Homicide Investigation Field Guide
1st Edition
Description
This practical field guide contains many of the checklists necessary to guide the first responder step-by-step through procedures, tactics, and forensic techniques used in sudden death and violent death investigations. Using these protocols, techniques and checklists will ensure that a proper and complete investigation is undertaken at the death scene.
Key Features
- Covers basic investigation protocols as well as protocols for sexual assault
- Contains diagrams on how to search the scene, how to sketch the scene, and physical evidence guidelines as well as a forensic photography primer
- Includes a detailed checklist of who, what, where, when, why and how
Readership
Coroners, death investigators, law enforcement, new detectives, and students of forensics / crime scene investigations
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Basic Investigation Protocols
Assess and Secure the Scene
Narrative Basic Requirements
Search the Crime Scene
Process and Analyze the Evidence
Who, What, Where, When, Why, and How?
Time of Death
Remaining Steps
References
Chapter 3. Physical Evidence
Evidence Packaging Guide from the Handbook of Forensic Science (Federal Bureau of Investigation, 2008)
Class and Individual Characteristics
Impact of Physical Evidence
Basic Bloodstain Patterns
DNA
References
Chapter 4. Types of Death
Key Points for Specific Causes of Death
References
Chapter 5. Basic Protocols for Sexual Assault
Crime Scene: Processing Areas
Apprehending the Suspect
Sexual Assault Kit
Sexual Homicide Cases
Terms
References
Chapter 6. Searching, Sketching, Plotting
Searching the Scene
Sketching the Scene
Plotting Methods
References
Chapter 7. Forensic Photography Primer
Main Points of Photography
Photography Key Points
Focusing
Photographic Methods of Enhancement
Problematic Lighting Situations
Scale or Ruler
Lighting
Focusing the Camera
Photographing Evidence: Things to Remember
References
Chapter 8. Court Testimony
Reference
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 22nd July 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124104402
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124104037
About the Author
D'Michelle P. DuPre
Affiliations and Expertise
Police Science Instructor, Senior Consultant - Forensic Consulting Network, Columbia, SC, USA
Reviews
