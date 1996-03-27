History of Mathematics
1st Edition
States of the Art
Description
The contributors and their methods are diverse. Their papers deal with subjects such as anamorphic art, the geometry of Durer, musical works of Mozart and Beethoven, the history of negative numbers, the development of mathematical notation, and efforts to bring mathematics to bear on problems in commerce and engineering. All papers have English summaries.
This book provides historians of mathematics or mathematicians with an interest in history with an overview of the methods, concerns, and results of research in the history of mathematics as it stands today.
Readership
Historians of mathematics, mathematicians with an interest in history.
Table of Contents
Art: K. Andersen, The Mathematical Treatment of Anamorphoses from Piero della Francesca to Niceron. I. Grattan-Guinness, Mozart 18, Beethoven 32: Hidden Shadows of Integers in Classical Music. J. Peiffer,La Style Mathematique de Durer et sa Conception de la Geometrie. People and Events: K-R. Biermann and G. Schubring, Einige Nachtroge zur Biographie von Karl Weierstra. J.W. Dauben, Mathematics at the University of Toronto: Abraham Robinson in Canada (1951-1957). S.S. Demidov and C.E. Ford, N.N. Luzin and the Affair of the 'National Fascist Center. M. Folkerts Johannes Praetorius (1537-1616)—ein bedeutender Mathematiker und Astronom des 16. Jahrhunderts. The Transmission and Evolution of Ideas: Various Traditions: H.L.L. Busard, Einiges buer die Handschrift Leiden 399/1 und die arabisch-lateinische bersetzung von Gerhard von Cremona. Y. Dold-Samplonius, The Book of Assumptions by Tha(line over a)bit ibn Qurra (836-901). E.A. Fellman, Partielle Differentiation im Briefwechsel Eulers mit Niklaus I Bernoulli—eine Miszelle. E. Knobloch, Zur Rezeption der Arabischen Astronomie im 15. und 16. Jahrhundert. I. Schneider, Die Ruckfuhrung des Allgemeinen auf den Sonderfall—eine Neubetrachtung des Grenzwertsatzes fur Binomiale Verteilungen von Abraham de Moivre. The Evolution of Notation: H. Gericke, Zur Geschichte der Negativen Zahlen. W. Kaunzner, Begriffs- undZeichenkonzeptionen in der Mathematik des Lateinischen Mittelalters und der Renaissance. K. Reich, Die Rolle Arnold Sommerfelds bie der Diskussion um die Vektorrechnung, Dargestellt Anhand der Quellen im Nachla des Mathematikers Rudolf Mehmke. Links with Physics and Commerce: P. Bockstaele, Experimental Physics at the University of Leuven During the 18th Century. H. Wuing, Zur Grundungeschichte der Polytechnischen Gesellschaft zu Leipzig, 1825-1827. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 27th March 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080917573
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122040559
About the Editor
Eberhard Knobloch
Affiliations and Expertise
Technische Universitat Berlin
Menso Folkerts
Affiliations and Expertise
Universitat Munchen
Joseph Dauben
Affiliations and Expertise
The City University of New York
Hans Wussing
Affiliations and Expertise
Sachsische Akademie der Wissenschaften zu Leipzig