Horizons in Sustainable Industrial Chemistry and Catalysis, Volume 178
1st Edition
An introductory chapter will introduce and homogenise the different parts, and provides a long-term perspective.
1. Solar-driven energy and chemical production
a. Production of solar fuels using CO2
b. Electro-catalytic activation of N2
c. Visible-light driven catalysts for water oxidation: towards solar fuel biorefineries
d. Development of advanced catalysts to store renewable energy by converting CO2
e. Catalytic Synthesis of Carboxylic acids using CO2 as a building block via formal hydrocarboxylation processes
f. Conversion of CO2 to valuable chemicals: organic carbonate as green candidates for the replacement of noxious reactants
2. Bio-based processes and beyond
a. Biomass valorization for production of bio-fuel additives: a Patent research approach
b. Hydrogenation of furanic compounds over heterogeneous catalysts
c. Hydrogen Transfer reaction as an alternative reductive process for the valorization of biomass-derived building blocks
d. Terpene, a valuable family of compounds for the production of fine chemicals or Catalytic Conversion of Biogenic Substrates into Valuable Building Blocks
e. Development of upgraded bio-oil via liquefaction and pyrolysis
f. Effective Ways for the Depolymerization of Lignin to produce Functional Aromatic Compounds
3. Advanced sustainable chemical processes and catalysts for environment protection
a. The chemical loop-approach for H2 production
b. Metal-based structured catalysts for partial oxidation processes
c. New advances for cleaning mobile emissions: the simultaneous soot and NOx abatement in light-duty diesel engine vehicle application
4. New advanced catalytic materials
a. Heterogeneous catalysts based on alginic acid gels (Pettignano Asja Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Montpellier)
b. Waterborne Catalytic materials with original Design
c. Well-defined NPs for model studies in sustainable industrial chemistry
Description
Horizons in Sustainable Industrial Chemistry and Catalysis, Volume 178, presents a comprehensive picture of recent developments in terms of sustainable industrial processes and the catalytic needs and opportunities to develop these novel routes. Each chapter includes an introduction and state-of-the-art in the field, along with a series of specific aspects and examples. The book identifies new opportunities for research that will help us transition to low carbon and sustainable energy and chemical production. Users will find an integrated view of the new possibilities in this area that unleashes new possibilities in energy and chemistry.
Key Features
- Combines an analysis of each scenario, the state-of-the art, and specific examples to help users better understand needs, opportunities, gaps and challenges
- Offers an integrated view of new catalytic technologies that are needed for future use
- Presents an interdisciplinary approach that combines broad expertise
- Brings together experts in the area of sustainable industrial chemistry
Readership
Researchers in sustainable chemical/energy industrial production (chemists, chemical engineers in academia and corporate research)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 15th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444641472
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444641274
About the Editors
Stefania Albonetti Editor
Stefania ALBONETTI is Professor of Industrial Chemistry at the University of Bologna, Italy. From 2013 she is coordinator of the Erasmus Mundus Doctorate Program in Industrial Sustainable Chemistry (SINCHEM - www.sinchem.eu). After Ph.D in Industrial Chemistry (Supervisor Prof. Trifirò) she become research and development responsible of Catalysis Department in Lonza SpA, Alusuissegroup. In 2001 become researcher and later professor at the University of Bologna. She is co-author of 80 papers on international journals, 10 international patents, 4 book chapters and a high number of communications at national and international meetings. She is editor of the Wiley book "Chemicals and Fuels from Bio-Based Building Blocks". Current h-index is 24, about 2.150 citations (Google Scholar).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Industrial Chemistry, University of Bologna, Italy
Siglinda Perathoner Editor
Siglinda PERATHONER is Professor of Industrial Chemistry at the University of Messina, Italy. She was coordinator of the large EU project INCAS, and has coordinated or was scientific responsible in various other EU projects. She is active from over 30 years in the field of catalysis and author of about 250 publications, including various top 1% papers, and several communications at International Congresses, as well as co-Editor of books or special issues of international journals of catalysis. Furthermore, she is co-author of several reviews on International Journals and was chairperson of various international conferences, workshops and symposia on catalysis. She is editor of the Wiley VCH book " Sustainable Industrial Chemistry" and Wiley & Soon book " Green Carbon Dioxide: Advances in CO2 Utilization". She is co-chair of Europacat 2017, a major event in catalysis community. Current h-index is 55, about 11.500 citations (Google Scholar).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Industrial Chemistry, University of Messina, Italy
Elsje Alessandra Quadrelli Editor
Alessandra Quadrelli is the chairwoman of the Sustanability Chair of Chemical, Physics and Electronic Engineering School CPE Lyon since 2009. She is a CNRS researcher in the field of catalysis and organometallic chemistry and teaches undergraduate inorganic and organometallic chemistry courses and the graduate course “Sustainable development and homogeneous catalysis” at CPE Lyon.
Her research interests at the Laboratoire de Chimie Organométallique de Surface, now part of the C2P2 unit, under triple tutelage CNRS CPE and Université de Lyon 1, have focused on gaining molecular understanding of the interaction between organometallic precursors and solid surfaces, such as silica and more recently, metal organic frameworks, in route to heterogeneous catalysts. With Jean-Marie Basset, Mostafa Taoufik and coworkers she has uncovered a unique system capable of achieving dinitrogen splitting with diydrogen on an isolated metal atom.
After her bachelor studies at Scuola Normale Superiore di Pisa, and her PhD studies at University of Maryland awarded with the Pelczar Award in 1998, Alessandra Quadrelli has been postdoctoral fellow at the Chemical laboratories of Cambridge University and Dipartimento di Chimica of Università of Pisa. In 2002, she integrated the French National Centre for Scientific Research, CNRS, and joined the Laboratoire de Chimie Organométallique de Surface. She has coauthored over 35 papers, among which 2 reviews and 2 book chapters. She serves as referee to numerous international journals and as evaluator in French and European proposal evaluations. She has contributed to the European Network of Excellence “IDECAT- Integrated design on Catalytic nanomaterials for sustainable production” and has co-founded with Silvia Bordiga the “NANOCAT- International Summer School on Molecular and Supramolecular Approach to Nano-Designed Catalysts”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique , CNRS, France and Physics and Electronic Engineering School, CPE Lyon, France