HIV Prevention
1st Edition
A Comprehensive Approach
Description
HIV/AIDS continues to be the pandemic of our times and there has not been a comprehensive medically based AIDS prevention book published in the last 5 years. It is estimated that 36 to 45 million people including 2-3 million children already are infected worldwide and an additional 4-7 million more are infected each year. There are about 6,000 new infections daily and about 12 million AIDS orphans. People receiving AIDS treatments feel well and have no detectable viral load, but still can infect others. And even when a vaccine is found, it will take many years before it can be administered across the developing world.
Key Features
Discusses all aspects of AIDS prevention, from epidemiology, molecular immunology and virology to the principles of broad-based public health prevention interventions.
Special focus on the array of interventions that have been proven effective through rigorous study
Identifies new trends in HIV/AID epidemiology and their impact on creating and implementing prevention interventions
Incorporates virology, biology, infectious diseases, vaccinology, microbicides and research methodologies into AIDS prevention
Readership
Primary: Researchers and specialists in infectious diseases, public and global health, epidemiology, virology, immunology and behavioural sciences working on AIDS/HIV.
Secondary: Health practitioners, graduate students in the above areas, NGOs and foundations.
Table of Contents
Introduction
I. Section I: Contexts and Principles: epidemiology, applied virology, microbiology, infectious disease and behavioural psychology applied to the design of AIDS prevention interventions
Chapter 1: Current And Future Trends: Implications For Prevention Chapter 2. Biology of HIV Transmission Chapter 3: Principles and Theories of Behavior Applied to HIV Prevention
II. Section II: Evidence-Based Prevention Interventions: programs for at-risk populations
Chapter 4. Individual Interventions Chapter 5. Dyadic and Group Interventions Chapter 6. Structural Interventions in Societal Contexts Chapter 7: Voluntary Counselling and Testing Chapter 8: Interventions With Men Who Have Sex With Men Chapter 9. Interventions With Injecting Drug Users Chapter 10: Interventions With Sex Workers Chapter 11: Interventions With Youth in High Prevalence Areas Chapter 12: Interventions With Incarcerated and Institutionalized Persons Chapter 13. Preventing Perinatal Transmission
III. Policy, Technology and Research: Biomedical technologies for prevention, testing and research
Chapter 14. Harm Reduction and Public Health Chapter 15. STD Control for HIV Prevention Chapter 16 Using Antiretrovirals to Prevent HIV Transmission Chapter 17 Microbicides Chapter 18 Vaccines Chapter 19. Program Monitoring and Evaluation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 24th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080921297
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123742353
About the Editor
Kenneth Mayer
Affiliations and Expertise
Brown University, Providence, RI, USA
H.F. Pizer
Affiliations and Expertise
Health Care Strategies, Inc., Cambridge, MA, USA
Reviews
