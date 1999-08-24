@qu:...This volume contains forty articles covering a wide range of topics including the interaction of topology with other branches of mathematics.... The articles reflect a variety of viewpoints and some deal with the lives of mathematicians who have contributed to the subject. Most mathematicians and many science historians wil find much of interest... @source:Aslib Book Guide, Vol. 64, No. 12 @qu:...it is not possible in the space of a review to do full justice to this magnificent volume, which combines scholarship, namely the bringing of past rends to current view in the light of later developments, with excellent exposition... @source:The London Mathematical Society Newsletter @qu:....The book's editor, I.M. James, himself a distinguished topologist, has drawn together more than 40 authors for this account. ......the reader enjoys a consistently rich but varied diet.... @source:Nature, Vol. 406 @from:Daniel S. Silver @qu:....despite its physical weight this collection of forty articles is not easy to put down. Anyone who spends time with this book will come away with a sense of the profound depth and epix scope of the youngest classical area of mathematics.......The reader who takes up History of Topology will find much more than space permits me to describe. That is as it should be, for topology is a rich terrain with boundaries that will continue to widen as we learn to see. @source:Alabama Journal of Mathematics @from:K. Sigmund @qu:The editor, who himself has lived and shaped part of this history for the last fifty years, has done a superb job in choosing the right contributors and leaving them a considerable amount of liberty. @source:Monatshefte fur Mathematik