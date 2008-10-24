HIV Prevention - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123742353, 9780080921297

HIV Prevention

1st Edition

A Comprehensive Approach

Editors: Kenneth Mayer H.F. Pizer
eBook ISBN: 9780080921297
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123742353
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th October 2008
Page Count: 696
Description

HIV/AIDS continues to be the pandemic of our times and there has not been a comprehensive medically based AIDS prevention book published in the last 5 years. It is estimated that 36 to 45 million people including 2-3 million children already are infected worldwide and an additional 4-7 million more are infected each year. There are about 6,000 new infections daily and about 12 million AIDS orphans. People receiving AIDS treatments feel well and have no detectable viral load, but still can infect others. And even when a vaccine is found, it will take many years before it can be administered across the developing world.

Key Features

  • Discusses all aspects of AIDS prevention, from epidemiology, molecular immunology and virology to the principles of broad-based public health prevention interventions.

  • Special focus on the array of interventions that have been proven effective through rigorous study

  • Identifies new trends in HIV/AID epidemiology and their impact on creating and implementing prevention interventions

  • Incorporates virology, biology, infectious diseases, vaccinology, microbicides and research methodologies into AIDS prevention

Readership

Primary: Researchers and specialists in infectious diseases, public and global health, epidemiology, virology, immunology and behavioural sciences working on AIDS/HIV.

Secondary: Health practitioners, graduate students in the above areas, NGOs and foundations.

Table of Contents

Introduction

I. Section I: Contexts and Principles: epidemiology, applied virology, microbiology, infectious disease and behavioural psychology applied to the design of AIDS prevention interventions

Chapter 1: Current And Future Trends: Implications For Prevention Chapter 2. Biology of HIV Transmission Chapter 3: Principles and Theories of Behavior Applied to HIV Prevention

II. Section II: Evidence-Based Prevention Interventions: programs for at-risk populations

Chapter 4. Individual Interventions Chapter 5. Dyadic and Group Interventions Chapter 6. Structural Interventions in Societal Contexts Chapter 7: Voluntary Counselling and Testing Chapter 8: Interventions With Men Who Have Sex With Men Chapter 9. Interventions With Injecting Drug Users Chapter 10: Interventions With Sex Workers Chapter 11: Interventions With Youth in High Prevalence Areas Chapter 12: Interventions With Incarcerated and Institutionalized Persons Chapter 13. Preventing Perinatal Transmission

III. Policy, Technology and Research: Biomedical technologies for prevention, testing and research

Chapter 14. Harm Reduction and Public Health Chapter 15. STD Control for HIV Prevention Chapter 16 Using Antiretrovirals to Prevent HIV Transmission Chapter 17 Microbicides Chapter 18 Vaccines Chapter 19. Program Monitoring and Evaluation

Details

No. of pages:
696
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080921297
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123742353

About the Editor

Kenneth Mayer

Affiliations and Expertise

Brown University, Providence, RI, USA

H.F. Pizer

Affiliations and Expertise

Health Care Strategies, Inc., Cambridge, MA, USA

Reviews

