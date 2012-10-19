Homeland Security
1st Edition
The Essentials
Homeland Security: The Essentials expertly delineates the bedrock principles of preparing for, mitigating, managing, and recovering from emergencies and disasters. Taking as its starting point the content included in Introduction to Homeland Security, Fourth Edition, by the same author team, this new textbook lays a solid foundation for the study of present and future threats to our communities and to national security, and challenges readers to imagine more effective ways to manage these risks.
This concise version outlines the risks facing the US today and the structures we have put in place to deal with them. From cyber warfare to devastating tornados to car bombs, all hazards currently fall within the purview of the Department of Homeland Security. Yet the federal role must be closely aligned with the work of partners in the private sector. This book examines the challenges involved in these collaborative efforts. It retains the previous version's ample full-color illustrations, but in a streamlined and more affordable paperback format. A companion website offers material for student use, and the instructor-support web site includes an online Instructor’s Guide (complete with chapter summaries and a test bank containing multiple-choice, true-or-false questions, and essay questions); PowerPoint Lecture Slides and Interactive Video; and other new case-study material created for this text. The BH Learning Library offers support for teaching your students the key skills of critical thinking, writing, and research.
This book will appeal to students in Homeland Security and government/modern history programs; government officials and national policy-makers; private security and risk assessment professionals; professionals involved in state, federal, and private security training programs; and emergency management personnel.
- Highlights and expands on key content from the bestselling textbook Introduction to Homeland Security, 4th Edition
- Concisely delineates the bedrock principles of preparing for, mitigating, managing, and recovering from emergencies and disasters
- Instructor materials include Learning Library modules to support writing, critical thinking, and research skills
- Instructor websites offer valuable material for expanding the curriculum, including an Instructor's Guide, test banks, PPT Lecture Slides, and Interactive Video
Students in Homeland Security and government/modern history programs; government officials and national policy-makers, private security and risk assessment professionals, state, federal, and private security training programs, emergency management personnel.
Dedication
Acknowledgments
Introduction
1. Homeland Security: The Concept, the Organization
What You Will Learn
Introduction
A New Concept of Homeland Security
The Department of Homeland Security
Other Federal Departments Responsible for the Homeland Security Enterprise
Conclusion
Key Terms
Review Questions
References
2. Historic Overview of the Terrorist Threat
What You Will Learn
Introduction
Before It Was Called Homeland Security: From the 1800s to the Creation of FEMA
World Trade Center Bombing
Murrah Federal Building Bombing
Khobar Towers Bombing, Saudi Arabia
USS Cole Bombing, Yemen
September 11 Attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon
The Creation of the Department of Homeland Security: 2001–2004
Homeland Security Focus on Terrorism Results in a Disaster: Hurricane Katrina and Its Aftermath
Obama Administration
Conclusion
Key Terms
References
3. Hazards
What You Will Learn
Introduction
The Hazards
Natural Hazards
Technological Hazards
Terrorism Hazards
Conventional Explosives and Secondary Devices
Chemical Agents
Biological Agents
Nuclear/Radiological
Combined Hazards
Difficulty of Predicting Terror Attacks in the United States
Conclusion
Key Terms
Review Questions
References
4. Governmental Homeland Security Structures
What You Will Learn
Introduction
Department of Homeland Security Organizational Chart
The Office of the Secretary of Homeland Security
Agency Reorganization
DHS Budget
Other Agencies Participating in Community-Level Funding
Activities by State and Local Organizations
Homeland Security Activity of State and Tribal Governments
Local Government Homeland Security Activities
Homeland Security Role of Nongovernmental Organizations (NGOs)
Conclusion
Key Terms
Review Questions
References
5. Intelligence and Counterterrorism
What You Will Learn
Introduction
The Intelligence Community (IC)
Office of the Director of National Intelligence
Defense Intelligence Agency
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (Department of Justice)
National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency(NGA)
National Reconnaissance Office
National Security Agency
DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis(I&A)
Department of State Bureau of Intelligence and Research
Conclusion
Key Terms
Review Questions
References
6. Border Security, Immigration, and Customs Enforcement
What You Will Learn
Introduction
Border Security
Immigration
Customs Enforcement
Border Security, Immigration, and Customs in the Department of Homeland Security
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
The U.S. Coast Guard
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
Office of US-VISIT
Conclusion
Key Terms
Review Questions
References
7. Transportation Safety and Security
What You Will Learn
Introduction
The Transportation Network
The Transportation Security Administration
TSA Components
Trucking Security
Ports and Shipping Security
Bus Transportation Security
Railway Transportation Security
Intermodal Security
Conclusion
Key Terms
Review Questions
References
8. Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection
What You Will Learn
Introduction
Cybersecurity
DHS Cybersecurity Efforts
Department of Defense
Other Federal Agencies
Response to the 9/11 Commission Recommendations
Recent Initiatives
Critical Infrastructure Protection
State and Local Governments
Private Sector
International
Conclusion
Key Terms
References
9. All-Hazards Emergency Response and Recovery
What You Will Learn
Introduction
Response Processes
Legislative Actions
First-Responder Roles and Responsibilities
Local Emergency Managers
State Response
Volunteer Group Response
DHS Response Agencies
Other Response Agencies
National Incident Management System (NIMS)
Federal Response
National Response Framework (NRF)
Recovery
FEMA’S Individual Assistance Recovery Programs
Public Assistance Programs
Conclusion
Key Terms
Review Questions
References
10. Mitigation, Prevention, and Preparedness
What You Will Learn
Introduction
Mitigation Plans, Actions, and Programs
Prevention Actions and Programs
Preparedness Actions and Programs
Preparedness Against Biological and Chemical Attacks and Accidents
Comprehensive Medical and Health Incident Management System
Nuclear and Radiological Preparedness
Terrorism Preparedness and Mitigation: Community Issues
The Role of the Private Sector in Mitigation and Preparedness Activities
Exercises to Foster Preparedness
Conclusion
Key Terms
Review Questions
References
11. Communications
What You Will Learn
Introduction
Risk Communication
Warning
Crisis Communications
Conclusion
Key Terms
Review Questions
References
12. Science and Technology
What You Will Learn
Introduction
Overview of Involved Agencies and Budgets
Department of Homeland Security
R&D Efforts Focused on Weapons of Mass Destruction
Efforts Aimed at Information and Infrastructure
Laboratories and Research Facilities
R&D Efforts External to the Department of Homeland Security
Conclusion
Key Terms
Review Questions
References
13. The Future of Homeland Security
Introduction
The FEMA History Lesson
Lessons for Homeland Security from the FEMA Experience
The Future of Emergency Management in Homeland Security
Conclusion
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2013
- Published:
- 19th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124158689
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124158030
Jane Bullock
Jane A. Bullock has worked in emergency management for over 20 years most recently as the Chief of Staff to James Lee Witt the Director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). In this position Ms. Bullock served as principal advisor to the Director on all Agency programmatic and administrative activities, provided advice and recommendations to the Director on policies required to carry out the mission of the agency; managed the day-to-day operations of the Agency; directed, monitored, and evaluated Agency strategic and communication processes; and oversaw administration of the Agency’s resources, including the disaster relief fund. Represented the Director and the Administration with Congress, State and municipal governments, foreign officials, constituent groups and the media. Served as a principal spokesperson for the Agency’s programs both before, during and after disasters. Chief architect of FEMA’s Project Impact: Building Disaster Resistant Communities, a nationwide effort by communities and businesses to implement prevention and risk reduction programs. Principal on a project to create National Disaster Response and Mitigation system for Argentina and in six Central American and Caribbean countries. Served as part of the Clinton Administration’s communications team for the Y2K issue.
Founding partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC; Former Chief of Staff to the Director of FEMA
George Haddow currently serves as an Adjunct Professor at the Homeland Security Studies program at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. Prior to jpining academia, Mr. Haddow worked for eight years in the Office of the Director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as the White House Liaison and the deputy Chief of Staff. He is a founding partner of Bullock and Haddow LLC, a disaster management consulting firm.
Founding partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC; Adjunct Professor, Homeland Security Studies, Tulane University, New Orleans, LA, USA
Damon P. Coppola is a Partner with Bullock and Haddow LLC, a disaster management consulting firm. He has extensive experience in disaster preparedness and planning through his work with the World Bank Group; The Institute for Crisis, Disaster, and Risk Management; the US Army Corps of Engineers; and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, among others. Mr. Coppola is the author of Introduction to International Disaster Management (Butterworth-Heinemann), and co-author of Introduction to Homeland Security (Butterworth-Heinemann) and Hazards Risk Management (The Federal Emergency Management Agency). He has also been published in several industry journals, including Disaster Prevention and Management, The Beacon, The American Society of Professional Emergency Planners Journal, and The International Association of Emergency Managers Newsletter, among others. Mr. Coppola holds an M.E.M in Crisis, Emergency, and Risk Management from George Washington University.
Partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC, Singapore