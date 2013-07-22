Homicide Investigation Field Guide - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124104037, 9780124104402

Homicide Investigation Field Guide

1st Edition

Authors: D'Michelle P. DuPre
eBook ISBN: 9780124104402
Paperback ISBN: 9780124104037
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd July 2013
Page Count: 176
Description

This practical field guide contains many of the checklists necessary to guide the first responder step-by-step through procedures, tactics, and forensic techniques used in sudden death and violent death investigations. Using these protocols, techniques and checklists will ensure that a proper and complete investigation is undertaken at the death scene.

Key Features

  • Covers basic investigation protocols as well as protocols for sexual assault
  • Contains diagrams on how to search the scene, how to sketch the scene, and physical evidence guidelines as well as a forensic photography primer
  • Includes a detailed checklist of who, what, where, when, why and how

Readership

Coroners, death investigators, law enforcement, new detectives, and students of forensics / crime scene investigations

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Basic Investigation Protocols

Assess and Secure the Scene

Narrative Basic Requirements

Search the Crime Scene

Process and Analyze the Evidence

Who, What, Where, When, Why, and How?

Time of Death

Remaining Steps

References

Chapter 3. Physical Evidence

Evidence Packaging Guide from the Handbook of Forensic Science (Federal Bureau of Investigation, 2008)

Class and Individual Characteristics

Impact of Physical Evidence

Basic Bloodstain Patterns

DNA

References

Chapter 4. Types of Death

Key Points for Specific Causes of Death

References

Chapter 5. Basic Protocols for Sexual Assault

Crime Scene: Processing Areas

Apprehending the Suspect

Sexual Assault Kit

Sexual Homicide Cases

Terms

References

Chapter 6. Searching, Sketching, Plotting

Searching the Scene

Sketching the Scene

Plotting Methods

References

Chapter 7. Forensic Photography Primer

Main Points of Photography

Photography Key Points

Focusing

Photographic Methods of Enhancement

Problematic Lighting Situations

Scale or Ruler

Lighting

Focusing the Camera

Photographing Evidence: Things to Remember

References

Chapter 8. Court Testimony

Reference

Index

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124104402
Paperback ISBN:
9780124104037

About the Author

D'Michelle P. DuPre

Affiliations and Expertise

Police Science Instructor, Senior Consultant - Forensic Consulting Network, Columbia, SC, USA

Reviews

"This practical field guide contains many of the checklists necessary to guide the first responder step-by-step through procedures, tactics, and forensic techniques used in sudden death and violent death investigations.  Using these protocols, techniques and checklists will ensure that a proper and complete investigation is undertaken at the death scene."--The Journal, Spring 2014

