Hormonal Proteins and Peptides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124472020, 9781483257372

Hormonal Proteins and Peptides

1st Edition

Volume II

Editors: Choh Hao Li
eBook ISBN: 9781483257372
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1973
Page Count: 304
Description

Hormonal Proteins and Peptides, Volume II reviews extensively the knowledge on the biology and chemistry of the protein and peptide hormones. This book presents the structures of the various protein and peptide hormones.

Organized into three chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the various aspects of the structure and function of adrenocorticotropin hormone (ACTH) with reference to the ability to stimulate the adrenal gland of the rat, amphibian melanophores, and adipose tissues of the rat and rabbit. This text then reviews the isolation, purification, and elucidation of the amino acid sequence of corticotropins from various species. Other chapters consider the structures of porcine and human ACTH. This book discusses as well the working hypothesis for studies on the secondary-tertiary structure of peptide hormones. The final chapter deals with the abbreviations used for amino acids and protecting groups.

This book is a valuable resource for peptide chemists, biologists, biochemists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

I. Introduction

II. Structure of ACTH

III. Synthesis of ACTH and Related Peptides

IV. Biological Actions of ACTH

V. Structure-Function Relationships

VI. Conclusion

References

2. Gastrointestinal Hormones

I. Introduction

II. Structure-Activity Relationships

III. Interaction Between Hormones and Receptors

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

3. Peptide Synthesis: A Review of the Solid-Phase Method

Abbreviations

Arrangement of Peptides in the Tables

I. Introduction

II. The Solid-Phase Concept

III. The Chemistry

IV. The Operation

V. Applications

VI. Comparison and Choice Between Solid-Phase and Solution Synthesis

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483257372

Choh Hao Li

