Homology theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127212500, 9780080873688

Homology theory, Volume 53

1st Edition

An introduction to algebraic topology

Series Editors: James Vick
eBook ISBN: 9780080873688
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th June 1973
Page Count: 236
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
121.00
102.85
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
236
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080873688

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

James Vick Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.