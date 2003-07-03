HIV In Pregnancy and Childbirth - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750653251

HIV In Pregnancy and Childbirth

2nd Edition

Authors: Jane Kennedy
Paperback ISBN: 9780750653251
Imprint: Books for Midwives
Published Date: 3rd July 2003
Page Count: 176
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This practical guide addresses the issues of HIV infection and its implications for both the pregnant woman and the midwife. It covers epidemiology, transmission, the disease progress, and the provisions of holistic pregnancy care.

Table of Contents

1 The Virus

2 Global epidemiology

3 The course of HIV disease

4 Transmission of HIV to mother and child

5 Laboratory testing for HIV infection

6 Testing for HIV infection for the childbearing woman

7 Care during pregnancy, birth and the postnatal period

8 Care of the infant

9 Health care workers and HIV infection

10 Personal perspectives
References
Appendices
Index

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Books for Midwives 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Books for Midwives
Paperback ISBN:
9780750653251

About the Author

Jane Kennedy

Affiliations and Expertise

Midwife and HIV Counsellor, St Thomas' Hospital, King's Healthcare Trust, London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.