Homoplasy
1st Edition
The Recurrence of Similarity in Evolution
Description
Why do unrelated organisms sometimes appear almost identical in details of the anatomy, behavior, physiology, and ecology? Homoplasy assembles leaders in evolutionary biology to explore issues of parallelism, convergence, and reversals. This innovative book is certain to provoke discussion of homoplasy compelling evidence for particular theories of evolutionary change
Key Features
- The first book on this increasingly interesting subject
- Includes authoritative treatments from leading experts expressing a variety of viewpoints
Readership
Ideal for graduate students, faculty, and researchers in evolutionary biology, systematics, developmental biology, and natural history.
Table of Contents
D.B. Wake, Foreword.
Implications of Homoplasy:
D.R. Brooks, Explanations of Homoplasy at Different Levels of Biological Organization.
J.J. Doyle, Homoplasy Connections and Disconnections: Genes and Species, Molecules and Morphology.
M.J. Sanderson and M.J. Donoghue, The Relationship between Homoplasy and Confidence in a Phylogenetic Tree.
R.M. Bateman, Nonfloral Homoplasy and Evolutionary Scenarios in Living and Fossil Land Plants.
H.C. Proctor, Behavioral Characters and Homoplasy: Perception versus Practice.
Measures of Homoplasy:
J.W. Archie, Measures of Homoplasy.
J.T. Chang and J. Kim, The Measurement of Homoplasy: A Stochastic View.
Generation of Homoplasy:
D.W. McShea, Complexity and Homoplasy.
W.S. Armbruster, Exaptation, Adaptation, and Homoplasy: Evolution of Ecological Traits in Dalechampia Vines.
S.A. Foster, W.A. Cresko, K.P. Johnson, M.U. Tlusty, and H.E. Willmott, Patterns of Homoplasy in Behavioral Evolution.
L. Hufford, Ontogenetic Evolution, Clade Diversification, and Homoplasy.
P.K. Endress, Homoplasy in Angiosperm Flowers. Appendix 1: Families and Genera with Completely Trimerous Flowers. Appendix 2: Families and Genera with Flowers That Are Trimerous except for the Gynoecium. Appendix 3: Families and Genera with Flowers That Are Trimerous except for the Andorecium, Which is Polymerous. Appendix 4: Families and Genera with Flowers That Are Trimerous except for the Calyx, Which Is Pentamerous.
M.J. Sanderson and L. Hufford, Homoplasy and the Evolutionary Process: An Afterword. Chapter References. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 339
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 11th October 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534114
About the Editor
Michael Sanderson
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California
Larry Hufford
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington State University, Pullman, U.S.A.
Reviews
"The editors are successful in their goal of demonstrating that the study of homoplasy is an important field in its own right and that it is more than just a nuisance factor in phylogenetic analyses or the opposite of homology." --COPEIA
"Researchers in the field of phylogenetic systematics will find this book extremely useful." --Mary V. Ashley in DOODY
"This book is long overdue. Homoplasy merits far more attention that it has received to date, and most evolutionary biologists will find much in this volume that is interesting and provocative." --THE QUATERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY
"The editors of this volue sought to establish homoplasy as a topic of interest in its own right and to identify the evolutionary processes that produce it. This is a useful book, strong on practical, methodological considerations, with several chapters that transcend observations specific to particular systems to deal with more general issues. This may be the first, but one hopes not the last, book-length treatment of this compelling topic." --AMERICAN SCIENTIST