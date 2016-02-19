History of Seismograms and Earthquakes of the World - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124408708, 9780080924236

History of Seismograms and Earthquakes of the World

1st Edition

Editors: H. Meyers K. Shimazaki Bill Lee
eBook ISBN: 9780080924236
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124408708
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th January 1988
Page Count: 513
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
14400.00
12240.00
51.95
44.16
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Key Features

Historical seisograms are extremely important in establishing a long-term database and in supplementing more recent information obtained by global seismic networks; The papers presented here address awide range of historical earthquake research and discuss earthquake data from around the world, which has until now remained largely inaccessible; Topics include:

  • Importance of historical seismograms for geophysical research
  • Historical seismograms and interpretation of strong earthquakes
  • Application of modern techniques to analysis of historical earthquakes

Readership

Geologists and geophysicists

Table of Contents

Introduction. Introduction to the Symposium on Historical Seismograms and Earthquakes. Importance of Historical Seismograms for Geophysical Research. Analysis of Historical Seismograms. Magnitudes and Origin Times from Milne Seismograph Data: Earthquakes in China and California, 1898-1912. Analysis of Historical Seismograms from the Potsdam Station (GDR) in the Period 1902-1910. Historical Seismograms and Interpretation of Strong Earthquakes. The Status, Importance, and Use of Historical Seismograms in Sweden. Analysis of Historical Seismograms of Large Mexican Earthquakes (Ms > 7.0): Summary of Important Results. Application of Modern Techniques to Analysis of Historical Earthquakes. Earthquake Catalogs and Databases. Recent Activities at the International Seismological Centre. A Catalogue of Chinese Earthquakes (M > 6.5) from 1900 to 1948 with Uniform Magnitudes. Data Bases on Historical Seismicity: Structure, Quality of Information, and Applications. Compilation and Processing of Historical Data: Summary Remarks. The U.S. Geological Survey's Databases of Seismic Events. A Catalog of Large Earthquakes (M > 6) and Damaging Earthquakes in Japan for the Years 1885-1925. Historical Materials of Chinese Earthquakes and Their Seismological Analysis. Individual Historical Earthquakes. The Anatolian Earthquake of 17 August 1668. An Analysis of the Eastern Mediterranean Earthquake of 20 May 1202. Preliminary Evaluation of the Large Caracas Earthquake of October 29, 1900, by Means of Historical Seismograms. Evaluation of Damage and Source Parameters of the M*aaalaga Earthquake of 9 October 1680. Earthquake History. Studies of Earthquakes on the Basis of Historical Seismograms in Belgium. Documenting New Zealand Earthquakes. Historical Earthquakes and the Seismograms in Taiwan. Historical Earthquakes of Thailand, Burma, and Indochina. Earthquake History of California. Study of Historical Earthquakes in Japan (2). Studies of Philippine Historical Earthquakes. The History of Earthquakes in the Northern North Sea. Seismicity and Tectonics. Magnitude-Fault Length Relationships for Earthquakes in the Middle East. Applications of Fuzzy Mathematics in Studying Historical Earthquakes and Paleoseismicity. On the Seismicity of the Middle East. Historical Seismicity and Earthquake Catalogues for the Indian Region. Pattern Analysis of Small Earthquakes and Explosions Recorded at Shasta, California. Historical Disastrous Earthquakes and Deep Fracture Zones in Ecuador. Filming and Processing of Historical Seismograms. Historical Seismogram Filming Project: Current Status. Filming Seismograms and Related Materials at the California Institute of Technology. Digitization and Processing of the J.M.A. Strong Motion Records in the Period of 2 to 20 sec from Nine Great Earthquakes. Some Remarks on Historical Seismograms and the Microfilming Project. Resources, Organization, and Microfilming of Historical Seismograms in China. Microfilming of Historical Seismograms in the USSR. The Standardization of Seismological Data and the Filming Project of Seismograms in the International Latitude Observatory of Mizusawa. Microfilming of Historical Seismograms at Abuyama Seismological Observatory, Kyoto University. Historical Seismograms from Various Observatories. Historical Seismograms in Italy. Historical Seismograms from Australia. Seismograms Made before 1963 at Stations in the South-West Pacific. Historical Seismograms Recorded in Venezuela. The Historical Seismograms of Colombia. Helwan Historical Seismograms. Seismological Measurement in Hong Kong. A Brief History of the Seismological Observatories in the British Isles, 1896-1960. Historical Seismograms of the Manila Observatory. Some Remarks on Historical Seismograms in Selected Developing Countries. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
513
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080924236
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124408708

About the Editor

H. Meyers

K. Shimazaki

Bill Lee

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Accounting & Financial Management, University of Sheffield

Reviews

"The volume makes fascinating reading and is a valuable reference for all earthquake seismologists. The book belongs in all technical and university libraries, and in the private libraries of those interested in earthquakes." --Geophysics

"Contains valuable information for earthquake seismology. As we extend our knowledge of the earthquake record to include increasingly older events, this information contained here will become invaluable for locating the necessary data." --Pageoph

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.