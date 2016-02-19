Holography reviews advances in the field of holography and its various applications in areas such as interferometry, microscopy, and acoustics. Topics range from acoustic holography to image multiplexing, formation of images in holography, and holography by computer. Some experiments based on Gabor's holography are also presented. This book is comprised of five chapters and begins with an overview of the fundamentals of holography, with particular reference to spatial and temporal coherence, diffraction at finite and infinite distances, and filtering of spatial frequencies. The reader is then introduced to the principles and applications of holography, focusing on the geometric optics and aberrations of holograms as well as interferometry and microscopy. The following chapters explore how images are produced and reconstructed using a hologram and explain how to detect the differences between two images. Three main types of synthetic holograms are also considered: binary holograms, holograms with several intensity levels, and the holograms called kinoforms. The last chapter is devoted to optical filtering and pattern recognition. This monograph will be of value to physicists and researchers as well as to those interested in how holography works.

Table of Contents



Preface

Translator's Note

Chapter 1 Fundamentals

1.1. Amplitude and Phase Variations of a Light Wave

1.2. Can the Phase Variations of a Transparent Object Be Made Visible

1.3. Spatial Coherence

1.4. Temporal Coherence

1.5. Coherence with Lasers

1.6. Diffraction at Infinite and at Finite Distances

1.7. Diffraction by an Amplitude Grating

1.8. Diffraction by a Phase Grating

1.9. Diffraction by a Sinusoidal Grating

1.10. Photograph of a Sinusoidal Amplitude Grating

1.11. "Bleached" Photographs

1.12. Diffraction by a Circular Grating. Photograph of a Circular Grating

1.13. Filtering the Spatial Frequencies

1.14. Photograph of a Stationary Wave Pattern

Chapter 2 Principles and Applications of Holography

2.1. Historical Introduction

2.2. Reconstruction of the Image of a Point of Light

2.3. Reconstruction of a Three-dimensional Image of Any Object. Fresnel Hologram

2.4. Effect of the Resolution of the Photographic Emulsion on the Recording of a Hologram

2.5. Coherence Length of the Waves Emitted by the Source

2.6. Coherent Background Produced by a Spherical Wave

2.7. Relation between Points on the Object and the Hologram

2.8. Geometric Optics of Holograms

2.9. Aberrations of Holograms

2.10. Fourier Holograms

2.11. Holography with Spatially Incoherent Object Light

2.12. Effect of the Thickness of the Photographic Emulsion

2.13. Color Holography

2.14. Phase Holograms

2.15. Application of Holography to Interferometry

2.16. Interferometry with a Diffusing Screen

2.17. Interferometry with Diffusely Reflecting Objects

2.18. Interferometry of Moving Objects

2.19. Hologram Recorded through a Phase-Distorting Medium

2.20. Fourier Holograms and Optical Filtering

2.21. Application of Holography to Microscopy

2.22. Acoustic Holography

Chapter 3 Formation of Images in Holography

3.1. Recording the Phase and Amplitude of Light from a Point Source

3.2. Reconstruction of the Image of the Point Source

3.3. Arbitrary Object

3.4. Remark on the Study of the Images Produced by a Hologram

3.5. Geometry for Recording Holograms and Reconstructing Images

3.6. Holographic Interferometry

3.7. Holographic Interferometry Using Ground Glass

3.8. Holographic Interferometry Using High Transmittance Diffusing Screens

3.9. Some Experiments Based on Gabor's Holography

3.10. Holography with Moving Objects

3.11. The Zone Plate in Holography

3.12. Image Multiplexing

3.13. Detecting the Differences between Two Images

Chapter 4 Holography by Computer

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Binary Holograms of the Fourier Type

4.3. Multilevel Holograms. Kinoforms

Chapter 5 Optical Filtering and Pattern Recognition

5.1. The Fresnel-Kirchhoff Integral

5.2. Phase Shift for a Wave Going through a Thin Lens

5.3. Amplitude in the Focal Plane of a Lens When a Diffracting Object is Placed against the Lens

5.4. Diffracting Object Located a Distance d from the Lens

5.5. Optical Filtering with Coherent Light

5.6. Matched Filter

5.7. Object Filtering with a Filter That is the Fourier Transform of a Given Signal (Matched Filter)

5.8. Pattern Recognition by the Autocorrelation Method

Bibliography

Subject Index