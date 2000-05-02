HLA in Health and Disease
2nd Edition
Description
This comprehensive and definitive work succeeds and expands on the highly successful HLA and Disease published in 1994. This new edition has been updated, redesigned and reorganised into three sections making it an invaluable reference.
The introductory section summarises current knowledge on the structure, function, genetics and evolution of the HLA system. It clarifies its complex and ever changing nomenclature and discusses the mechanisms underlying disease associations with HLA alleles. The second section deals with the importance of HLA in the context of different clinical specialities. Individual chapters describe the association between HLA polymorphism and each disease. The final section features chapters on current laboratory practice in histocompatibility and tissue typing.
HLA in Health and Disease is essential reading for basic and clinical researchers working in immunology and immunogenetics, transplantation medicine and autoimmunity. It will also be of interest to anyone in the fields of rheumatology, diabetology, nephrology, allergy, dermatology, neurology, endocrinology, cancer biology, respiratory medicine, haematology, molecular biology and biochemistry.
Key Features
- Structure, function and genetics of HLA
- HLA nomenclature
- Evolution of HLA polymorphisms
- HLA associations in arthritis and rheumatology, renal disease, neurology, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology, respiratory disease, ophthalmology, infections, dermatology and psychiatry
- HLA and organ transplantation
- Serological and PCR-based methods in HLA typing
- Cellular techniques in testing histocompatibility
- Edited and written by an international panel of experts in the field
Readership
Graduate biologists, junior hospital doctors undertaking research, immunology researchers, and teachers of basic science or medical courses at undergraduate/postgraduate levels
Table of Contents
Introduction to the HLA System:
P. Travers, Structure of Class I and II Molecules.
C.M. Milner, R.D. Campbell and J. Trowsdale, Molecular Genetics of the Human MHC.
R.J. Baker and A.N. Warrens, The Biology of MHC Molecules.
C. AuPeh, A.W. Purcell, and J. McCluskey, The Function of MHC Molecules: Antigen Presentation.
T.J. Vyse and B. Morley, The Analysis of Genetic Susceptibility.
A. Warrens, Appendix.
A. Warrens and R. Lechler, Mechanisms of HLA and Disease Associations.
Disease Associations:
G.T. Nepom, HLA-Associations with Rheumatoid Arthritis.
P. Bowness, HLA and the Spondylarthopathies.
R. Phelps and A. Rees, The HLA Complex in Renal Disease.
J. Hillert and A. Fogdell-Hahn, HLA Associations in Neurological Diseases.
G.T. Nepom, Type 1 Diabetes (IDDM).
A.P. Weetman, Endocrinology.
L.M. Sollid, A. Spurkland, and E. Thorsby, HLA Associations in Gastrointestinal Diseases.
J.S. Pulido and J.W. Steilein, HLA and the Eye.
P.A. Glynne and N.M. Price, HLA and Infectious Diseases.
M.C. Pickering, M. Perraudeau, and M. Walport, The Systemic Vasculitides, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, and Sjögren's Syndrome.
A. Friedman, Association of the HLA System with Dermatological Diseases.
R. Baker and G. Opelz, HLA and Transplantation: Alloimmune Response and the Role of HLA Matching in Clinical Transplantation.
P. Wright, V. Nimgaonkar, R. Ganguli, and R. Murray, Psychiatric Disease.
Definition of HLA Polymorphism:
J.J. van Rood, The History of the Discovery of HLA.
P. Dyer, S. Martin, and R. Stanford, Serological Methods in HLA Typing.
P. Mason and R. Lechler, Cellular Methods in Testing Histocompatibility.
H. Erlich, PCR-Based Methods in HLA Typing.
J. Bodmer, W.F. Bodmer, and S. Marsh, HLA Nomenclature: The Name of the Rose.
R. Bontrop and J. Kaufman, Evolution of HLA Polymorphisms.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 2nd May 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080573991
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124403154
About the Editor
Robert Lechler
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College School of Medicine, Hammersmith Hospital, London, U.K.
Anthony Warrens
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College School of Medicine, Hammersmith Hospital, London, U.K.
Reviews
Praise for the First Edition
"The text is clear and comprehensible with excellent diagrams and charts. This book is to be recommended to all rheumatologists as a valuable addition to their libraries." --RHEUMATOLOGY IN EUROPE
"This volume reviews the progress achieved in the field of HLA biology, it also highlights areas for future investigation... The volume can be recommended for the interested scientist and scholar." --JOURNAL OF THYMOLOGY
"Not only does this volume review the progress that has been made in the field of HLA biology during the past decade, it also highlights the areas in which future developments are likely to occur." --JOURNAL OF INVESTIGATIONAL ALLERGOLOGY AND CLINICAL IMMUNOLOGY