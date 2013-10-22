Homology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123195838, 9780080574301

Homology

1st Edition

The Hierarchical Basis of Comparative Biology

Editors: Brian Hall
eBook ISBN: 9780080574301
Paperback ISBN: 9780123195838
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 504
Description

The application of homology varies depending on the data being examined. This volume represents a state-of-the-art treatment of the different applications of this unifying concept. Chapters deal with homology on all levels, from molecules to behavior, and are authored by leading contributors to systematics, natural history, and evolutionary, developmental, and comparative biology.

This paperback reprint of the original hardbound edition continues to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Sir Richard Owen's seminal paper distinguishing homology from analogy.

Key Features

  • Commemoration of the 150th anniversary of Sir Richard Owen's seminal paper distinguishing homology from analogy
  • Contributors who are renowned leaders in comparative biology
  • Coverage that is both comprehensive and interdisciplinary

Readership

Graduate students and faculty in any field of comparative biology, including molecular systematics, comparative anatomy/ethology, and evolutionary and developmental biology

Table of Contents

Contributors. Introduction, B.K. Hall. Richard Owen and The Concept of Homology, A.L. Panchen. Homology, Topology, and Typology: The History of Modern Debates, O. Rieppel. Homology and Systematics, G. Nelson. Homology, Form, and Function, G.V. Lauder. Can Biometrical Shape Be A Homologous Character?, F.L. Bookstein. Homology, Development, and Heredity, B. Goodwin. History, Ontogeny, and Evolution of the Archetype, N.H. Shubin. Homology and the Mechanisms of Development, G.P. Wagner. Within and Between Organisms: Replicators, Lineages, and Homologues, V.L. Roth. Homology in Molecular Biology, D.M. Hillis. Homology and Behavioral Repertoires, H.W. Greene. Complexity and Homology in Plants, M.J. Donoghue and M.J. Sanderson. Homology, Homeosis, and Process Morphology in Plants, R. Sattler. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
504
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080574301
Paperback ISBN:
9780123195838

About the Editor

Brian Hall

Affiliations and Expertise

Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Reviews

"Homology is the central concept for all biology. This fine book brings together a selection of outstanding comparative biologists, all of whom have struggled to formulate a philosophical foundation for homology that has sufficient generality that it can serve all of biology." --SCIENCE, 1995

"...a fine edited collection of papers about the concept of homology..." --EVOLUTIONARY ANTHROPOLOGY, 1995

Ratings and Reviews

