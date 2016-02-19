Homeostasis in Injury and Shock
1st Edition
Advances in Physiological Sciences
Editors: Zs. Bíró A. G. B. Kovách J. J. Spitzer
eBook ISBN: 9781483146263
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 308
Description
Advances in Physiological Sciences, Volume 26: Homeostasis in Injury and Shock covers the proceedings of Homeostasis in Injury and Shock, which is a satellite symposium of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Sciences.
This book discusses several studies that are relevant in understanding the nature of injury and shock. Topics include thermoregulation after trauma; neuroendocrine responses to injury and shock; and effect of injury and infection on visceral metabolism and circulation.
Medical practitioners will find great interest in this book, since it covers the physiological implications of tissue damage.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgments
Invited Lectures
The Brain in Shock
Thermo-Regulation after Trauma
Neuro-Endocrine Responses to Injury and Shock
Discussion
Effect of Injury and Infection on Visceral Metabolism and Circulation
Carbohydrate Metabolism after Injury. The Development and Maintenance of Hyperglycaemia
Sympatho-Adrenal and Local Control of Adipose Tissue Function in Injury and Shock
Plasma Protein Concentration after Injury - A Simple Computer Model
Discussion
Cardiovascular Reflexes after Injury
Control of Coronary Vascular Tone in Hemorrhagic Shock
The Effect of Injury on the Micro-circulation
Discussion
Plasma Catecholamines in Emergency Situations
Endorphin Involvement in the Pathophysiology of Shock and Trauma: Therapeutic Effects of Naloxone
Discussion
Altered Insulin Sensitivity in Endotoxin and Septic Shock
Evaluation of the Role of Catecholamines in Altering Glucose Metabolism after Injury
Liver Glycogen Phosphorylase, Catecholamines and Stress
Discussion
Interrelations of RES Endocytic and Exocytic Functions with Glucose Homeostasis in the Pathogenesis of Endotoxin Shock
Metabolic and Endocrine Alterations Following Endotoxin Administration in Normal and Diabetic Rats
Discussion
Poster Presentations
Protection of Myocardial Structure in Hemorrhagic Shock
On Lung Morphology in Shock
Endogenous Fuel Utilization of Heart, Diaphragm and Liver in Cardiogenic Shock
Electrophysiologic Investigation of Brain Function in Endotoxin Shock
Catecholamines, Cyclic AMP and Metabolic Substrates after Anaphylaxis in the Rat
Catecholamines, cyclic AMP and Metabolic Substrates in Monkeys Subjected to Cytotropic Anaphylaxis
Morphological Study of Rabbits Myocardium in Endotoxin Shock
Effect of Fasting and Hemorrhagic Hypotension on Nickel Content of Different Organs in the Rat
Endorphins in the Pathophysiology of Hemorrhagic Shock
Changes in ACTH, STH, TSH, Prolactin, Thyroxine and Triiodthyronine during Endotoxin Shock in Rats
Electron Microscope Study of Cerebral Microcirculation in Rabbits during Endotoxin Shock
Regulation of Gluconeogenic Intermediates in Endotoxic and Septic Rat Livers
Hypertonic NaCl Infusions in the Treatment of Hypovolemic Shock: A Surprising Effect
Correlation between Liver Uptake of 14C-Endotoxin and 3H-Dexamethasone Binding in High Responder and Low Responder Mice
Coagulation Studies on Thoracic Duct Lymph in Hypovolemic Shock Dogs
Changes in the Biotransforming Activity of Hepatic Endoplasmic Reticulum in Rats Treated with E. Coli Endotoxin
The Effect of B. Coli Endotoxin on Gastric Evacuation and Intestinal Propulsion
Reactivity of the Adrenal Cortex, during Endotoxin Shock
Electrophoretic Mobility of Erythrocytes in Rabbits during Endotoxin Shock
Resetting of the Baroreceptor-Heart Rate Reflex in the Unanaesthetized Rat during and Following a Period of Hind Limb Ischaemia
Alterations of the Alveolar Surfactant in Haemorrhagic Shock
Intra-Aortic Infusions of Hypertonic NaCl do not Reverse Hypovolemic Shock
The Effect of Hepatic Mitochondrial Dysfunction on Gluconeogenesis in Hemorrhagic Shock
Changes in the Effective Renal Plasma Flow in Rabbits with Endotoxin Shock
In Vivo and In Vitro Effects of Endotoxin on Hepatic Membrane Transport of Na+, K+ and Ca2+
Protection of Myocardial Function in Hemorrhagic Shock
Kallikrein and Plasma Enzymes in Hemorrhagic Shock
The Role of the Blood-Brain Barrier in Endotoxic Shock. Experimental Studies on the Effects of Intravenous and Intracisternal Injections of Endotoxin
AV-Fistula Shock: A New Experimental Shock Model
Plasma Glucose and Insulin Levels in Rats during Endotoxin Shock
Two Cardiorespiratory Pattemis of Anaphylaxis in the Monkey
Hepatic Ultra-structural Changes during Splanchnic Shock in Dogs (Relation with Hepatic Microcirculation in Shock)
Changes in the Hepatic Micro-circulation during Splanchnic Shock Induced by In- and Outflow Occlusion of the Hepatic Vessels
Metabolic Changes in Burn Shock
Cerebrovascular Effects of Sustained Norepinephrine Infusion
Retransfusion Acidosis and Ventilation
Acid-Base Changes in the Blood of Rabbits in Endotoxin Shock
Anaerobic Metabolism and Oxygen Transport Indicators in Endotoxin Shock
Influence of BaCl2 on the Blood Flow in the Mesenteric Artery of Dogs under an Endotoxin Shock
Myofibrillar Alterations of Heart in Hemorrhagic Shock
Evolution of Lactacidemia during Treatment of Circulatory Shock
Experimental Researches on the Acid-Base Metabolism, Blood Gases and some Ventilatory Parameters within Exotoxic under Shock
Urinary Excretion of 3-Methylhistidine in Injured Rats
Closing Remarks
Index
About the Editor
Zs. Bíró
A. G. B. Kovách
J. J. Spitzer
