HIV/AIDS
1st Edition
Oxidative Stress and Dietary Antioxidants
Description
HIV/AIDS: Oxidative Stress and Dietary Antioxidants provides comprehensive coverage of oxidative stress in HIV/AIDS, focusing on both the pathological process around molecular and cellular metabolism and the complications that can arise due to nutritional imbalance. It provides a pathway for researchers and clinicians to gain an in-depth understanding of the role of oxidative stress, bridging the transdisciplinary divide between virologists, immunologists, physicians, clinical workers, food scientists and nutritionists to advance medical sciences and enable preventative treatment strategies.
Very often oxidative stress is a feature of HIV/AIDs or of the treatment of HIV/AIDs. While immunologists, physicians and clinical workers understand the processes in HIV/AIDs, they may be less conversant in the science of nutrition and dietetics. Similarly, nutritionists and dietitians may be less conversant with the detailed clinical background and science of HIV/AIDs.
Key Features
- Offers holistic coverage of HIV/AIDS and the role of oxidative stress
- Written by a leading team of international experts
- Provides a roadmap to therapeutic potential and crosses the trans- tissue or transdisciplinary divides
Readership
Graduate students, researchers, nutritionists, and clinicians with a focus on HIV/AIDS, virology and infectious disease
Table of Contents
Section 1: Oxidative Stress and HIV/AIDs
1. Antioxidant status in HIV infection in different clinical conditions
2. Oxidative stress and TB-HIV co-infection
3. Dysfunctional HDL in relation to oxidative stress and HIV
4. Ageing with HIV and oxidative stress
5. Antioxidant in breast in HIV lactating mothers
6. Oxidative stress in HIV in relation to metals
Section 2: Antioxidants and HIV/AIDs
7. HIV and gender differences in diet: a focus on antioxidants
8. Nutritional knowledge in HIV-positive individuals in India
9. Antioxidants in HIV in Africa: supplements, local diet, and education
10. Gene delivery of antioxidant enzymes in HIV
11. Genistein as an antioxidant and use in HIV
12. Glutathione supplementation, antioxidant effects and HIV
13. Herbal remedy Plectranthus barbatus, antioxidant aspects and HIV
14. Methyl gallate as an antioxidant and HIV
15. Taurine and oxidative stress in HIV
16. Magnesium and HAART-mediated oxidative stress
17. Selenium Supplementation and Immune Restorative effects in HIV
18. Vitamin D, oxidative stress and the antiretroviral tenofovir
19. Vitamin E and testicular damage protection in highly active antiretroviral drugs (HAART)
20. Assessing Antioxidant Capacity of Dietary Components
21. Resources in HIV and Nutrition
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 17th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128098547
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128098530
About the Editor
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London
Ronald Watson
Ronald Ross Watson, PhD, is Professor of Health Promotion Sciences at the University of Arizona, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. Dr. Watson began his research in public health at the Harvard School of Public Health as a Fellow in 1971 doing field work on vaccines in Saudi Arabia. He has done clinical studies in Colombia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United States which provides a broad international view of public health. He has served in the military reserve hospital for 17 years with extensive training in medical responses to disasters as the chief biochemistry officer of a general hospital, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He is a distinguished member of several national and international nutrition, immunology, and cancer societies. Dr. Watson’s career has involved studying many lifestyle aspects for their uses in health promotion. He has edited over 100 biomedical reference books and 450 papers and chapters. His teaching and research focuses on alcohol, tobacco, and drugs of abuse in heart function and disease in mouse models.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and School of Medicine, Arizona Health Sciences Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA