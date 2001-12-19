Horizontal Gene Transfer
2nd Edition
Description
The second edition of Horizontal Gene Transfer has been organized to provide a concise and up-to-date coverage of the most important discoveries in this fascinating field. Written by the most prominent gene transfer and genome analytical scientists, this book details experimental evidence for the phenomenon of horizontal gene transfer and discusses further evidence provided by the recent completion of genomic sequences from Archea, Bacteria, and Eucarya members. The relevance of horizontal gene transfer to plant and metazoan taxonomy, GM foods, antibiotic resistance, paleontology, and phylogenetic reconstruction is also explored. Horizontal Gene Transfer is essential for microbiologists, geneticists, biochemists, evolutionary biologists, infectious disease specialists, paleontologists, ecologists, and researchers working in plant/animal systematics and agriculture with an interest in gene transfer. This includes scientific researchers from government and industry concerned with the release of genetically modified organisms.
Key Features
- Up-to-the-minute reviews, maps, conclusions, urls to relevant websites and colour figures
- Unique chapters, for example one written by paleontologists presents data for horizontal gene transfer from fingerprints form the fossil record
Readership
Research-level microbiologists, infectious disease specialists, geneticists, biochemists, evolutionary biologists
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Contributors
Section I Plasmids and Transfer Mechanisms in Bacteria
Chapter 1 Recent History of Trans-kingdom Conjugation
Chapter 2 Gene Cassettes and Integrons: Moving Single Genes
Chapter 3 A Corynebacterium Plasmid Composed of Elements from Throughout the Eubacteria Kingdom
Chapter 4 Horizontal Transfer of Naphthalene Catabolic Genes in a Toxic Waste Site
Chapter 5 Horizontal Transmission of Genes by Agrobacterium Species
Chapter 6 Horizontal Transfer of Proteins Between Species: Part of the Big Picture or Just aGenetic Vignette?
Chapter 7 Transformation in Aquatic Environments
Chapter 8 Pseudolysogeny: A Bacteriophage Strategy for Increasing Longevity In Situ
Section II Mosaic Genes and Chromosomes
Chapter 9 The Dynamics of Bacterial Genomes
Chapter 10 Bacterial Pathogenicity Islands and Infectious Diseases
Chapter 11 Mosaic Proteins, Not Reinventing the Wheel
Chapter 12 Evolutionary Relationships Among Diverse Bacteriophages and Prophages: All The World’s a Phage
Chapter 13 Horizontal Gene Transfer in Bacteriophages
Chapter 14 Horizontal Transfer of Mismatch Repair Genes and the Variable Speed of Bacterial Evolution
Section III Eukaryotic Mobile Elements
Chapter 15 Evidence for Horizontal Transfer of P Transposable Elements
Chapter 16 The mariner Transposons of Animals: Horizontally Jumping Genes
Chapter 17 The Splicing of Transposable Elements: Evolution of a Nuclear Defense Against Genomic Invaders?
Section IV Transfer Mechanisms Involving Plants and Microbes
Chapter 18 Gene Transfer Through Introgressive Hybridization: History, Evolutionary Significance, and Phylogenetic Consequences
Chapter 19 Gene Flow and Introgression from Domesticated Plants into their Wild Relatives
Chapter 20 Search for Horizontal Gene Transfer from Transgenic Crops to Microbes
Chapter 21 Gene Transfer in the Fungal Host–Parasite System Absidia glauca–Parasitella parasitica Depends on Infection
Chapter 22 Automatic Eukaryotic Artificial Chromosomes: Possible Creation of Bacterial Organelles in Yeast
Chapter 23 Bacteria as Gene Delivery Vectors for Mammalian Cells
Section V Whole Genome Comparisons: The Emergence of the Eukaryotic Cell
Chapter 24 Gene Transfers Between Distantly Related Organisms
Chapter 25 Horizontal Gene Transfer and its Role in the Evolution of Prokaryotes
Chapter 26 Horizontal Gene Transfer and the Universal Tree of Life
Chapter 27 Endosymbiotic Gene Transfer: A Special Case of Horizontal Gene Transfer Germane to Endosymbiosis, the Origins of Organelles and the Origins of Eukaryotes
Chapter 28 Dating the Age of the Last Common Ancestor of All Living Organisms with a Protein Clock
Section VI Parallelisms and Macroevolutionary Trends
Chapter 29 Character Parallelism and Reticulation in the Origin of Angiosperms
Chapter 30 Temporal Patterns of Plant and Metazoan Evolution Suggest Extensive Polyphyly
Chapter 31 Graptolite Parallel Evolution and Lateral Gene Transfer
Chapter 32 Larval Transfer in Evolution
Chapter 33 Macroevolution, Catastrophe and Horizontal Transfer
Chapter 34 Horizontal Gene Transfer: A New Taxonomic Principle?
Index
A Color Plate Section Appears between Pages 110 and 111
Details
- No. of pages:
- 445
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 19th December 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534121
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126801262
About the Author
Michael Syvanen
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Davis, U.S.A.
Clarence Kado
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Davis, U.S.A.
Reviews
"I fully recommend purchase of this book as it sketches out future research areas that are only now gaining prominence." --ASM NEWS, 2003
"...an impressive compilation of almost every aspect of this explosive field. ...I applaud the editors for bringing together this outstanding group of authors to express their views and back it with logic, inference and strong data." --William Firshein, Wesleyan University, 2002