HIV I: Molecular Biology and Pathogenesis: Clinical Applications, Volume 56
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
HIV Therapeutics: Past, Present, and Future
HIV Drug Resistance and Viral Fitness
Inhibitors of HIV-1 Reverse Transcriptase
HIV-I Protease: Maturation, Enzyme Specificity, and Drug Resistance
HIV-I Integrase Inhibitors: Past, Present, and Future
Selection of HIV Replication Inhibitors: Chemistry and Biology
Maturation or assembly inhibitor compounds against HIV-1
HIV-I Gene Therapy: Promise for the Future
Assessment of HIV Vaccine Development: Past, Present, and Future
CTL immunity approaches for HIV-1 vaccines
humoral immunity approaches for HIV-1 vaccines.
HIV-I-Associated Central Nervous System Dysfunction
Molecular Mechanisms of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type I Mother-Infact Transmission
Molecular Epidemiology of HIV-I: An Example of Asia
Simian Immunodeficiency Virus Infection of Monkeys as a Model System for the Study of AIDS Pathogenesis, Treatment and Prevention
Animal Models for AIDS Pathogenesis
SCID-hu mouse models for studying HIV-AIDS and for drug testing.
Description
Although it is one of the most-widely studied viruses, many mysteries still remain about HIV. Covering the latest advances and challenges associated with clinical application of new antiviral drugs and vaccines, this revised edition is a companion to Murad: HIV-1: Molecular Biology and Pathogenesis, Second Edition. Leading investigators in HIV research present a timely picture of the molecular mechanisms which guide HIV-1 expression and replication and provide the most current clinical strategies for combating this virus.
Key Features
- The latest developments in HIV-vaccine research
- New concepts in the discovery and design of novel anti-HIV drugs
Readership
Graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and senior researchers in virology and pharmacology, as well as clinicians and clinical fellows in infectious diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 638
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 14th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123736017
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080557229
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
J. August Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
John Hopkins University; Department of Pharmacology, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.
Ferid Murad Serial Editor
Ferid Murad was born in Whiting, Indiana. Working concurrently on an M.D. and Ph.D. in Pharmacology, Dr. Murad graduated with both degrees from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, in 1965. His many honors include the Alfred S. Maschke Award for Clinical Excellence from Case Western Reserve University in 1965. He has held several distinguished positions, including Acting Chairman in the Department of Medicine and Acting Division Chief, Division of Respiratory Medicine at Stanford University. He currently is CEO and President of Molecular Geriatrics Corporation in Lake Bluff, Illinois. Dr. Murad is married and has five children.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas Medical School, Houston, U.S.A.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Kuan-Teh Jeang Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland, U.S.A.