Hormonal Proteins and Peptides
1st Edition
Volume II
Description
Hormonal Proteins and Peptides, Volume II reviews extensively the knowledge on the biology and chemistry of the protein and peptide hormones. This book presents the structures of the various protein and peptide hormones.
Organized into three chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the various aspects of the structure and function of adrenocorticotropin hormone (ACTH) with reference to the ability to stimulate the adrenal gland of the rat, amphibian melanophores, and adipose tissues of the rat and rabbit. This text then reviews the isolation, purification, and elucidation of the amino acid sequence of corticotropins from various species. Other chapters consider the structures of porcine and human ACTH. This book discusses as well the working hypothesis for studies on the secondary-tertiary structure of peptide hormones. The final chapter deals with the abbreviations used for amino acids and protecting groups.
This book is a valuable resource for peptide chemists, biologists, biochemists, and research workers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
I. Introduction
II. Structure of ACTH
III. Synthesis of ACTH and Related Peptides
IV. Biological Actions of ACTH
V. Structure-Function Relationships
VI. Conclusion
References
2. Gastrointestinal Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Structure-Activity Relationships
III. Interaction Between Hormones and Receptors
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
3. Peptide Synthesis: A Review of the Solid-Phase Method
Abbreviations
Arrangement of Peptides in the Tables
I. Introduction
II. The Solid-Phase Concept
III. The Chemistry
IV. The Operation
V. Applications
VI. Comparison and Choice Between Solid-Phase and Solution Synthesis
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th September 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257372