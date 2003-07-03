HIV In Pregnancy and Childbirth
2nd Edition
Authors: Jane Kennedy
Paperback ISBN: 9780750653251
Imprint: Books for Midwives
Published Date: 3rd July 2003
Page Count: 176
Description
This practical guide addresses the issues of HIV infection and its implications for both the pregnant woman and the midwife. It covers epidemiology, transmission, the disease progress, and the provisions of holistic pregnancy care.
Table of Contents
1 The Virus
2 Global epidemiology
3 The course of HIV disease
4 Transmission of HIV to mother and child
5 Laboratory testing for HIV infection
6 Testing for HIV infection for the childbearing woman
7 Care during pregnancy, birth and the postnatal period
8 Care of the infant
9 Health care workers and HIV infection
10 Personal perspectives
References
Appendices
Index
About the Author
Jane Kennedy
Affiliations and Expertise
Midwife and HIV Counsellor, St Thomas' Hospital, King's Healthcare Trust, London, UK
