History of Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080273426, 9781483156057

History of Physiology

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Sciences, Budapest, 1980

Editors: E. Schultheisz
eBook ISBN: 9781483156057
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 224
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in Physiological Sciences, Volume 21: History of Physiology covers the proceedings of the symposia of the 28th Congress of Physiology. Comprised of nine chapters, the book reviews the history of physiological studies. The first chapter discusses the beginnings of the quantitative thinking in medicine, while the second chapter tackles the relation of clinical to non-clinical medicine according to Thomas Sydenham. The next chapter reviews the history of comparative physiology, and Chapter 4 discusses the historical development of cognitive psychophysiology. Chapter 5 deals with the study on the medical heritage of Avicenna, and Chapter 6 talks about studies on the anatomy and physiology of the pig fetus and placenta. The seventh chapter tackles physiological concepts in ancient and medieval India, while the eighth chapter discusses Jan Nepomuk Czermak in Hungary. The last chapter presents A Short Summation of Physiology, the first book of physiology in Hungarian. Readers who have an interest in the history of medical studies will find the book appealing, since it focuses on the historical aspect rather than the technical aspect.

Table of Contents


Foreword

An Event in the History of Physiology

On the Beginnings of Quantitative Thinking in Medicine (Nicolas of Cusa and the Idiot)

The Relation of Clinical to non-clinical Medicine According to Thomas Sydenham (1624-1689)

The History of Comparative Physiology

The Historical Development of Cognitive Psychophysiology: Theory and Measurement

Study on the Medical Heritage of Avicenna (Ibn Sina)

Studies on the Anatomy and Physiology of the Pig Fetus and Placenta: An Historical Review

Physiological Concepts in Ancient and Medieval India

Jan Nepomuk Czermak in Hungary

A Short Summation of Physiology. The First Book of Physiology in Hungarian with Selected Paragraphs from the 1789 Edition of Samuel Racz's Textbook on Physiology

Name Index


Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483156057

About the Editor

E. Schultheisz

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.