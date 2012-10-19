Homeland Security: The Essentials expertly delineates the bedrock principles of preparing for, mitigating, managing, and recovering from emergencies and disasters. Taking as its starting point the content included in Introduction to Homeland Security, Fourth Edition, by the same author team, this new textbook lays a solid foundation for the study of present and future threats to our communities and to national security, and challenges readers to imagine more effective ways to manage these risks.

This concise version outlines the risks facing the US today and the structures we have put in place to deal with them. From cyber warfare to devastating tornados to car bombs, all hazards currently fall within the purview of the Department of Homeland Security. Yet the federal role must be closely aligned with the work of partners in the private sector. This book examines the challenges involved in these collaborative efforts. It retains the previous version's ample full-color illustrations, but in a streamlined and more affordable paperback format. A companion website offers material for student use, and the instructor-support web site includes an online Instructor’s Guide (complete with chapter summaries and a test bank containing multiple-choice, true-or-false questions, and essay questions); PowerPoint Lecture Slides and Interactive Video; and other new case-study material created for this text. The BH Learning Library offers support for teaching your students the key skills of critical thinking, writing, and research.

This book will appeal to students in Homeland Security and government/modern history programs; government officials and national policy-makers; private security and risk assessment professionals; professionals involved in state, federal, and private security training programs; and emergency management personnel.