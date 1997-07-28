Homeopathy for Midwives
1st Edition
Description
This is a concise introduction to homeopathy for the midwife (and nurse-midwife). It starts with a brief introduction to the principles of homeopathy and the use of remedies. It then presents a series of full page tables to aid the midwife in rapid and clear assessment of the client's needs, and the remedy most likely to be appropriate. The text aims to give a quick and clear set of options for treatment by homeopathy.
Table of Contents
PART 1 UNDERSTANDING and USING HOMEOPATHY: Introduction. A Brief Homeopathic History. Homeopathic Remedies. Homeopathic Principles and Prescribing. Using This Book. PART 2 PREGNANCY: Abdominal Pain. Backache. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. Constipation. Cramping. Diarrhoea. Dizziness and Fainting. Frequency of Micturition. Gestational Hypertension. Haemorrhoids. Heartburn. Insomnia. Ligament Pain/Sciatica. Loss of Libido. Nausea and Vomiting. Threatened Abortion and Vaginal Bleeding. Vaginal Discharge. Varicose Veins. Leg and Vulva. PART 3 LABOUR: Emotional Shock. Failure to Progress. Fear. Ill-Effects of Drugs Taken During And/Or After Labour. Neonatal Respiratory Difficulties at Delivery. Pain Relief. Postpartum Haemorrhage. Retained Placenta PART 4 the PUERPERIUM: After Pains. Breast-Feeding and Breast Problems . Disorders of Urinary Tract and Micturition. Physical Trauma. Postnatal Depression. Puerperal Mania. Subinvolution And/Or Abnormal Lochia PART 5 the BABY: Colic. Constipation. Discharges from the Eye. Minor Skin Injuries. Neonatal Jaundice. Oral and Rectal Candidiasis. Sleeplessness. PART 6 MATERIA MEDICA. Remedy Pictures (Main Remedies) PART 7 APPENDICES. Remedy Pictures (Other Remedies). Remedy Abbreviations for Suggested Uses in Part 6. Glossary of Homeopathic Terms. Useful Addresses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 148
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 1997
- Published:
- 28th July 1997
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443057083
About the Author
Barbara Geraghty
Affiliations and Expertise
Registered Homeopath, London, UK