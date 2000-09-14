HIV I: Molecular Biology and Pathogenesis: Clinical Applications, Volume 49
1st Edition
HIV Therapeutics: Past, Present, and Future, O. Abu-Ata, J. Slim, G. Perez, and S.M. Smith. HIV Drug Resistance and Viral Fitness, F. Clavel and F. Mammano. Inhibitors of HIV-1 Reverse Transcriptase, M.A. Parniak and N. Sluis-Cremer. HIV-I Protease: Maturation, Enzyme Specificity, and Drug Resistance, J.M. Louis, I.T. Weber, J. Tözsér, G.M. Clore, and A.M. Gronenborn. HIV-I Integrase Inhibitors: Past, Present, and Future, N. Neamati, C. Marchand, and Y. Pommier. Selection of HIV Replication Inhibitors: Chemistry and Biology, S. Hwang, N. Tamilarasu, and T.M. Rana. Therapies Directed against the Rev Axis of HIV Autoregulation, A.I. Dayton and M.J. Zhang. HIV-I Gene Therapy: Promise for the Future, R. Dornburg and R.J. Pomerantz. Assessment of HIV Vaccine Development: Past, Present, and Future, M.W. Cho. HIV-I-Associated Central Nervous System Dysfunction, F.C. Krebs, H. Ross, J. McAllister, and B. Wigdahl. Molecular Mechanisms of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type I Mother-Infact Transmission, N. Ahmad. Molecular Epidemiology of HIV-I: An Example of Asia, M.-Y. Chen and C.-N. Lee. Simian Immunodeficiency Virus Infection of Monkeys as a Model System for the Study of AIDS Pathogenesis, Treatment and Prevention, V.M. Hirsch and J.D. Lifson. Animal Models for AIDS Pathogenesis, J.J. Trimble, J.R. Salkowitz, and H.W. Kestler. Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.
The cumulative death toll from AIDS has reached 16.3 million individuals, and more than 33 million persons are currently living with HIV-1. Although it is one of the most-widely studied viruses, many mysteries remain about this pathogen. In this comprehensive two-volume set, HIV-1: Molecular Biology and Pathogenesis, leading investigators in HIV research present a timely picture of the molecular mechanisms which guide HIV-1 expression and replication and provide the most current clinical strategies for combating this virus. Twenty-six teams of experts unravel structure-function interactions of HIV-1 with host cells and the resulting pathological consequences, review strategies fo treatment, and describe ongoing progress in developing animal models and prophylactic vaccines. The two volumes, covering viral mechanisms and clinical applications, respectively, are written by an international collection of AIDS expers from North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
- Detailed insights into viral packaging, expression, and assembly
- Mechanistic understanding of how HIV interacts with receptors and infects cells
- Delineation of virally encoded regulatory processes unique to HIV
- Clinical Applications:
- An updated review of current chemotherapeutics for HIV
- New concepts in the discovery and design of novel anti-HIV drugs
- The latest developments in HIV-vaccine research
Graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and senior researchers in virology and pharmacology, as well as clinicians and clinical fellows in infectious diseases.
- 568
- English
- © Academic Press 2001
- 14th September 2000
- Academic Press
- 9780120329502
- 9780080549866
"Recommended not only to pharmacologists but also to all those in related disciplines." --NATURE
"Superb reading material." --JOURNAL OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES
"The works do represent an extensive compilation of recent data by outstanding researchers in this area. They are generally scientifically excellent, the bibliographies are good, and the individual reports are clear, concise, and extremely well illustrated." --H.E. Kaufmann in CHEMOTHERAPY
J. August Serial Editor
John Hopkins University; Department of Pharmacology, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.
Ferid Murad Serial Editor
Ferid Murad was born in Whiting, Indiana. Working concurrently on an M.D. and Ph.D. in Pharmacology, Dr. Murad graduated with both degrees from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, in 1965. His many honors include the Alfred S. Maschke Award for Clinical Excellence from Case Western Reserve University in 1965. He has held several distinguished positions, including Acting Chairman in the Department of Medicine and Acting Division Chief, Division of Respiratory Medicine at Stanford University. He currently is CEO and President of Molecular Geriatrics Corporation in Lake Bluff, Illinois. Dr. Murad is married and has five children.
University of Texas Medical School, Houston, U.S.A.
Kuan-Teh Jeang Serial Volume Editor
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland, U.S.A.