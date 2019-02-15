Horizons in Sustainable Industrial Chemistry and Catalysis, Volume 178

An introductory chapter will introduce and homogenise the different parts, and provides a long-term perspective.

1. Solar-driven energy and chemical production

a. Production of solar fuels using CO2

b. Electro-catalytic activation of N2

c. Visible-light driven catalysts for water oxidation: towards solar fuel biorefineries

d. Development of advanced catalysts to store renewable energy by converting CO2

e. Catalytic Synthesis of Carboxylic acids using CO2 as a building block via formal hydrocarboxylation processes

f. Conversion of CO2 to valuable chemicals: organic carbonate as green candidates for the replacement of noxious reactants

2. Bio-based processes and beyond

a. Biomass valorization for production of bio-fuel additives: a Patent research approach

b. Hydrogenation of furanic compounds over heterogeneous catalysts

c. Hydrogen Transfer reaction as an alternative reductive process for the valorization of biomass-derived building blocks

d. Terpene, a valuable family of compounds for the production of fine chemicals or Catalytic Conversion of Biogenic Substrates into Valuable Building Blocks

e. Development of upgraded bio-oil via liquefaction and pyrolysis

f. Effective Ways for the Depolymerization of Lignin to produce Functional Aromatic Compounds

3. Advanced sustainable chemical processes and catalysts for environment protection

a. The chemical loop-approach for H2 production

b. Metal-based structured catalysts for partial oxidation processes

c. New advances for cleaning mobile emissions: the simultaneous soot and NOx abatement in light-duty diesel engine vehicle application

4. New advanced catalytic materials

a. Heterogeneous catalysts based on alginic acid gels (Pettignano Asja Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Montpellier)

b. Waterborne Catalytic materials with original Design

c. Well-defined NPs for model studies in sustainable industrial chemistry