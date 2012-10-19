Homeland Security - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124158030, 9780124158689

Homeland Security

1st Edition

The Essentials

Authors: Jane Bullock George Haddow Damon Coppola
eBook ISBN: 9780124158689
Paperback ISBN: 9780124158030
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 19th October 2012
Page Count: 384
Description

Homeland Security: The Essentials expertly delineates the bedrock principles of preparing for, mitigating, managing, and recovering from emergencies and disasters. Taking as its starting point the content included in Introduction to Homeland Security, Fourth Edition, by the same author team, this new textbook lays a solid foundation for the study of present and future threats to our communities and to national security, and challenges readers to imagine more effective ways to manage these risks.

This concise version outlines the risks facing the US today and the structures we have put in place to deal with them. From cyber warfare to devastating tornados to car bombs, all hazards currently fall within the purview of the Department of Homeland Security. Yet the federal role must be closely aligned with the work of partners in the private sector. This book examines the challenges involved in these collaborative efforts. It retains the previous version's ample full-color illustrations, but in a streamlined and more affordable paperback format. A companion website offers material for student use, and the instructor-support web site includes an online Instructor’s Guide (complete with chapter summaries and a test bank containing multiple-choice, true-or-false questions, and essay questions); PowerPoint Lecture Slides and Interactive Video; and other new case-study material created for this text. The BH Learning Library offers support for teaching your students the key skills of critical thinking, writing, and research.

This book will appeal to students in Homeland Security and government/modern history programs; government officials and national policy-makers; private security and risk assessment professionals; professionals involved in state, federal, and private security training programs; and emergency management personnel.

Key Features

  • Highlights and expands on key content from the bestselling textbook Introduction to Homeland Security, 4th Edition
  • Concisely delineates the bedrock principles of preparing for, mitigating, managing, and recovering from emergencies and disasters
  • Instructor materials include Learning Library modules to support writing, critical thinking, and research skills
  • Instructor websites offer valuable material for expanding the curriculum, including an Instructor's Guide, test banks, PPT Lecture Slides, and Interactive Video

Readership

Students in Homeland Security and government/modern history programs; government officials and national policy-makers, private security and risk assessment professionals, state, federal, and private security training programs, emergency management personnel.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Acknowledgments

Introduction

1. Homeland Security: The Concept, the Organization

What You Will Learn

Introduction

A New Concept of Homeland Security

The Department of Homeland Security

Other Federal Departments Responsible for the Homeland Security Enterprise

Conclusion

Key Terms

Review Questions

References

2. Historic Overview of the Terrorist Threat

What You Will Learn

Introduction

Before It Was Called Homeland Security: From the 1800s to the Creation of FEMA

World Trade Center Bombing

Murrah Federal Building Bombing

Khobar Towers Bombing, Saudi Arabia

USS Cole Bombing, Yemen

September 11 Attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon

The Creation of the Department of Homeland Security: 2001–2004

Homeland Security Focus on Terrorism Results in a Disaster: Hurricane Katrina and Its Aftermath

Obama Administration

Conclusion

Key Terms

References

3. Hazards

What You Will Learn

Introduction

The Hazards

Natural Hazards

Technological Hazards

Terrorism Hazards

Conventional Explosives and Secondary Devices

Chemical Agents

Biological Agents

Nuclear/Radiological

Combined Hazards

Difficulty of Predicting Terror Attacks in the United States

Conclusion

Key Terms

Review Questions

References

4. Governmental Homeland Security Structures

What You Will Learn

Introduction

Department of Homeland Security Organizational Chart

The Office of the Secretary of Homeland Security

Agency Reorganization

DHS Budget

Other Agencies Participating in Community-Level Funding

Activities by State and Local Organizations

Homeland Security Activity of State and Tribal Governments

Local Government Homeland Security Activities

Homeland Security Role of Nongovernmental Organizations (NGOs)

Conclusion

Key Terms

Review Questions

References

5. Intelligence and Counterterrorism

What You Will Learn

Introduction

The Intelligence Community (IC)

Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Defense Intelligence Agency

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (Department of Justice)

National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency(NGA)

National Reconnaissance Office

National Security Agency

DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis(I&A)

Department of State Bureau of Intelligence and Research

Conclusion

Key Terms

Review Questions

References

6. Border Security, Immigration, and Customs Enforcement

What You Will Learn

Introduction

Border Security

Immigration

Customs Enforcement

Border Security, Immigration, and Customs in the Department of Homeland Security

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The U.S. Coast Guard

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

Office of US-VISIT

Conclusion

Key Terms

Review Questions

References

7. Transportation Safety and Security

What You Will Learn

Introduction

The Transportation Network

The Transportation Security Administration

TSA Components

Trucking Security

Ports and Shipping Security

Bus Transportation Security

Railway Transportation Security

Intermodal Security

Conclusion

Key Terms

Review Questions

References

8. Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection

What You Will Learn

Introduction

Cybersecurity

DHS Cybersecurity Efforts

Department of Defense

Other Federal Agencies

Response to the 9/11 Commission Recommendations

Recent Initiatives

Critical Infrastructure Protection

State and Local Governments

Private Sector

International

Conclusion

Key Terms

References

9. All-Hazards Emergency Response and Recovery

What You Will Learn

Introduction

Response Processes

Legislative Actions

First-Responder Roles and Responsibilities

Local Emergency Managers

State Response

Volunteer Group Response

DHS Response Agencies

Other Response Agencies

National Incident Management System (NIMS)

Federal Response

National Response Framework (NRF)

Recovery

FEMA’S Individual Assistance Recovery Programs

Public Assistance Programs

Conclusion

Key Terms

Review Questions

References

10. Mitigation, Prevention, and Preparedness

What You Will Learn

Introduction

Mitigation Plans, Actions, and Programs

Prevention Actions and Programs

Preparedness Actions and Programs

Preparedness Against Biological and Chemical Attacks and Accidents

Comprehensive Medical and Health Incident Management System

Nuclear and Radiological Preparedness

Terrorism Preparedness and Mitigation: Community Issues

The Role of the Private Sector in Mitigation and Preparedness Activities

Exercises to Foster Preparedness

Conclusion

Key Terms

Review Questions

References

11. Communications

What You Will Learn

Introduction

Risk Communication

Warning

Crisis Communications

Conclusion

Key Terms

Review Questions

References

12. Science and Technology

What You Will Learn

Introduction

Overview of Involved Agencies and Budgets

Department of Homeland Security

R&D Efforts Focused on Weapons of Mass Destruction

Efforts Aimed at Information and Infrastructure

Laboratories and Research Facilities

R&D Efforts External to the Department of Homeland Security

Conclusion

Key Terms

Review Questions

References

13. The Future of Homeland Security

Introduction

The FEMA History Lesson

Lessons for Homeland Security from the FEMA Experience

The Future of Emergency Management in Homeland Security

Conclusion

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780124158689
Paperback ISBN:
9780124158030

About the Author

Jane Bullock

Jane A. Bullock has worked in emergency management for over 20 years most recently as the Chief of Staff to James Lee Witt the Director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). In this position Ms. Bullock served as principal advisor to the Director on all Agency programmatic and administrative activities, provided advice and recommendations to the Director on policies required to carry out the mission of the agency; managed the day-to-day operations of the Agency; directed, monitored, and evaluated Agency strategic and communication processes; and oversaw administration of the Agency’s resources, including the disaster relief fund. Represented the Director and the Administration with Congress, State and municipal governments, foreign officials, constituent groups and the media. Served as a principal spokesperson for the Agency’s programs both before, during and after disasters. Chief architect of FEMA’s Project Impact: Building Disaster Resistant Communities, a nationwide effort by communities and businesses to implement prevention and risk reduction programs. Principal on a project to create National Disaster Response and Mitigation system for Argentina and in six Central American and Caribbean countries. Served as part of the Clinton Administration’s communications team for the Y2K issue.

Affiliations and Expertise

Founding partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC; Former Chief of Staff to the Director of FEMA

George Haddow

George Haddow

George Haddow currently serves as an Adjunct Professor at the Homeland Security Studies program at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. Prior to jpining academia, Mr. Haddow worked for eight years in the Office of the Director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as the White House Liaison and the deputy Chief of Staff. He is a founding partner of Bullock and Haddow LLC, a disaster management consulting firm.

Affiliations and Expertise

Founding partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC; Adjunct Professor, Homeland Security Studies, Tulane University, New Orleans, LA, USA

Damon Coppola

Damon P. Coppola is a Partner with Bullock and Haddow LLC, a disaster management consulting firm. He has extensive experience in disaster preparedness and planning through his work with the World Bank Group; The Institute for Crisis, Disaster, and Risk Management; the US Army Corps of Engineers; and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, among others. Mr. Coppola is the author of Introduction to International Disaster Management (Butterworth-Heinemann), and co-author of Introduction to Homeland Security (Butterworth-Heinemann) and Hazards Risk Management (The Federal Emergency Management Agency). He has also been published in several industry journals, including Disaster Prevention and Management, The Beacon, The American Society of Professional Emergency Planners Journal, and The International Association of Emergency Managers Newsletter, among others. Mr. Coppola holds an M.E.M in Crisis, Emergency, and Risk Management from George Washington University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC, Singapore

Ratings and Reviews

