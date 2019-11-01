Hormonal Signaling in Biology and Medicine
1st Edition
Comprehensive Modern Endocrinology
Description
Hormonal Signaling in Biology and Medicine: Comprehensive Modern Endocrinology covers the endocrine secretions produced by every organ. This extensive collection of knowledge is organized by tissue, addressing how certain hormones are synthesized in multiple tissues, along with their structure, function and pathways, which are very applicable for researchers in drug design who need to focus on a specific step along the pathway. This is a must have reference for researchers in endocrinology and practicing endocrinologists, but it is also ideal for biochemists, pharmacologists, biologists and students.
Key Features
- Serves as a valuable desk reference for researchers
- Provides information on the structure of a given hormone, its receptor(s), and the pathways that become activated
- Includes extensive citations to the literature that will enable the reader to dig more deeply into the effects of a given hormone
Readership
Researchers, practitioners, and graduate students in endocrinology and researchers of endocrine diseases across biomedical disciplines, as well as those working with endocrinologists
Table of Contents
1. Hormones and Perinatal Development
Max Herbert Cake and George Yeoh
2. Hormones of Programmed Cell Death
Sonia Lobo and John Arnott
3. Hypothalamic Releasing Hormones
Gabor Halmos, Nikoletta Dobos, Eva Juhasz, Asuzsanna Szabo and Andrew Schally
4. Neurosteroids; Biosynthsis, Molecular Mechanisms, and Neurophysiological Functions in the Human Brain
Doodipala Samba Reddy
5. Neurotrophins
Marçal Vilar, Maria Luisa Franco and Raquel Comaposada
6. The Pineal as a Gland, and Melatonin as a Hormone
Richard J. Wurtman
7. Anterior pituitary: Glycoproteins of the Gonadotropes (FSH & LH) and Thyrotropes (TSH)
Daniel Bernard
8. Anterior pituitary and Pars Intermedia Space: Corticotropes (ACTH) and Melanotropes (MSH)
Mike Shipston and Nicola Romano
9. Anterior pituitary: Lactotropes (Prl) and Somatotropes (GH)
Paul Le Tissier and Joanne Murray
10. Posterior Pituitary Hormones
Robert Handa
11. Hormones and Neuronal Ion Channels
David Joseph Lyons
12. Hormonal Regulation of the Epithelial Sodium Channel (ENaC) and Other Non-neuronal Ion Channels
Gerald Litwack
13. Thymosins
David E. Volk and Ganessh L. Rao and Haruka Koyayashi and Yue Yu
14. Heart Hormones
Naoki Mochizuki
15. Stomach Hormones
Helge Waldum
16. Intestinal Hormones
Michaela Luconi and Giulia Cantini and Martina Trabucco, and Ilaria Dicembrini and Eduardo Mannucci
17. Pancreatic Hormones
Pierre de Meyts and Pierre Lefebvre
18. Liver Hormones
Sila Cocciolillo and Giada Sebastiani and Mark Blostein and Kostas Pantopoulos
19. The Endocrine Kidney: Local and Systemic Actions of Renal Hormones
Robert T. Mallet and Rong Ma
20. Adipose Derived Hormones
Allison J. Richard and Jacqueline M. Stephens
21. Thyroid Hormones
Gregory A. Brent
22. Parathyroid Hormones
Nicola Partridge and Carole Le Henaff
23. Hormones and Hormone Precursors in Skin
David Erich Fisher and Lajos Kemeny
24. Hormones of the Testes
Eleonora Zakharian
25. Ovarian Hormones
Carlos Stocco
26. Muscle Hormones
Ana María Rodríguez and J. Robot and M.L. Bonet
27. Hormones from Bone
Christopher S. Kovacs
28. Adrenal Cortex Hormones
George Chrousos and Nicolas C. Nicolaides
29. Adrenal Medulla Hormones
Kevin P. Currie
30. Overproduction of Hormones by Pituitary Tumors
Luis V. Syro, Fabio Rotondo, Carlos A. Sema and Lina Marcela Restrepo Giraldo and Kalman Kovacs
31. Hormonal Effects on Tumors
Nathan Berger
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128138144
About the Editor
Gerald Litwack
Dr. Litwack is an accomplished and prolific author and editor at Elsevier. Spanning over 25 years, he has been the editor of over 55 volumes of Vitamins and Hormones, co-author of Hormones, editor of 14 volumes of Biochemical Actions of Hormones, co-editor of Actions of Hormones on Molecular Processes, author of Human Biochemistry and Disease, and just wrapping up Human Biochemistry. He also authored Experimental Biochemistry [Wiley] and edited Receptor Purification, 2 volumes [Humana]. He is an author on over 300 journal articles and has been on the editorial boards of numerous journals, including Endocrinology, Oncology Research, Oncology Reports, Journal of Molecular Biochemistry, Chemtracts, Cancer Research, Apoptosis, and Critical Reviews in Eukaryotic Gene Expression.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor and Chair of Basic Sciences, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton, PA, USA