Homology theory, Volume 53
1st Edition
An introduction to algebraic topology
Series Editors: James Vick
eBook ISBN: 9780080873688
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th June 1973
Page Count: 236
Details
- No. of pages:
- 236
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 6th June 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080873688
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
James Vick Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.