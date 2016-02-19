Homotopy Theory contains all the published mathematical work of J. H. C. Whitehead, written between 1947 and 1955. This volume considers the study of simple homotopy types, particularly the realization of problem for homotopy types. It describes Whitehead's version of homotopy theory in terms of CW-complexes.

This book is composed of 21 chapters and begins with an overview of a theorem to Borsuk and the homotopy type of ANR. The subsequent chapters deal with four-dimensional polyhedral, the homotopy type of a special kind of polyhedron, and the combinatorial homotopy I and II. These topics are followed by reviews of other homotopy types, such as group extensions with homotopy operators, cohomology systems, secondary boundary operator, algebraic homotopy, and the G-dual of a semi-exact couple. The last chapters examine the connected complex homotopy types and the second non-vanishing homotopy groups.

This book will be of great value to mathematicians.