasma Sex Steroid-Binding Protein (SBP)
Aromatization of Androgens by Human Adipose Tissue in Vitro
24. Rhythms
Effect of Diet and Season on Steroid Hormones in the Ruminant
Seasonal Effect on Steroids in Blood Plasma and Seminal Plasma of Boars
The Annual Reproductive Cycle in Mallards
Ontogeny of an Oscillation Underlying the Circadian Rhythm of Plasma Corticosterone in Rats
25. Sex Steroid Induced Proteins
Properties of an Estrogen-Induced Hydrolytic Enzyme from Mouse Uterus
A Progestagen-Associated Protein of the Human Endometrium: Basic Studies and Potential Clinical Applications
26. New Steroids: Synthesis and Structure/Activity Relationships
A New Series of Steroidal Antidysrhythmic Agents
New Routes to A-Ring Substituted Estrogens
Synthesis and Activities of Anti-Aldosterones
5-Chloro-5ß-Cholestane, the First Simple 5ß-Chlorosteroid
Recent Developments in Corticoid Synthesis
27. Ovarian Function: Corpus Luteum
Purine Modulation of LH Action in Gonadal Cells
Gonadotropin and Lipoprotein Receptor Levels in Rat Luteal Cells of Early Pregnancy
The Role of Calcium Ion in Luteal Function in the Rat
Interrelation Between Luteal Cell Types in Steroidogenesis In Vitro of Human Corpus Luteum
28. Pharmacology and Pharmacodynamics of Contraceptive Steroids
Variability of Pharmacokinetic Parameters for Contraceptive Steroids
Drug Effects on the Intestinal Absorption of Estrogens
29. Steroid Receptors As Predictors of Cancer Response
Female Sex Steroid Receptors in Gynecological Malignancies: Clinical Correlates
Steroid Receptors as a Guide for Therapy of Primary and Metastatic Breast Cancer
The Significance of Lectin Receptors for the Evaluation of Hormone Dependence in Breast Cancer
Present Concept of the Relevance of Steroid Receptors for Prostatic Cancer
Significance of Glucocorticoid Receptors and Responses in Leukemia
30. Monitoring and Control of Reproductive Cycle in Ruminants
Fertility of Dairy Cattle Following Oestrous and Ovulation Controlled with Cloprostenol, Oestradiol Benzoate and Progesterone Or Progesterone and Cloprostenol
The Effect of Dietary and Climatic Factors on Fertility, and on Plasma Progesterone and Oestradiol-17ß Levels in Dairy Cows
The Induction of Oestrous and Ovulation in Seasonally Anovular Ewes by Exposure to Rams
Oestrogens in Milk
31. Puberty
Blood Concentrations and Biological Effects of Androstanediols at the Onset of Puberty in the Female Rat
On the Significance of 5α-Androstane-3α,17ß-Diol in the Peripubertal Female Rat
Correlations Between Plasma Levels of Opioid Peptides and Adrenal Androgens in Prepuberty and Puberty
Steroid Secretion by the Prepubertal Human Testis
The Role of Thyrotrophin Releasing Hormone in the Diagnosis of Isolated Gonadotrophin Deficiency
32. Vitamin D: Basic Aspects
Synthesis and Biological Activity of Vitamin D3 Analogues
Possible Significance of New Target Tissues for 1,25-Dihydroxyvitamin D3
Radiochemical Assays for Vitamin D Metabolites: Technical Possibilities and Clinical Applications
33. Endogenous Androgens in Tissues
Regulation and Compartmentalization of Androgens in Rat Prostate and Muscle
Subcellular Distribution of Androgens and Oestrogens in Target Tissue
Use of Radioimmunoassay Procedures for the Determination of Sex Hormones in Animal Tissues
Steroid Biosynthesis by Zona Fasciculata and Zona Reticularis Cells Purified from the Mammalian Adrenal Cortex
Testicular Testosterone and Dihydrotestosterone during Sexual Development in Humans
34. Steroids and Early Development
Role of FSH and Oestradiol-17ß in the Development of Meiotic Competence in Rat Oocytes
Embryonic Steroid Synthesis and Luteal Oxytocin Production: Controlling Mechanisms for the Maternal Recognition of Pregnancy
35. Steroid Rhythms and Disorders Related to Aging
Hormone Production by the Early Bovine Embryo
Altered Androgen Regulation of Differentiated Ventral Prostate Function During Aging of the AXC Rat
Suppression of Testicular Steroidogenesis by the GnRh Agonistic Analogue Buserelin (HOE-766) in Patients with Prostatic Cancer: Studies in Relation to Dose and Route of Administration
New Hormonal Treatment in Cancer of the Prostate: Combined Administration of an LHRH Agonist and an Antiandrogen
CNS Control of the Circadian Adrenocortical Rhythm
36. Control of Cholesterol Metabolism in Steroidogenic Tissues
Cholesterol Metabolism in the Adrenal Cortex
The Role of the Phosphatidate-Inositide Cycle in the Action of Steroidogenic Agents
The Role of Lipoproteins in Steroidogenesis by Human Luteinized Granulosa Cells in Culture
