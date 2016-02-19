History of Physiology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Sciences, Budapest, 1980
Description
Advances in Physiological Sciences, Volume 21: History of Physiology covers the proceedings of the symposia of the 28th Congress of Physiology. Comprised of nine chapters, the book reviews the history of physiological studies. The first chapter discusses the beginnings of the quantitative thinking in medicine, while the second chapter tackles the relation of clinical to non-clinical medicine according to Thomas Sydenham. The next chapter reviews the history of comparative physiology, and Chapter 4 discusses the historical development of cognitive psychophysiology. Chapter 5 deals with the study on the medical heritage of Avicenna, and Chapter 6 talks about studies on the anatomy and physiology of the pig fetus and placenta. The seventh chapter tackles physiological concepts in ancient and medieval India, while the eighth chapter discusses Jan Nepomuk Czermak in Hungary. The last chapter presents A Short Summation of Physiology, the first book of physiology in Hungarian. Readers who have an interest in the history of medical studies will find the book appealing, since it focuses on the historical aspect rather than the technical aspect.
Table of Contents
Foreword
An Event in the History of Physiology
On the Beginnings of Quantitative Thinking in Medicine (Nicolas of Cusa and the Idiot)
The Relation of Clinical to non-clinical Medicine According to Thomas Sydenham (1624-1689)
The History of Comparative Physiology
The Historical Development of Cognitive Psychophysiology: Theory and Measurement
Study on the Medical Heritage of Avicenna (Ibn Sina)
Studies on the Anatomy and Physiology of the Pig Fetus and Placenta: An Historical Review
Physiological Concepts in Ancient and Medieval India
Jan Nepomuk Czermak in Hungary
A Short Summation of Physiology. The First Book of Physiology in Hungarian with Selected Paragraphs from the 1789 Edition of Samuel Racz's Textbook on Physiology
Name Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156057