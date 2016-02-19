Hormonal Proteins and Peptides, Volume II reviews extensively the knowledge on the biology and chemistry of the protein and peptide hormones. This book presents the structures of the various protein and peptide hormones.

Organized into three chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the various aspects of the structure and function of adrenocorticotropin hormone (ACTH) with reference to the ability to stimulate the adrenal gland of the rat, amphibian melanophores, and adipose tissues of the rat and rabbit. This text then reviews the isolation, purification, and elucidation of the amino acid sequence of corticotropins from various species. Other chapters consider the structures of porcine and human ACTH. This book discusses as well the working hypothesis for studies on the secondary-tertiary structure of peptide hormones. The final chapter deals with the abbreviations used for amino acids and protecting groups.

This book is a valuable resource for peptide chemists, biologists, biochemists, and research workers.