HIV and Respiratory Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 34-2
1st Edition
Authors: Kristina Crothers Laurence Huang Alison Morris
eBook ISBN: 9781455771493
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770748
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th May 2013
Description
This issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine is Guest Edited by Kristina Crothers, MD from the University of Washington and will focus on HIV and Respiratory Disease. Article topics include Abnormalities in Host Defense, Antiretroviral Therapy and Lung Immunology, HIV associated Pneumonia, HIV associated Tuberculosis, HIV associated lung malignancies, and HIV associated COPD.
About the Authors
Kristina Crothers Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington University
Laurence Huang Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine; Chief, AIDS Chest Clinic
Alison Morris Author
