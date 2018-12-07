HLA and Disease, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 38-4
1st Edition
Authors: Julio Delgado Eszter Lazar-Molnar
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323642200
eBook ISBN: 9780323642439
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2018
Table of Contents
- HLA and Disease Associations: A Broader Perspective
2. HLA Typing by Next-Generation Sequencing
3. Diversity of Killer Cell Immunoglobulin-Like Receptors and Disease
4. Technical Aspects of Crossmatching in Transplantation
5. The Role of HLA in Celiac Disease Diagnostics
6. HLA Associations in Drug Hypersensitivity Reactions
7. HLA in BMT
8. Maintaining the Health of the Renal Allograft: Laboratory and Histologic Monitoring after Kidney Transplantation
9. HLA Epitope Matching in Solid Organ Transplantation
10. Recent Advancements in the Assessment of Renal Transplant Dysfunction with an Emphasis on Microarray Molecular Diagnostics
Description
This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, edited by Drs. Julio Delgado and Eszter Lazar-Molnar, will focus on HLA and Disease. Topics include, but are not limited to, The potential impact of NGS in HLA and disease association studies, HLA typing by NGS, HLA Antibody Testing: Evolution and Challenges, Diversity of killer cell immunoglobulin-like receptors and disease, Technical Aspects of Crossmatching in Transplantation, HLA Markers in Celiac Disease, HLA Associations in Drug Hypersensitivity Reactions, HLA in BMT, Post-transplant monitoring, HLA epitope matching in transplantation, and Molecular Testing in Post-Transplant Monitoring.
