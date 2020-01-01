Historical Ethnobiology
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Historical Ethnobiology presents a unique approach to analysing human-nature interactions, using theoretical and methodological aspects to examine historical scientific knowledge. This book disseminates the notion that past local narratives of biodiversity influence the determination of both historical and modern scientific decisions.
Beginning with a brief history of ethnobiology’s development, this book delves into conceptual models, historical knowledge areas, and the theoretical matrix of ethnobiology. This book also focuses on the importance of memory and topics of memory production by human in different epochs, and how individual memory records contribute to social history and the past effects of humans interacting with nature. Looking ahead, it discusses the importance of records such as these for determining future mankind relationships with nature to preserve biodiversity and ensure conservation.
Historical Ethnobiology is the first book to focus on past human-nature interactions and their interpretations in today’s scientific culture. This book is an excellent resource for students and researchers in biology, ethnobiology, and anthropology.
Key Features
- Provides an inclusive interpretation and use of historical botanical, zoological, and geographical registers kept in institutions to reconnect the past with modern issues
- Illuminates documental analysis of past interactions between humans and nature
- Provides a comprehensive and accessible reference point to provide insight to a rapidly growing field
Readership
Researchers in ethnobiology, biology, and anthropology and undergraduate and graduate students in biology and anthropology
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Defining Historical Ethnobiology
3. Documents that Reveal the Interactions Between People and Nature
4. Conceptual Model of Historical Ethnobiology
5. Methodological Aspects for Researching Historical Ethnobiology
6. Final Consideration
7. Suggested Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 196
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128162453
About the Author
Maria Medeiros
Dr. Maria Franco Trindade Medeiros received her M.Sc. and Ph.D. in biological sciences from the Museu Nacional da Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro. She completed her postdoctoral studies in botany and ecology at the Universidade Federal Rural de Pernambuco. Her primary research focuses on historical ethnobiology with other research interests including discussions on interdisciplinary research between ethnobotany, ethnozoology, and history. She participates academically as a speaker, course leader, and research group coordinator and has published four books and contributed to numerous book chapters and journal publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate, Department of Biology, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil