Homosexual Behaviour

Homosexual Behavior: Therapy and Assessment explores the extent to which principles derived from the experimental psychology of learning could be applied to the treatment of a variety of behaviors. This book provides a variety of sources of evidence to account for the development and maintenance of homosexual behavior treatment. Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the comparisons made in the treatment of sexual deviations. This text then examines the application of learning techniques to the treatment of sexual deviations. Other chapters consider the results of the treatment by aversion therapy on a series of 43 homosexual patients. This book discusses as well assessment of changes in sexual orientation during the course of treatment, which is one of the problems in the treatment of homosexuality. The final chapter deals with the association between homosexual type and success in response to avoidance learning. This book is a valuable resource for psychotherapists, clinical psychologists, and clinical psychiatrists.