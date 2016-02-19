Hormonal Steroids

Table of Contents



Contents

Plenary Lectures

Gregory Pincus and Steroidal Contraception: A New Departure in the History of Mankind

The Testes: Biochemical Actions of Trophic Hormones and Steroidson Steroid Production and Spermatogenesis

Chemical Reactions of Steroids Which Imitate The Selectivity of Enzymatic Transformations

Human Chorionic Gonadotrophin and Ovarian and Placental Steroidogenesis

Recent Advances in Our Understanding of the Vitamin D Endocrine System

Symposia

1. Advances in Steroid Chemistry

Total Synthesis of Natural and Non-Natural Steroid Hormones

Synthesis and Structure-Activity Relationships in A Novel Series of Topically Active Corticosteroids

Seco-Oestradiols and Some Non-Steroidal Oestrogens: Structural Correlates of Oestrogenic Action

Water-Soluble Steroidal Anaesthetics

2. Steroid Antagonists

Steroid Antagonists: Pharmacological Effects, and Physiological Roles?

Action of A Non-Steroid Anti-Androgen, RU 23908, in Peripheral and Central Tissues

A Critical Appraisal of the Effects of the Antiandrogen, Cyproterone Acetate, On The Epididymis in Connection With Fertility Control Inthe Male

Aromatase Inhibitors and Their Use in Controlling Oestrogendependent Processes

3. Analytical Methods

Quality Control of Radioimmunoassay of Hormones in Reproductive Physiology

Determination of Steroid Hormones by The Use of Isotope Dilutionmass Spectrometry: A Definitive Method in Clinical Chemistry

Automation of Steroid Radioimmunoassays For Clinical and Research Purposes

General and Selective Isolation Procedures For GC/MS Analysis of Steroids in Tissues and Body Fluids

4. New Methods of Steroid Analysis

On The Assessment of Validity of Steroid Radioimmunoassays

Urinary and Plasma Testosterone Glucosiduronate Measurement by A Simple RIA Method

Enzyme-Immunoassay of Steroids: Possibilities and Pitfalls

Selected Ion Monitoring; A New Approach for the Specific Determination of Steroids in the Lower Picogram Range

Non-Radioisotopic Homogeneous Steroid Immunoassays

5. Steroid Synthesis in Isolated Cells

Properties of Dispersed Cells From Rat Adrenals

Steroid Profiles Formed by Rat Adrenocortical Whole Tissue and Cell Suspensions Under Different Conditions of Stimulation

Steriodogenesis in Testicular Cells

Steroid Biosynthetic Lesions in Gonadotropin-Desensitized Leydig Cells

6. Steroid-Enzyme Repression/Induction

Induction of Steroid Glucuronyltransferase and Repression of Hydroxysteroid Oxidoreductase: Recent Findings

Androgen-Dependent Synthesis of A Prostatic Binding Protein by Rat Prostate

Effect of Testosterone, Its 5α-Reduced Metabolites and The Corresponding Propionates On Testosterone Metabolism. I—in the Hypothalamus and in the Anterior Pituitary

Effect of Testosterone, Its'5α-Reduced Metabolites and The Corresponding Propionates On Testosterone Metabolism. II—in the Ventral Prostate and in Seminal Vesicles

Occurrence of Steroidal Allyl Alcohols in Normal Mammary Tissues N Vitro, in Relation To Experimental Mammary Tumours

Multiple Response Patterns To Oestrogenic Stimulation in the Avian Liver

7. Steroid-Protein Interactions

Oestrogen Binding Function of Alpharfetoprotein

The Serum Sex Steroid-Binding Protein. Purification, Characterization and Immunological Properties of the Human and Rabbit Proteins

Further Characterization and Immunological Studies of Human Sex Steroid Binding Plasma Protein

Binding of Androgens and Progestins in the Human Testis

8. Steroid Receptors: Biosynthesis, Biorhythms

Relationship Between Cytosol and Nuclear Oestrogen Receptors and Oestrogen Concentrations in the Fetal Compartment of Guinea-Pig

Mechanisms Involved in the Regulation of Steroid Receptor Levels

Oestradiol Plus Receptor Complexes in the Brain and Anterior Pituitary Gland: Quantitation and Neuroendocrine Significance

Effect of Oestradiol Benzoate, Tamoxifen and Monohydroxytramoxifen On Immature Rat Uterine Progesterone Receptor Synthesis and Endometrial Cell Division

Steroid Receptors in Exocrine Glands: The Pancreas and Prostate

9. Receptors: Purification and Properties

Purification and Properties of Native Oestradiol Receptor

Chicken Oviduct Nuclear Oestrogen Receptors: Aspects of Steroid Hormone Action

The Effects of Antioestrogens On The Oestrogen Receptor

Purification of Glucocorticoid Receptors From Rat Liver Cytosol. Preparation of Antibodies Against The Major Receptor Proteins and Application of Immunological Techniques To Study Activation and Translocation

Antibodies To Estrophilin: Comparison Between Rabbit and Goat Antisera

10. Receptor-Genome Interaction

Incorporation of Steroid Hormones in Nuclei of Different Ploidy and Different Phases of the Cell Cycle

Regulation of Transcription of the Prostate Genome by Androgens

Control by Oestrogen of Reversible Gene Expression: The Vitellogenin Model

Support For Chromatin Acidic Proteins As Acceptors For Progesterone in the Chick Oviduct

Regulation of Transcription in Rat Thymus Cells by Glucocorticoids

The Structure and Regulatory Function(S) of Cortisol Receptor—1: Extragenomic Effects Dependent On The Cortisol Receptor Activation

11. Receptors: Non-Genome Aspects

Prostate α-Protein: Subunit Structure, Polyamine Binding, and Inhibition of Nuclear Chromatin Binding of Androgen-Receptor Complex

Uterine Progesterone After Progesterone Treatment: On The Disappearance of Cytosolic Progesterone Receptors

Stabilization of the Avian Progesterone Receptor by Inhibitors

The Role of Eosinophil Receptors in the Non-Genomic Response To Oestrogens in the Uterus

12. Effects of Steroid Therapy

Oral Contraceptives and Plasma Protein Metabolism

Metabolic Effects of Corticosteroid Therapy in Post-Menopausal Women

The Steroid-Cancer Hypothesis and Recent Pertinent Epidemiological Studies

13. Sustained Release Preparations for the Delivery of Fertility Regulating Agents

Improved Long-Acting Fertility Regulating Agents: What Are The Problems?

Biodegradable Systems for the Sustained Release of Fertility-Regulating Agents

Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of Sustained Release Systems

Intravaginal and Intracervical Devices for the Delivery of Fertility Regulating Agents

Values of Steroidal Intrauterine Contraception For Developing Countries

14. Oral Contraceptives and Nutrition

The Effects of Depo-Provera On Carbohydrate, Lipids and Vitamin Metabolism

The Effects of Oral Contraceptives On Carbohydrate, Lipid, and Protein Metabolism in Subjects With Altered Nutritional Status and in Association With Lactation

Oral Contraceptive Use and Vitamin Nutrition Status of Malnourished Women—Effects of Continuous and Intermittent Vitamin Supplements

15. Steroids in Parturition and Pregnancy

Control of Placental Endocrine Function; Role of Enzyme Activation in the Onset of Labour

Maternal Plasma Total Oestriol and Dehydroepiandrosterone Sulfate Loading Test As Indicators of Feto-Placental Function Or Placental Sulfatase Deficiency

Cortisol and Cortisone in Human Fetal Development

Steroids in Pregnancy and Parturition in the Marsupial, Macropus Eugenii

Metabolism of Fetal and Neonatal Adrenal Steroids

16. Perinatal Steroid Endocrinology

Sex Differences in Serum LH and FSH Patterns in Hamsters Exposed To Short Photoperiod

Influence of Intrahypothalamic Implants of Antioestrogen Or Aromatase Inhibitor On Development of Sterility Following Neonatal Androgenization in Female Rats

Plasma Androgens (Testosterone and 4-Androstenedione) and 17-Hydroxyprogesterone in the Neonatal, Prepubertal and Peripubertal Periods in the Human and The Rat: Differences Between Species

Perinatal Regulation of Cortisol in the Primate

Hormonal Steroids, Neurbtransmitters and Sexual Differentiation of the Brain

17. Puberty

Sequential Hormonal Changes and Activation of the Hypothalamicpituitary-Gonadal Axis

Changes Throughout Puberty in Adrenal Secretion After ACTH

Interactions of Gonadal Steroids, Gonadotropins and Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormones in Sexual Maturation

Role of Sex Steroids in the Initiation of Puberty

Changes in Pathways of Steroid Production Taking Place in the Rat Ovary Around The Time of the First Ovulation

18. Steroids and Human Prostatic Tumours

C1902-Steroid Transformations in the Human Normal, Hyperplastic and Cancerous Prostate

Testosterone 5α-Reductase and The Accumulation of Dihydrotestosterone in Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

A Comparative Study of Binding, Metabolism and Endogenous Levels of Androgens in Normal, Hyperplastic and Carcinomatous Human Prostate

Metabolism and Action of Steroid Hormones On Human Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Prostatic Carcinoma Grown in Organ Culture

Steroid Levels in Cancer of the Prostate—Markers of Tumour Differentiation and Adequacy of Anti-Androgen Therapy

19. Metabolic Defects

Male Pseudohermaphroditism Secondary To 5α-Reductase Deficiency—A Model for the Role of Androgens in Both The Development of the Male Phenotype and The Evolution of A Male Gender Identity

Steroid Sulphatase Deficiency

Mechanisms Establishing The Mineralocorticoid Hormone Patterns in the 17α-Hydroxylase Deficiency Syndrome

20. Steroids in Male Reproduction

The Role of Testosterone and Other Hormones in Regulation of LH

Suppression of Human Spermatogenesis by Depot Androgen: Potential For Male Contraception

Quantitative Determination of Specific Proteins in Rat Epididymis

Studies With Cyproterone Acetate For Male Contraception

Epididymal and Testicular Enzymes As Monitors For Assessment of Male Antifertility Drugs

Immunological Induction of Aspermatogenesis

21. Ovum Maturation

Control Mechanisms in Oocyte Growth and Maturation

Some Aspects of Oocyte Maturation in Catfish

Roles of Cyclic AMP and Calcium in Maturation of Xenopus Laevis Oocytes

Control of Chromosome Behavior During Progesterone Induced Maturation of Amphibian Oocytes

22. Ovum Implantation

Origin of Oestrogen in Preimplantation Rabbit Blastocysts

Hormonal Control of Implantation: A Possible Role of Lysosmal Function in the Embryo-Uterus Interaction

The Uterus During Progestation: Hormonal Modulation of Pyridine Nucleotide Activity in Relation To Decidual Sensitivity

Experimental Models in the Search For Antigestagenic Compounds With Menses-Inducing Activity

Blastocyst Oestrogen: An Essential Factor for the Control of Implantation

23. Steroidogenesis in Granulosa Cells and Corpus Luteum

The Production of Progesterone, Androgens and Oestrogens by Human Granulosa Cells in Vitro and in Vivo

Intraovarian Control of Progesterone Biosynthesis by Granulosa Cells and Corpus Luteum

Control of Steroidogenesis in the Preovulatory Rat Follicle

Granulosa-Thecal Cell Interaction in Ovarian Steroidogenesis

24. Steroid Action in CNS and Anterior Pituitary—1

Steroid Hormone Target Cells in the Extrahypothalamic Brain Stem and Cervical Spinal Cord: Neuroendocrine Significance

Association of Tritiated Ovarian Steroids With The Rhesus Monkey Brain

Androgen Metabolism, Androgen and Oestrogen Receptors in the Male Rat Anterior Pituitary

Effects of S-Triazine Herbicides On Hormone-Receptor Complex Formation, 5α-Reductase and 3α-Hydroxysteroid Dehydrogenase Activity At The Anterior Pituitary Level

25. Steroid Action in CNS and Anterior Pituitary—II

Functional and Organizational Aspects of Gonadal Steroids in the Pig Brain

Nuclear Progesterone Receptors and Characterization of Cytosol Receptors in the Rat Hypothalamus and Anterior Hypophysis

Interaction of Oestrogen and of Physiological Progesterone Metabolites in the Control of Gonadotropin Secretion

in Vivo Uptake and Metabolism of [3H]-Progesterone and [3H]-5α-Dihydroprogesterone by Rat CNS and Anterior Pituitary: Tissue Concentration of Progesterone Itself Or Metabolites?

Oestrogen-Progestin Regulation of Female Sexual Behavior in Guinea-Pigs

26. Steroids and Aging

Effects of Oestradiol On Covalent Modifications of Chromosomal Proteins and Transcription of Chromatin of the Brain of Rats of Various Ages

Changes in the Mechanisms of Steroid Action During Aging

Human Testicular Secretion With Increasing Age

Factors Affecting Sex Hormone Levels in Postmenopausal Women

The Conversion of Androstenedione To Oestrone and Production of Oestrone in Women With Endometrial Cancer

27. Anabolic Steroids

Detection of Anabolic Steroid Administration To Athletes

Aspects On The Formation and Detection of Tissue Levels of Anabolic Steroids in Domestic Animals

Anabolic Steroid Metabolism in Skeletal Muscle

The Efficacy and Mechanism of Action of Anabolic Agents As Growth Promoters in Farm Animals

Role of Anabolic Steroids in the Hormonal Regulation of Skeletal Muscle Adaptation

Practical Aspects of Screening of Anabolic Steroids in Doping Control With Particular Accent To Nortestosterone Radioimmunoassay Using Mixed Antisera

28. Photoperiodic Control of Steroid Production and Action

Photoperiodic Control of Testosterone Metabolism in the Central and Peripheral Structures of Avian Species

Photoperiodic Control of Androgen Metabolism and Binding in Androgen Target Organs of Hamsters (Phodopus Sungorus)

Pineal Gland and Sympathetic Cervical Ganglia As Sites For Steroid Regulation of Photosensitive Neuroendocrine Pathways

29. Biological Effects of Steroid Antibodies

Antibodies To Androgens, and Ovulation in the Ewe

Prevention of Implantation by Antiprogesterone

Corticosteroid and Corticosteroid Metabolite Levels in Animals Immunized Against Corticosteroids

30. Central Control of Steroid Production

Regulation of Gonadal Steroid Rhythms in Rats

Hormonal Modification Induced by Chronic Stress in Rats

Evidence for the Existence of Extra-Hypophyseal Neural Mechanisms Controlling Ovarian Steroid Secretion

Role of the Amygdala and The Organum Vasculosum Laminae Terminalis in the Control of Ovarian Function in the Female Rat

Central Sites Controlling Pituitary Secretion in the Rhesus Monkey

31. Steroids and Hypertension

Adrenocortical Steroid Hormones in Production of Hypertension in Sheep

Genetic Aspects of Plasma Aldosterone Binding Globulins in Families of Patients With Essential Hypertension, Including Isolation of Novel Thermostable Homologues From Plasma and Urine

The Interaction of Sodium and Potassium Status, of ACTH and of Angiotensin 2 in the Control of Corticosteroid Secretion

Adrenal Sensitivity To Angiotensin II and Undiscovered Aldoster-One Stimulating Factors in Hypertension

32. Diagnostic Relevance of Steroid Assays

Progress Towards The Wider Use of Better Steroid Immunoassays

Diagnostic Relevance of Oestrogen Estimations in Human Pregnancy