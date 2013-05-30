HIV and Respiratory Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455770748, 9781455771493

HIV and Respiratory Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 34-2

1st Edition

Authors: Kristina Crothers Laurence Huang Alison Morris
eBook ISBN: 9781455771493
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770748
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th May 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine is Guest Edited by Kristina Crothers, MD from the University of Washington and will focus on HIV and Respiratory Disease. Article topics include Abnormalities in Host Defense, Antiretroviral Therapy and Lung Immunology, HIV associated Pneumonia, HIV associated Tuberculosis, HIV associated lung malignancies, and HIV associated COPD.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455771493
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455770748

About the Authors

Kristina Crothers Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Washington University

Laurence Huang Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine; Chief, AIDS Chest Clinic

Alison Morris Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.