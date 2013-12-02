Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323266604, 9780323266611

Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, Volume 28-1

1st Edition

Authors: Volker Diehl
eBook ISBN: 9780323266611
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323266604
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2013
Description

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics is focused on Hodgkin's Lymphoma and covers such topics as First HRS-cell line L428 and the detection of the CD-30 Antigen , “Normal“ CD30-B-lymphocytes, CD-30-Antigen, Combination-Chemo-Radiotherapy, Early intensification (escBEACOPP), Customized/Targeted Therapy, and more.

About the Authors

Volker Diehl Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Koeln

