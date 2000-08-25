HIV: Molecular Biology and Pathogenesis: Viral Mechanisms, Volume 48

Praise for the Serial

"Recommended not only to pharmacologists but also to all those in related disciplines." --NATURE

"Superb reading material." --JOURNAL OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES

"The works do represent an extensive compilation of recent data by outstanding researchers in this area. They are generally scientifically excellent, the bibliographies are good, and the individual reports are clear, concise, and extremely well illustrated." --H.E. Kaufmann in CHEMOTHERAPY