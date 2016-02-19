Homosexual Behaviour - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080162447, 9781483181509

Homosexual Behaviour

1st Edition

Therapy and Assessment

Authors: M. P. Feldman M. J. MacCulloch
Editors: H. J. Eysenck
eBook ISBN: 9781483181509
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 300
Description

Homosexual Behavior: Therapy and Assessment explores the extent to which principles derived from the experimental psychology of learning could be applied to the treatment of a variety of behaviors. This book provides a variety of sources of evidence to account for the development and maintenance of homosexual behavior treatment. Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the comparisons made in the treatment of sexual deviations. This text then examines the application of learning techniques to the treatment of sexual deviations. Other chapters consider the results of the treatment by aversion therapy on a series of 43 homosexual patients. This book discusses as well assessment of changes in sexual orientation during the course of treatment, which is one of the problems in the treatment of homosexuality. The final chapter deals with the association between homosexual type and success in response to avoidance learning. This book is a valuable resource for psychotherapists, clinical psychologists, and clinical psychiatrists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Glossary

Chpater 1. Treatment: A Review of Techniques and Results

Chpater 2. The Development of a Treatment Technique

Chpater 3. The Results of Aversion Therapy on a Series of Homosexual Patients

Chpater 4. The Sexual Orientation Method

Chpater 5. A Controlled Trial of Anticipatory Avoidance, Classical Conditioning, and Psychotherapy

Chpater 6. Behavioral and Physiological Measures within Treatment

Chpater 7. The Assessment of Personality and its Influence on the Outcome of Treatment

Chpater 8. Conclusions and Speculations

Appendix A. Case Histories. 1, The Series. 2, The Trial

Appendix B. A Conditioning Experiment on Two Normal Volunteers

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Other Titles in the Series

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483181509

About the Author

M. P. Feldman

M. J. MacCulloch

About the Editor

H. J. Eysenck

