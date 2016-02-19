Hormonal Steroids
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Fifth International Congress on Hormonal Steroids
Description
Hormonal Steroids contains the plenary and symposium lectures delivered to the Fifth International Congress on Hormonal Steroids held at New Delhi on October 30 to November 4, 1978. The plenary lectures include biochemical actions of trophic hormones and steroids on steroid production and spermatogenesis in testes; chemical reactions of steroids which imitate the selectivity of enzymatic transformations; and human chorionic gonadotrophin and ovarian and placental steroidogenesis. Symposia papers comprise of water-soluble steroidal anesthetics; quality control of radioimmunoassay of hormones in reproductive physiology; automation of steroid radioimmunoassay for clinical and research purposes; non-radioisotopic homogeneous steroid immunoassays; mechanisms involved in the regulation of steroid receptor levels; and metabolic effects of corticosteroid therapy in post-menopausal women.
Table of Contents
Contents
Plenary Lectures
Gregory Pincus and Steroidal Contraception: A New Departure in the History of Mankind
The Testes: Biochemical Actions of Trophic Hormones and Steroidson Steroid Production and Spermatogenesis
Chemical Reactions of Steroids Which Imitate The Selectivity of Enzymatic Transformations
Human Chorionic Gonadotrophin and Ovarian and Placental Steroidogenesis
Recent Advances in Our Understanding of the Vitamin D Endocrine System
Symposia
1. Advances in Steroid Chemistry
Total Synthesis of Natural and Non-Natural Steroid Hormones
Synthesis and Structure-Activity Relationships in A Novel Series of Topically Active Corticosteroids
Seco-Oestradiols and Some Non-Steroidal Oestrogens: Structural Correlates of Oestrogenic Action
Water-Soluble Steroidal Anaesthetics
2. Steroid Antagonists
Steroid Antagonists: Pharmacological Effects, and Physiological Roles?
Action of A Non-Steroid Anti-Androgen, RU 23908, in Peripheral and Central Tissues
A Critical Appraisal of the Effects of the Antiandrogen, Cyproterone Acetate, On The Epididymis in Connection With Fertility Control Inthe Male
Aromatase Inhibitors and Their Use in Controlling Oestrogendependent Processes
3. Analytical Methods
Quality Control of Radioimmunoassay of Hormones in Reproductive Physiology
Determination of Steroid Hormones by The Use of Isotope Dilutionmass Spectrometry: A Definitive Method in Clinical Chemistry
Automation of Steroid Radioimmunoassays For Clinical and Research Purposes
General and Selective Isolation Procedures For GC/MS Analysis of Steroids in Tissues and Body Fluids
4. New Methods of Steroid Analysis
On The Assessment of Validity of Steroid Radioimmunoassays
Urinary and Plasma Testosterone Glucosiduronate Measurement by A Simple RIA Method
Enzyme-Immunoassay of Steroids: Possibilities and Pitfalls
Selected Ion Monitoring; A New Approach for the Specific Determination of Steroids in the Lower Picogram Range
Non-Radioisotopic Homogeneous Steroid Immunoassays
5. Steroid Synthesis in Isolated Cells
Properties of Dispersed Cells From Rat Adrenals
Steroid Profiles Formed by Rat Adrenocortical Whole Tissue and Cell Suspensions Under Different Conditions of Stimulation
Steriodogenesis in Testicular Cells
Steroid Biosynthetic Lesions in Gonadotropin-Desensitized Leydig Cells
6. Steroid-Enzyme Repression/Induction
Induction of Steroid Glucuronyltransferase and Repression of Hydroxysteroid Oxidoreductase: Recent Findings
Androgen-Dependent Synthesis of A Prostatic Binding Protein by Rat Prostate
Effect of Testosterone, Its 5α-Reduced Metabolites and The Corresponding Propionates On Testosterone Metabolism. I—in the Hypothalamus and in the Anterior Pituitary
Effect of Testosterone, Its'5α-Reduced Metabolites and The Corresponding Propionates On Testosterone Metabolism. II—in the Ventral Prostate and in Seminal Vesicles
Occurrence of Steroidal Allyl Alcohols in Normal Mammary Tissues N Vitro, in Relation To Experimental Mammary Tumours
Multiple Response Patterns To Oestrogenic Stimulation in the Avian Liver
7. Steroid-Protein Interactions
Oestrogen Binding Function of Alpharfetoprotein
The Serum Sex Steroid-Binding Protein. Purification, Characterization and Immunological Properties of the Human and Rabbit Proteins
Further Characterization and Immunological Studies of Human Sex Steroid Binding Plasma Protein
Binding of Androgens and Progestins in the Human Testis
8. Steroid Receptors: Biosynthesis, Biorhythms
Relationship Between Cytosol and Nuclear Oestrogen Receptors and Oestrogen Concentrations in the Fetal Compartment of Guinea-Pig
Mechanisms Involved in the Regulation of Steroid Receptor Levels
Oestradiol Plus Receptor Complexes in the Brain and Anterior Pituitary Gland: Quantitation and Neuroendocrine Significance
Effect of Oestradiol Benzoate, Tamoxifen and Monohydroxytramoxifen On Immature Rat Uterine Progesterone Receptor Synthesis and Endometrial Cell Division
Steroid Receptors in Exocrine Glands: The Pancreas and Prostate
9. Receptors: Purification and Properties
Purification and Properties of Native Oestradiol Receptor
Chicken Oviduct Nuclear Oestrogen Receptors: Aspects of Steroid Hormone Action
The Effects of Antioestrogens On The Oestrogen Receptor
Purification of Glucocorticoid Receptors From Rat Liver Cytosol. Preparation of Antibodies Against The Major Receptor Proteins and Application of Immunological Techniques To Study Activation and Translocation
Antibodies To Estrophilin: Comparison Between Rabbit and Goat Antisera
10. Receptor-Genome Interaction
Incorporation of Steroid Hormones in Nuclei of Different Ploidy and Different Phases of the Cell Cycle
Regulation of Transcription of the Prostate Genome by Androgens
Control by Oestrogen of Reversible Gene Expression: The Vitellogenin Model
Support For Chromatin Acidic Proteins As Acceptors For Progesterone in the Chick Oviduct
Regulation of Transcription in Rat Thymus Cells by Glucocorticoids
The Structure and Regulatory Function(S) of Cortisol Receptor—1: Extragenomic Effects Dependent On The Cortisol Receptor Activation
11. Receptors: Non-Genome Aspects
Prostate α-Protein: Subunit Structure, Polyamine Binding, and Inhibition of Nuclear Chromatin Binding of Androgen-Receptor Complex
Uterine Progesterone After Progesterone Treatment: On The Disappearance of Cytosolic Progesterone Receptors
Stabilization of the Avian Progesterone Receptor by Inhibitors
The Role of Eosinophil Receptors in the Non-Genomic Response To Oestrogens in the Uterus
12. Effects of Steroid Therapy
Oral Contraceptives and Plasma Protein Metabolism
Metabolic Effects of Corticosteroid Therapy in Post-Menopausal Women
The Steroid-Cancer Hypothesis and Recent Pertinent Epidemiological Studies
13. Sustained Release Preparations for the Delivery of Fertility Regulating Agents
Improved Long-Acting Fertility Regulating Agents: What Are The Problems?
Biodegradable Systems for the Sustained Release of Fertility-Regulating Agents
Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of Sustained Release Systems
Intravaginal and Intracervical Devices for the Delivery of Fertility Regulating Agents
Values of Steroidal Intrauterine Contraception For Developing Countries
14. Oral Contraceptives and Nutrition
The Effects of Depo-Provera On Carbohydrate, Lipids and Vitamin Metabolism
The Effects of Oral Contraceptives On Carbohydrate, Lipid, and Protein Metabolism in Subjects With Altered Nutritional Status and in Association With Lactation
Oral Contraceptive Use and Vitamin Nutrition Status of Malnourished Women—Effects of Continuous and Intermittent Vitamin Supplements
15. Steroids in Parturition and Pregnancy
Control of Placental Endocrine Function; Role of Enzyme Activation in the Onset of Labour
Maternal Plasma Total Oestriol and Dehydroepiandrosterone Sulfate Loading Test As Indicators of Feto-Placental Function Or Placental Sulfatase Deficiency
Cortisol and Cortisone in Human Fetal Development
Steroids in Pregnancy and Parturition in the Marsupial, Macropus Eugenii
Metabolism of Fetal and Neonatal Adrenal Steroids
16. Perinatal Steroid Endocrinology
Sex Differences in Serum LH and FSH Patterns in Hamsters Exposed To Short Photoperiod
Influence of Intrahypothalamic Implants of Antioestrogen Or Aromatase Inhibitor On Development of Sterility Following Neonatal Androgenization in Female Rats
Plasma Androgens (Testosterone and 4-Androstenedione) and 17-Hydroxyprogesterone in the Neonatal, Prepubertal and Peripubertal Periods in the Human and The Rat: Differences Between Species
Perinatal Regulation of Cortisol in the Primate
Hormonal Steroids, Neurbtransmitters and Sexual Differentiation of the Brain
17. Puberty
Sequential Hormonal Changes and Activation of the Hypothalamicpituitary-Gonadal Axis
Changes Throughout Puberty in Adrenal Secretion After ACTH
Interactions of Gonadal Steroids, Gonadotropins and Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormones in Sexual Maturation
Role of Sex Steroids in the Initiation of Puberty
Changes in Pathways of Steroid Production Taking Place in the Rat Ovary Around The Time of the First Ovulation
18. Steroids and Human Prostatic Tumours
C1902-Steroid Transformations in the Human Normal, Hyperplastic and Cancerous Prostate
Testosterone 5α-Reductase and The Accumulation of Dihydrotestosterone in Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
A Comparative Study of Binding, Metabolism and Endogenous Levels of Androgens in Normal, Hyperplastic and Carcinomatous Human Prostate
Metabolism and Action of Steroid Hormones On Human Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Prostatic Carcinoma Grown in Organ Culture
Steroid Levels in Cancer of the Prostate—Markers of Tumour Differentiation and Adequacy of Anti-Androgen Therapy
19. Metabolic Defects
Male Pseudohermaphroditism Secondary To 5α-Reductase Deficiency—A Model for the Role of Androgens in Both The Development of the Male Phenotype and The Evolution of A Male Gender Identity
Steroid Sulphatase Deficiency
Mechanisms Establishing The Mineralocorticoid Hormone Patterns in the 17α-Hydroxylase Deficiency Syndrome
20. Steroids in Male Reproduction
The Role of Testosterone and Other Hormones in Regulation of LH
Suppression of Human Spermatogenesis by Depot Androgen: Potential For Male Contraception
Quantitative Determination of Specific Proteins in Rat Epididymis
Studies With Cyproterone Acetate For Male Contraception
Epididymal and Testicular Enzymes As Monitors For Assessment of Male Antifertility Drugs
Immunological Induction of Aspermatogenesis
21. Ovum Maturation
Control Mechanisms in Oocyte Growth and Maturation
Some Aspects of Oocyte Maturation in Catfish
Roles of Cyclic AMP and Calcium in Maturation of Xenopus Laevis Oocytes
Control of Chromosome Behavior During Progesterone Induced Maturation of Amphibian Oocytes
22. Ovum Implantation
Origin of Oestrogen in Preimplantation Rabbit Blastocysts
Hormonal Control of Implantation: A Possible Role of Lysosmal Function in the Embryo-Uterus Interaction
The Uterus During Progestation: Hormonal Modulation of Pyridine Nucleotide Activity in Relation To Decidual Sensitivity
Experimental Models in the Search For Antigestagenic Compounds With Menses-Inducing Activity
Blastocyst Oestrogen: An Essential Factor for the Control of Implantation
23. Steroidogenesis in Granulosa Cells and Corpus Luteum
The Production of Progesterone, Androgens and Oestrogens by Human Granulosa Cells in Vitro and in Vivo
Intraovarian Control of Progesterone Biosynthesis by Granulosa Cells and Corpus Luteum
Control of Steroidogenesis in the Preovulatory Rat Follicle
Granulosa-Thecal Cell Interaction in Ovarian Steroidogenesis
24. Steroid Action in CNS and Anterior Pituitary—1
Steroid Hormone Target Cells in the Extrahypothalamic Brain Stem and Cervical Spinal Cord: Neuroendocrine Significance
Association of Tritiated Ovarian Steroids With The Rhesus Monkey Brain
Androgen Metabolism, Androgen and Oestrogen Receptors in the Male Rat Anterior Pituitary
Effects of S-Triazine Herbicides On Hormone-Receptor Complex Formation, 5α-Reductase and 3α-Hydroxysteroid Dehydrogenase Activity At The Anterior Pituitary Level
25. Steroid Action in CNS and Anterior Pituitary—II
Functional and Organizational Aspects of Gonadal Steroids in the Pig Brain
Nuclear Progesterone Receptors and Characterization of Cytosol Receptors in the Rat Hypothalamus and Anterior Hypophysis
Interaction of Oestrogen and of Physiological Progesterone Metabolites in the Control of Gonadotropin Secretion
in Vivo Uptake and Metabolism of [3H]-Progesterone and [3H]-5α-Dihydroprogesterone by Rat CNS and Anterior Pituitary: Tissue Concentration of Progesterone Itself Or Metabolites?
Oestrogen-Progestin Regulation of Female Sexual Behavior in Guinea-Pigs
26. Steroids and Aging
Effects of Oestradiol On Covalent Modifications of Chromosomal Proteins and Transcription of Chromatin of the Brain of Rats of Various Ages
Changes in the Mechanisms of Steroid Action During Aging
Human Testicular Secretion With Increasing Age
Factors Affecting Sex Hormone Levels in Postmenopausal Women
The Conversion of Androstenedione To Oestrone and Production of Oestrone in Women With Endometrial Cancer
27. Anabolic Steroids
Detection of Anabolic Steroid Administration To Athletes
Aspects On The Formation and Detection of Tissue Levels of Anabolic Steroids in Domestic Animals
Anabolic Steroid Metabolism in Skeletal Muscle
The Efficacy and Mechanism of Action of Anabolic Agents As Growth Promoters in Farm Animals
Role of Anabolic Steroids in the Hormonal Regulation of Skeletal Muscle Adaptation
Practical Aspects of Screening of Anabolic Steroids in Doping Control With Particular Accent To Nortestosterone Radioimmunoassay Using Mixed Antisera
28. Photoperiodic Control of Steroid Production and Action
Photoperiodic Control of Testosterone Metabolism in the Central and Peripheral Structures of Avian Species
Photoperiodic Control of Androgen Metabolism and Binding in Androgen Target Organs of Hamsters (Phodopus Sungorus)
Pineal Gland and Sympathetic Cervical Ganglia As Sites For Steroid Regulation of Photosensitive Neuroendocrine Pathways
29. Biological Effects of Steroid Antibodies
Antibodies To Androgens, and Ovulation in the Ewe
Prevention of Implantation by Antiprogesterone
Corticosteroid and Corticosteroid Metabolite Levels in Animals Immunized Against Corticosteroids
30. Central Control of Steroid Production
Regulation of Gonadal Steroid Rhythms in Rats
Hormonal Modification Induced by Chronic Stress in Rats
Evidence for the Existence of Extra-Hypophyseal Neural Mechanisms Controlling Ovarian Steroid Secretion
Role of the Amygdala and The Organum Vasculosum Laminae Terminalis in the Control of Ovarian Function in the Female Rat
Central Sites Controlling Pituitary Secretion in the Rhesus Monkey
31. Steroids and Hypertension
Adrenocortical Steroid Hormones in Production of Hypertension in Sheep
Genetic Aspects of Plasma Aldosterone Binding Globulins in Families of Patients With Essential Hypertension, Including Isolation of Novel Thermostable Homologues From Plasma and Urine
The Interaction of Sodium and Potassium Status, of ACTH and of Angiotensin 2 in the Control of Corticosteroid Secretion
Adrenal Sensitivity To Angiotensin II and Undiscovered Aldoster-One Stimulating Factors in Hypertension
32. Diagnostic Relevance of Steroid Assays
Progress Towards The Wider Use of Better Steroid Immunoassays
Diagnostic Relevance of Oestrogen Estimations in Human Pregnancy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1098
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483158952
About the Editor
V. H. T. James
J. R. Pasqualini
Affiliations and Expertise
CNRS Steroid Hormone Research Unit, Foundation for Hormone Research, 26 Boulevard Brune, 75014 Paris, France